First Look: Pipedream Cycles Adds a Bit of Bounce to the Moxie - Pond Beaver 2020

Pipedream Cycles, the Scottish brand best known for their steel hardtails and adventure bikes, recently had a bout of chin scratching. What if they added some bounce to their Moxie hardtail? With fans of the brand having the same question or, at times, request, they set about putting the chin scratching into reality.
What has emerged is The Full Moxie. A steel framed, single pivot bike with 146mm travel and the ability to run two different wheel sizes in the same frame.
The Full Moxie is a bit of a homage to the British slang phrase the full monty, meaning all you could ever want or need. Moxie on the other hand is a term meaning skill or knowhow. So, the two together promises for a big pair of shoes that the bike should fill.
Carrying on their theme from the Moxie hardtail, they wanted something clean but with good performance and reliability. A single pivot suspension system fitted the bill nicely and there’s a meaty main pivot and stout bolt on brace tying the two sides of the rear triangle together.
There's 146mm travel with a 65mm stroke shock and 140mm if you run a shorter, 62.5mm stroke.
It's available in two sizes, Long and Longer, with 470mm and 510mm reach respectively. Each size has a 64-degree head angle and 77.5-degree seat angle based on a 160mm fork and 440mm chain stays.
The frames tubes are a custom 4130 CrMo set for The Full Moxie, alleviating the need for a mass of gussets and braces all over the frame. Clean external cable routing and room for a water bottle, on the underside of the downtube, are all present and correct. And the cherry on the cake is the clean and simple metal head tube badge, which no doubt will get a good proud polish from future owners.
The Full Moxie frames have finished fabrication and are available to pre-order from 12th April with estimated arrival of the finished frames being May/June. It's available in their signature pink, electric blue or rust orange.
Frame without a shock costs £1,499.
Frame with a DVO Topaz T3 Air costs £1,749.
Frame with a DVO Topaz T3 Air and DVO Diamond fork costs £2,249.
For more information and to pre-order The Full Moxie, check out the Pipedream Cycles website
.Photography by Finlay Anderson
