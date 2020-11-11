Pipedream Release New Sirius Hardtail

Nov 11, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

PRESS RELEASE: Pipedream

Pipedream have announced today that the Sirius hardtail is now in stock and ready for the trails.

The Sirius is a short travel, steel hardtail ready to turn the volume up on local trails. It's made to allow riders to sharpen up and push the pedals hard. The bike is optimized for a 120mm fork with a 65-degree head tube angle. It can accommodate a 100-130mm fork and is made for long miles and serious terrain. It's made to the high standards of Pipedream and represents their ultimate in steel hardtail performance.

Local loops, trail centers, and epic XC adventures, the Sirius is a blank canvas ready to be built however riders see fit. With more riders venturing from their front door to hit the trails in the times of lockdown, the Sirius, with Pipedream's geometry, can be a rider's short-travel, rowdy, hardtail companion to carry them through winter with a smile.


Geometry

Pipedream's D.O.G. or, Drop Optimized Geometry, is their philosophy for bike design. Pipedream claim that when things get exciting, their bikes will keep riders on track due to their long, low, and slack geometry they've been utilizing for some time now. There is a 65-degree head angle, 77.5-degree seat angle, and 465mm of reach in a size Long.


Steel

A custom tubeset is used to build the Sirius. The tubing is designed specifically for the frame so that the custom butt profiles are optimized for strength and performance, negating the need for external reinforcement, according to Pipedream. This delivers the clean aesthetic Pipedream are known for and enhances the properties of the tubing with no gussets.

There is also a rigid fork on the way, especially designed for the Sirius to turn it into an ultimate bikepacking and adventure bike. There are also flat-mount dropouts coming so riders can install drop bars, if they desire.


The bike is available in three sizes - longish, long, and longer. Colors available are Silver Fox, Starry Night, and Vintage Green.

The Sirius sells for £649.00 and more information can be found at pipedreamcycles.com




17 Comments

  • 3 0
 Is 2020 the year full suspension died or something?
  • 7 0
 Only in the UK...
  • 1 1
 I like it, but could use a steeper headtube angle. Does anyone know of a HT with a 63 degree or slacker headtube? my DH bike is 63, and would like something to at least match that.
  • 3 0
 Grim Donut HT should be the next project for Mike L.
  • 3 0
 konaworld.com/honzo_esd.cfm
  • 2 0
 Please understand that DS bikes, sag both ends, while on a HT, only the front end SAGs, meaning, 65º unsaged, will be like between 66,01º and 66.31º
  • 1 0
 @lkubica: Oh, Yummy. Thank you- and quite a bit cheaper, too!
  • 5 0
 am i being dumb or did you say you want a steeper head angle and then ask for a slacker one?
  • 1 0
 @tobiusmaximum: This was clearly a typo.
  • 1 0
 @lkubica: really? pretty long odds of hitting 't-e-e-p' instead of 'l-a-c-k'.
  • 3 0
 Sirius radio subscription required
  • 1 0
 im not a fan of that seat angle measurement. it's actually slack and with your seat way up on a climb your gonna be more behind the rear wheel then a true 77.5
  • 1 0
 I like the adjustable chain stay. I'm not sure if the long chain stay crew is happy with "only" 441mm, but still nice that it's not one size fits all.
  • 1 0
 Is there anywhere I could find the frame weight? Could not find on the website.
  • 6 2
 Steel? Not crazy expensive? Likely a boat anchor
  • 2 0
 5-6 pounds depending on frame size probably. Should be really close to the Moxie hardtail frame. My Moxie ended up a little over 31 pounds with 27.5 wheels and 140mm fork.
  • 1 1
 What kind of bb does it have? Threaded??

