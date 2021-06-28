Pirelli Launch Race-Ready Scorpion XC RC Tire in New Casings & Widths

After initially making their first mountain bike tires in 2019, Pirelli launches a revised version of their Scorpion XC RC tire. The shallow treaded and fast rolling tire is meant to suit a variety of race tracks, whether man-made or natural. It’s probably not a coincidence that this tire is launched just before the Olympic games in Tokyo.
The tire weighs a very respectable 650g in a 2.4" LITE version.
The tire is meant to cater to the needs of the racer and the modern XC race course. The original Scorpion XC was solely available in 2.2” width whereas the new version is available in a wider 2.4”. The new size is offered in a LITE version, for those who look for maximum weight reduction, and inProWALL version for those who look for more protection on the sides and greater stability when cornering. The new Scorpion XC RC is available in the Team version, which is equipped with yellow logos.
The ProWALL version has additional sidewall protection.
The new size is meant to complement the increasing width of XC rims, as well as the tendency for XCO courses to be increasingly technically demanding. The large volume tires are also there to aid riders on high speed descents, technical climbs as well as rougher terrain. The tire is built around a 30mm internal rim width.
The tire features a fast-rolling centre tread and comparatively larger side knobs.
The 2.4” LITE model weighs a claimed 650g, with the ProWALL version weighing an additional 50g. This is 40g more for the same model in the 2.2” width. All tires are 120 TPI.
The tire was developed in conjunction with the Trek-Pirelli XC team, who have been riding this tire since the start of the 2021 season. The tire has already seen a podium finish on the World Cup circuit under Ondrej Cink and Vlad Dascalu.
The new Pirelli Scorpion XC RC 2.4 is available at the price of US $74.90 / €59.90 / AUS $99.99.
