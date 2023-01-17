Pinner Machine Shop Releases Aluminum Brake Bleed Cups

Pinner Machine Shop is a small-batch operation setup in Whistler, B.C. with a knack for solving mechanic's problems but can also prototype whatever part your 3D printer can't handle. Lately they've been diving into the world of tool upgrades, in addition to their Boost hub adaptors and axles.
Recently, their CNC'd brake bleed cups have been popping up on Pinner Machine Shop's Instagram account
. They feature a brass plug and fitting, complete with seals, that adapt the funnel from Shimano's lever threads to also work with SRAM, Magura and Formula brakes for a clean gravity-style bleed or to simply purge air from the master cylinder.
They've also been producing high-tolerance 28 and 32mm sockets to firmly fit the low hex heads of some fork top caps. You can find out more about Pinner Machine shop and order through their online store here.
29 Comments
I want machined Ti, anodized in 1 of 14 colours to better match my hubs.
Saved you a click