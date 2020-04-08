First Look: Pipedream Cycles Adds a Bit of Bounce to the Moxie - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 8, 2020
by Dan Roberts  
Pipedream Cycles The Full Moxie

Pipedream Cycles, the Scottish brand best known for their steel hardtails and adventure bikes, recently had a bout of chin scratching. What if they added some bounce to their Moxie hardtail? With fans of the brand having the same question or, at times, request, they set about putting the chin scratching into reality.

What has emerged is The Full Moxie. A steel framed, single pivot bike with 146mm travel and the ability to run two different wheel sizes in the same frame.

Pipedream Cycles The Full Moxie
A simple but predictable single pivot system with a shock extender straddling the long, uninterrupted seat tube that allows the use of long dropper posts.
Pipedream Cycles The Full Moxie
The stout bolt on brace ties the two sides of the rear triangle together while the beefy main pivot sits almost bang on chain line.

The Full Moxie is a bit of a homage to the British slang phrase the full monty, meaning all you could ever want or need. Moxie on the other hand is a term meaning skill or knowhow. So, the two together promises for a big pair of shoes that the bike should fill.

Carrying on their theme from the Moxie hardtail, they wanted something clean but with good performance and reliability. A single pivot suspension system fitted the bill nicely and there’s a meaty main pivot and stout bolt on brace tying the two sides of the rear triangle together.

There's 146mm travel with a 65mm stroke shock and 140mm if you run a shorter, 62.5mm stroke.

Pipedream Cycles The Full Moxie Geo

It's available in two sizes, Long and Longer, with 470mm and 510mm reach respectively. Each size has a 64-degree head angle and 77.5-degree seat angle based on a 160mm fork and 440mm chain stays.

The frames tubes are a custom 4130 CrMo set for The Full Moxie, alleviating the need for a mass of gussets and braces all over the frame. Clean external cable routing and room for a water bottle, on the underside of the downtube, are all present and correct. And the cherry on the cake is the clean and simple metal head tube badge, which no doubt will get a good proud polish from future owners.

Pipedream Cycles The Full Moxie
Frames are available with the DVO Topaz T3 shock, or without if you have your own preference or your own at home.
Pipedream Cycles The Full Moxie
There's also an option with a DVO Diamond fork too.

The Full Moxie frames have finished fabrication and are available to pre-order from 12th April with estimated arrival of the finished frames being May/June. It's available in their signature pink, electric blue or rust orange.

Frame without a shock costs £1,499.

Frame with a DVO Topaz T3 Air costs £1,749.

Frame with a DVO Topaz T3 Air and DVO Diamond fork costs £2,249.


Pipedream Cycles The Full Moxie

For more information and to pre-order The Full Moxie, check out the Pipedream Cycles website.


Photography by Finlay Anderson






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Pipedream


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can you Guess the Riders in these Pixelated Images
115747 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: QBP Lays Off 12% of Workforce]
96499 views
First Ride: Fox's New 38 Fork - Pond Beaver 2020
83969 views
Trust Performance Ceasing Operations Effective Immediately
83072 views
The Best April Fools Day Jokes From the Mountain Bike Industry
67989 views
Video: We Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2 [April Fools]
67976 views
First Look: Fox's New 36, 38, & 40 Forks - Pond Beaver 2020
49662 views
Bike Check: Matt Walker's Pivot Switchblade 29
46788 views

9 Comments

  • 5 0
 Shin scratching? That'll be the Midges then...….
  • 1 0
 As someone who's currently got itchy red lumps all over their shins, yes, it will be the midges. Little bastards.
  • 5 0
 Looks great...but what is this? Stack for ants?
  • 3 0
 Oh my, single pivot, steel no nonsense. I love it!
  • 2 0
 What a cool design. “All I ever wanted, all I ever needed, is here in Scotland” ????
  • 1 0
 Someone has to say it: shame there's no place for a water bottle inside the main triangle
  • 1 0
 Shin scratching..... Real world problems
  • 1 0
 Frame colour of choice? Irn Bru please.
  • 1 0
 She bangs.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009788
Mobile Version of Website