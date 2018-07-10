Eurobike 2018: Smart Fans, a Titanium Hardtail, and Alligator's Carbon Fiber Rotor

Like a lot of riders, I can get my geek on all day over the latest full-suspension rigs and other bike tech, but I'll always have a soft spot for titanium hardtails. I mean, just look at it - it's beautiful. Pipedream is a British brand that does the slack, fun hardtail thing, and usually in steel, but this version of the Moxie is made using 3AL/2.5V titanium.Manufactured in limited numbers, this particular bike's brushed finish and shiny Moxie logo are even rarer - just two were made so far, and I think I want both of them.With a 65.5-degree head angle, a short 420mm seat tube length, and ready for a long-travel single crown fork, the titanium Moxie ain't no warmed-over cross-country rig, either. Other numbers include a properly steep 76.5-degree seat angle, and a 64mm bottom bracket drop that should see it absolutely fly around the corners. Reach is forward-thinking, too, with either 470mm or even roomier 510mm of space up front.I know this isn't the usual place to read about indoor trainers, but Wahoo's new Kickr Headwind is a pretty neat piece of interactive technology that some of us (and me) might find interesting. How is it any better than a $30 USD fan that you can find from any store? Well, it talks to your Kickr trainer for starters, with it able to change fan speed depending on either how fast you're going, your heart rate, or your wattage output - it's your call as to what metric it reads. Basically, the more effort you put out, the more cooling you'll have, up to 34 mph. You can also adjust it manually, of course. The wind direction is also much more focused on the rider than a big round or square fan is able to put out, and it can be easily angled upwards as required thanks to adjustable rear feet.Perhaps the most interesting thing is that it could conceivably be able to be interactive with training programs like Zwift. Just imagine that you're in a big group and make a break for it - the Headwind might be able to instantly increase fan speed to simulate a, er, headwind, or speed up when you're coasting down a hill without pedaling. It doesn't do either of those things right now, but you never know given that its API is open.Carbon fiber rotors aren't new - a few brands have tried over the years, all unsuccessfully - but I still want them to work one day. How cool would that be? Some of the challenges include heat issues and brake pad material, but Alligator looks like they're going to have a go at it again after showing a few different versions over the past years. This one employs an aluminum carrier and looks like it weighs less than a gnat's fart, although they didn't have an exact weight for me to quote. It requires carbon-specific brake pads, which makes sense as you don't want your sintered pads eating through what is probably quite an expensive rotor.Alligator didn't have much more for me in the way of information, but here's hoping that they figure it out. We've seen a bunch of smaller companies trying the carbon rotor thing over the years, but none of them have come anywhere close to being properly useful for real mountain biking.