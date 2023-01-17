Pinner Machine Shop Releases Aluminum Brake Bleed Cups

Jan 17, 2023
by Matt Beer  

Pinner Machine Shop is a small-batch operation setup in Whistler, B.C. with a knack for solving mechanic's problems but can also prototype whatever part your 3D printer can't handle. Lately they've been diving into the world of tool upgrades, in addition to their Boost hub adaptors and axles.

Recently, their CNC'd brake bleed cups have been popping up on Pinner Machine Shop's Instagram account. They feature a brass plug and fitting, complete with seals, that adapt the funnel from Shimano's lever threads to also work with SRAM, Magura and Formula brakes for a clean gravity-style bleed or to simply purge air from the master cylinder.



They've also been producing high-tolerance 28 and 32mm sockets to firmly fit the low hex heads of some fork top caps. You can find out more about Pinner Machine shop and order through their online store here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pinner Machine Shop


29 Comments

  • 23 0
 I thought the reason for bleed cups being plastic is so you cant strip the threads in your brake lever bleed hole? Suppose the mechanic who has everything would NEVER do that...
  • 10 0
 It is - but now you have the option to f*ck shit up ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
  • 9 0
 Yup. Not only that, but you can see the level on the side not just from above.
  • 3 0
 This for the people who throw the manual in the garbage.
  • 1 0
 You won't strip the bleed cup with this model, so if you value bleed cups over brake levers, you're set...
  • 18 0
 Why stop at ALU?
I want machined Ti, anodized in 1 of 14 colours to better match my hubs.
  • 4 0
 Pfft - 3D printed, 6/4 Ti, oil slick anodized or forget it...
  • 2 0
 @ReformedRoadie: oil slick is PVD coating, so they'd have to be chrome dipped first, then coated for that ultra shiny finish.
  • 1 0
 Why not Ti and Carbon Fiber?
  • 1 0
 @CSharp: I want a platinum one, at the least!
  • 18 0
 $79 CAD

Saved you a click
  • 3 0
 Geez, gonna have to win it in a contest at that rate...say, like that recent Advent thing. I hope they announce who won before summer is over.
  • 1 0
 It's in CAD!!! So, cheaper for the Americans, Europeans, and especially the Bits!
  • 7 0
 I like my Hope Aluminum bleed cup that cost me less than the Shimano Plastic set I had to buy for my partners bike
  • 1 0
 Ya, I have that one too, and it also screws into the Shimano lever.
  • 4 0
 His axle replacement for I9 Hydra hubs is absolutely bomber and way better than the stock aluminum thing that snaps if you look at it funny. Highly recommend.
  • 2 0
 Dude thank you for mentioning this. I had no idea that existed and I’ve broken the aluminum I9 axle sleeve thing twice now.
  • 1 0
 @BamaBiscuits: do you need to remove the cassette to check if this is broken or can I just look inside the axle bore? Does it develop noticeable play?
  • 2 0
 Nice looking but maybe difficult to see the brake fluid level at a glance. I for one would probably push too much oil through.
  • 2 0
 I love Pinner Machine Shop for making the stainless Hydra axle so my cassette doesn't fall off when the aluminum axle breaks.
  • 2 0
 Plastic is better suited to the purpose. But at least these are good looking, which is the point of them.
  • 3 0
 What's wrong with plastic
  • 2 0
 Used Pinner for a 32mm socket for my fork. Super friendly and easy to deal with. 5 stars on Yelp, would eat here again.
  • 1 0
 Need one for Magura now, just to see how many turns can make before pulling the plastic threads completely out. I'm predicting 1.
  • 1 0
 I've been waiting years for this. How many of my bikes will i have to sell to afford one?
  • 1 0
 Depends how much credit you have
  • 1 0
 You guys should note your Hayes Dominion support as they use the same threads/bleed kit as SRAM.
  • 1 0
 Beautiful!
Below threshold threads are hidden





