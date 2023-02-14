Pinnit Cycles Shredmaster - The Armchair Engineer's Dream Is Now For Sale

Feb 14, 2023
by Matt Beer  
Pinnit Cycles

If you can’t find the bike of your dreams, then why not build it yourself? That’s exactly what Andi Jakoubek did with his Pinnit Cycles Shredmaster creation. In case you missed it, James Smurthwaite covered the full details on the first version back in January, 2021. Andi has since built a second version and produced a batch of ten frames for sale under the title Pinnit Cycles.

Frame Details

Frame Details

The highlights of the German-made aluminum frame include a high-pivot Horst-Link that provides 205mm of travel from a custom-tuned EXT coil shock and is complete with a 6-speed Pinion gearbox. It can even hold a water bottle and run either a 27.5” or 29” rear wheel.

Pinnit speaks openly about the hurdles of designing a frame and the level of their building standards. After riding the first prototype for two years, a crack developed at the head tube and down tube junction. From there Pinnit revised the design and sent a frame off to the EFBE test lab in Waltrop, Germany. Those changes made to the downtube survived 100,000 cycles and passed the Category 5 Gravity Tri-Test, but then the chainstay failed.

Based on the data and feedback from the EFBE, the Shredmaster is undergoing a third revision involving intricate machining to the chainstay yoke. These newly designed chainstays will be ready in 2-4 weeks, which they feel confident will surpass the testing.

Further advancements and fine details of the second generation frame include angular roll bearings with improved sealing capabilities and an anodized rocker link with keyed hardware from Radoxx.

Suspension Design

Pinnit Cycles
Geometry

Pinnit Cycles




Suspension Design

Even though the Shredmaster is a downhill bike, the anti-squat values for the full 29er start around 141% and drops to 110% at sag, which should provide a solid pedalling platform. Being a high-pivot design, Andi wanted to keep the braking forces somewhat neutral and preserve the geometry, so the anti-rise value is about 100% at sag.

A 31% progressive leverage ratio meets Andi’s requirements with a coil shock. That axle path moves a total of 23mm rearward due to the high pivot design and thanks to the idler placement, the chain growth is nearly zero, so pedal kickback isn’t an issue.

Pinnit Cycles
Pinnit Cycles


Availability

Geometry

In its first inception, the Shredmaster only existed in the XL size, but the team at Pinnit is now offering three frame sizes with reaches of 460, 480, and 500mm in length.

Two chainstay lengths are possible for either rear wheel diameter. In the full 29er mode, the two options are 440 or 450mm, and 6mm less for the 27.5" wheel. You'll have to choose the chainstay length when ordering the frameset though.

Of course, the longer chainstays will change the leverage ratio slightly, but Andi has noted that. The longest rear center produces a 31.5% ratio, while the shortest bumps the progression up to 34%, as seen at the bottom of the geometry chart.



Availability

As for pricing, the aluminum, German-produced frame is not cheap, but it's not astronomical either. The base begins at €2,600, which doesn't include the gearbox. For that, there's the a choice of a Pinion or Effigear. Both of those include all of the necessary drivetrain components, like a tensioner, shifter, chainrings, and crank arms for an extra €950. The only shock option is EXT's Arma V3 that has been tuned in conjunction with SnurrTECH, Germany's EXT distributor, bringing the grand total up to €4,300.

The Pinnit Cycles website is still under construction, but Andi says anyone that is interested in pre-ordering a frame should reach out via their email address: info@pinnit-cycles.com or message Pinnit Cycles on Instagram.

This meme might be all that your marketing team needs, because there are only six pre-orders left at this time.



34 Comments

  • 12 2
 I recall a number of years ago, all the hate that was slug at brands whos cables routed under the BB... Now we have an RD routed under the BB...
  • 6 0
 Ya, you better buy 10 extra of whatever part that is, and keep a couple in your pocket because, if my bash guard is any indication, that dangly bit is going to get wrecked every second ride.

At least it looks like it should just get pushed back.. but how many times can it realistically survive being smashed in a rock or log?
  • 7 0
 @dan23dan23 Yeah man. That thing looks like it's just waiting to get ripped off or smashed to bits. Seems a little strange to mount a derailleur where a bash guard would typically go.
  • 3 0
 I actually laughed out loud at your comment.
  • 1 0
 The title of the article says it all - arm chain engineer.
  • 8 0
 It's a no from me dawg.
  • 6 0
 That's a funny looking bash guard
  • 2 0
 Bash seeker?
  • 6 2
 Kinda looks like a session
  • 1 0
 Kinda. the front part of the front triangle kinda looks like a Commencal though
  • 4 0
 Uhhh….I tHiNk YoUr DeRaIlLeUr iS On WrOnG !!
  • 2 0
 Why is the chain tensioner so big and low? Surely this is not the finished product for the chain routing. be awesome to see it belt drive.
  • 1 0
 *Pinnit engineer and chain tensioner exec meet in dark back alley. A briefcase is passed *

Exec: "These tensioners are really profitable. We need a way to move more units"
Pinnit engineer: "Say no more..."
  • 3 0
 Congrats but... hard pass.
  • 1 0
 My days of riding over logs or higher rocks are done if I buy this bike. That derailleur setup would last me maybe 1-2 rides, if lucky.
  • 3 0
 Sick! Much want.
  • 2 1
 great work pinnit, now all the big manufancturers are going to be angri they have to make bikes like this
  • 1 1
 How does the derailleur handle a hard case/ bottom out?
Bike looks cool and dig that you're getting after it with your design. Best of luck to you Andi.
  • 2 0
 Best mountain bike company name ever.
  • 2 0
 Pinnit's Instagram meme totally accurate.
  • 2 0
 Needs horizontal shock mounting. [insert armchair engineers report here]
  • 1 0
 With a name like Pinnit, they did not feature Kenda's Gwin Pinner tires? Missed opportunity.
  • 1 0
 Specialized actually made tires called Pin it. They were really good on dry hard packed conditions too. Wish they still.made them honestly. I guess they were a little too conditions specific though.
  • 1 0
 "Not made for riding over or near or within line of sight of rocks. But suspension is optimized for square edges."
  • 2 0
 Liking it!
  • 2 0
 Very cool
  • 2 0
 This is wild. Love it.
  • 1 0
 I just said yesterday. What about a gearbox DH bike.
  • 1 0
 So they built a Kavenz with a gearbox?
  • 1 0
 The CAD bike with two rear triangles and a double shock looks interesting!
  • 1 0
 Also: three cranks
  • 1 0
 Team rumours: Gwinnit to Pinnit.
  • 1 0
 Ooooo dangly bits under bb. Smart.
  • 1 2
 . .





