Pioneering Bicycle Innovator Bernhard Rohloff Passes Away Age 73

has reported that bicycle technology innovator Bernhard Felix Rohloff, inventor of the Rohloff SPEEDHUB, died on May 19. Rohloff, who suffered from Parkinson's disease, was 73 years old.
Rohloff, originally from Kassel, Germany, embarked on a remarkable career that began with an apprenticeship as an office machine mechanic at Olympia. In 1986, together with his wife Barbara, he took a significant leap and established Rohloff GmbH. Serving as the technical director, Rohloff led the development of the Rohloff S-L-T 99 chain
The Rohloff product line expanded to include a range of tools, but his largest contribution to the sport was the Rohloff SPEEDHUB 14-speed IGH. The Rohloff SPEEDHUB 14-speed IGH was introduced in 1996, an innovation that "set new standards to this very day," according to the Rohloff company obituary
|Bernie was much more than just a brilliant inventor. He was an inspiring character who could not only impress with his expertise, but also respected and had time for the ideas and concerns of his employees. It is this humanity which made him a role model people trusted and were happy to follow.—Rohloff
Our condolences to the Rohloff team. Bernard leaves a legacy of innovation in cycling, and his ideas will be sorely missed. Read more on our sister site Bicycle Retailer
