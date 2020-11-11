Pipedream Release New Sirius Hardtail

PRESS RELEASE: Pipedream
Pipedream have announced today that the Sirius hardtail is now in stock and ready for the trails.
The Sirius is a short travel, steel hardtail ready to turn the volume up on local trails. It's made to allow riders to sharpen up and push the pedals hard. The bike is optimized for a 120mm fork with a 65-degree head tube angle. It can accommodate a 100-130mm fork and is made for long miles and serious terrain. It's made to the high standards of Pipedream and represents their ultimate in steel hardtail performance.
Local loops, trail centers, and epic XC adventures, the Sirius is a blank canvas ready to be built however riders see fit. With more riders venturing from their front door to hit the trails in the times of lockdown, the Sirius, with Pipedream's geometry, can be a rider's short-travel, rowdy, hardtail companion to carry them through winter with a smile.Geometry
Pipedream's D.O.G. or, Drop Optimized Geometry, is their philosophy for bike design. Pipedream claim that when things get exciting, their bikes will keep riders on track due to their long, low, and slack geometry they've been utilizing for some time now. There is a 65-degree head angle, 77.5-degree seat angle, and 465mm of reach in a size Long.Steel
A custom tubeset is used to build the Sirius. The tubing is designed specifically for the frame so that the custom butt profiles are optimized for strength and performance, negating the need for external reinforcement, according to Pipedream. This delivers the clean aesthetic Pipedream are known for and enhances the properties of the tubing with no gussets.
There is also a rigid fork on the way, especially designed for the Sirius to turn it into an ultimate bikepacking and adventure bike. There are also flat-mount dropouts coming so riders can install drop bars, if they desire.
The bike is available in three sizes - longish, long, and longer. Colors available are Silver Fox, Starry Night, and Vintage Green.
The Sirius sells for £649.00 and more information can be found at pipedreamcycles.com
