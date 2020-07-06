Pipedream Launch Limited Edition Ti Moxie Hardtail

UK based bike brand Pipedream has announced a limited edition Titanium version of their Moxie hardtail that will be limited to just 24 frames. The frame will share the geometry of the new MK3 version of the standard Moxie bike but it also features a new custom-butted tubeset using an ovalised downtube and top tube. Pipedream says their mission with the updated MK3 Moxie was to "create the most aesthetically beautiful and highest performance steel and titanium bicycle frames."
The Moxie is available in two sizes but both use the same seat tube length, instead the Moxie offers a 'long' and 'longer' option with the choice between a 470mm or a 510mm reach. Pipedream says this "allows you to spec the longest dropper you need to improve manoeuvrability and maximise the performance of every Moxie bike." For the geometry, the Moxie has a steep seat tube angle of 77.5° and a pretty slack 64° head angle with a 140mm fork, although up to 170mm is within the recommended range. The bike will also take both 27.5" and 29" wheels with the chainstay length being adjustable using new sliding drop-outs that offer a range of 425 mm to 441 mm.
Currently, Pipedream is making just 24 Titanium Moxies (twelve in each size) and they are taking pre-orders now with a down payment of £750. The remaining £999 will be taken before the frame is ready to ship which is set for September.
You can find out more here
.
15 Comments
You can also go east-asian direct and have one welded up completely custom for about $1100 USD shipped, depending on the features. Mine has sliding dropouts, internal routing, custom geometry, and a few other cool things. It just takes 3 months for it to get to you haha.
Post a Comment