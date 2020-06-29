Pirelli Launch New Scorpion eMTB Tire

The bead and sidewalls of the new Scorpion eMTB tires have been reinforced with Pirelli's patent-pending HyperWALL technology, also of Motorsport derivation. The newly developed construction of the bead and sidewalls area further increases tire performance in terms of stability and resistance to pinch-flats of the sidewalls. This is a key aspect, especially in off-road applications, in particular with the more demanding ones such as Gravity and eMTB.



With its sophisticated rubber compound, this tread highly relies on and behaves strictly dependent on the stability and integrity of the bead and sidewall themselves. Pirelli introduced a construction that solidly anchors the bead and the rubber sidewall insert with a woven fabric flipper, making them behave as one whole solid piece instead of as separate components. HyperWALL improves the stability of the bead (+10%), offers greater protection against pinch-flats (+50%), and offers better handling according to Pirelli's own testing.

