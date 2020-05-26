Pirelli Announces New Scorpion XC RC Tire

PRESS RELEASE: Pirelli
Pirelli have introduced a new tire in its Scorpion MTB range after first rolling out their MTB tire line in early 2019. The tire is designed for racing and was developed in conjunction with the Trek/Pirelli team for XC competition.
The new Scorpion XC RC was developed as purely a racing tire to meet the high-performance needs of Vlad Dascalu, a European champion, World Champion and World Cup winner XCO U23, and Samuele Porro, an Italian National Champion, a silver medalist at the European Championships and bronze medalist at the World Championships in the XCM category. Porro asked Pirelli engineers for a new tire more oriented towards the Olympic Cross-Country races but also with excellent performance in the XCM events.
The Scorpion XC RC is a tubeless-ready tire with a 120 TPI Nylon casing construction. It is available in LITE and ProWALL versions, for increased puncture protection. The tire combines Pirelli's technology already found in their other MTB tires including their SmartGRIP compound. The SmartGRIP compound is a mono-compound with a high mechanical strength that offers stability, long life, and optimal grip on all terrain, according to Pirelli.
The tread design incorporates characteristics from the Scorpion XC H and XC M tires and is re-engineered to have more direct and precise handling. The tread blocks in the center of the tread are similar to the XC H profile but lower and closer together to improve smoothness on straight sections. The half-fold and lateral blocks have the shape and sharp angle of the XC M profile to maximize grip at different lean angles. The profile of more aggressive side knobs and a smoother center make the XC RC an ideal tire for modern XCO tracks, according to Pirelli.
The new Scorpion XC RC is available at bike shops now in the 29" x 2.2" version and also in a "Team" color variation with yellow logos.
The new Scorpion XC RCs expand Pirelli's Scorpion MTB range of tires dedicated to mountain biking. The 2020 line now consists of three specific macro-families: Scorpion XC, with profiles: RC (Racing), R (Rear), M (Mixed), S (Soft), H (Hard), Scorpion Trail, available with M, S, R and H profiles, and Scorpion Enduro, available with M, S, R profiles. With multiple sidewall options, there are now 37 different versions with sizes starting from the classic 29 ”x 2.2" up to 27.5” x 2.6".
For more information, visit velo.pirelli.com
5 Comments
Post a Comment