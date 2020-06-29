Pirelli Launch New Scorpion eMTB Tire

PRESS RELEASE: Pirelli Velo
Pirelli have debuted their new Scorpion eMTB tire range, a family of tires dedicated to eMTB. The tires are designed to be robust, durable, and aggressive, providing maximum performance to support the hard workloads of modern eMTB's. The tires use a SmartGRIP+ compound enhanced by Lignin to offer top performance as well as attention to the environment.
The tires have been designed to handle the additional amounts of stress that an eMTB motor produces.
With over 120 years of experience in the production of products dedicated to motorized vehicles, Pirelli put all of its expertise and the wealth of patents and solutions developed over time into this new eMTB range. It does this by taking into consideration one of its key values: sustainability, which is also the basis for the return of the company in the world of cycling.
The new Scorpion E-MTB tires are tubeless ready, and are aimed at e-riders who are also lovers of the trail and enduro disciplines. In short, the new eMTB tires incorporate all the concepts already introduced in the other Scorpion MTB tire lines (XC, Trail, Enduro), where terrain consistencies, from compact to supple, become key factors for the tread profile that’s designed for each specific surface conditions.
The new Scorpion E-MTB range offers three profiles:
M (Mixed Terrain) is the perfect tire for Trail and All-Mountain tracks. It’s at ease on mixed surfaces where changes can also be unpredictable or sudden, from hard pack to loose grounds, and from stones to roots. Excellent grip without sacrificing smoothness.
R (Rear Specific) gives more traction to the rear wheel. Natural companion of the M, it proves to be a valuable asset in all situations of pushing and braking, ensuring grip and longer life to the rear wheel, in any context.
S (Soft Terrain) is the right choice for Enduro eMTB's: it provides the best traction on soft and supple grounds. Its aggressive and very spaced blocks guarantee high grip when cornering and braking; perfect for aggressive riding, even in bike parks.
The SmartGRIP+ Compound, the heart of the new tires, is a reformulation of the compound developed by Pirelli for its Scorpion MTB tires. It was produced in the Racing plants of the company, where the engineering of the well-known F1 tire compounds also take place.
An innovative feature of this new formulation is the addition of Lignin to the basic composite of the SmartGRIP Compound. Lignin is a naturally sourced chemical component out of the craft pulping process of exhausted paper. Not only it is a low impact additive, but it also enhances performance in light of the unique speed and torque features associated with electric motors of modern eMTB's. This performance enhancement comes with no compromise of the other characteristics of the SmartGRIP Compound formulation, which is the chemical grip.
The result is a version of the SmartGRIP which keeps its main characteristic of having superior dry and wet grip performances. The rider benefits from enhanced tire performance, even under the higher speed and torque of eMTB riding. This blend of properties designed by Pirelli was crafted to positively impact rolling as well as the grip performance over rough terrain, with better overall handling.
The bead and sidewalls of the new Scorpion eMTB tires have been reinforced with Pirelli's patent-pending HyperWALL technology, also of Motorsport derivation. The newly developed construction of the bead and sidewalls area further increases tire performance in terms of stability and resistance to pinch-flats of the sidewalls. This is a key aspect, especially in off-road applications, in particular with the more demanding ones such as Gravity and eMTB.
With its sophisticated rubber compound, this tread highly relies on and behaves strictly dependent on the stability and integrity of the bead and sidewall themselves. Pirelli introduced a construction that solidly anchors the bead and the rubber sidewall insert with a woven fabric flipper, making them behave as one whole solid piece instead of as separate components. HyperWALL improves the stability of the bead (+10%), offers greater protection against pinch-flats (+50%), and offers better handling according to Pirelli's own testing.
Pirelli's Scorpion eMTB tire weights vary from 1.200g for the 27.5x2.6 to 1.330g for the 29x2.6 version. The tires will be available on the EMEA, NAFTA & APAC markets starting from June 30, 2020 - Available in 29x2.6 and 27.5x2.6
For more information, visit velo.pirelli.com
1 Comment
Post a Comment