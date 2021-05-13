Pirelli's New $37 SmarTubes Are Claimed to be 70% Lighter Than Butyl Inner Tubes

May 13, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Most of us have moved on from using inner tubes in our tires and have embraced the benefits of tubeless but there's still a value in carrying a tube in your back pocket or under your seat for a worst-case scenario to nurse you home.

Whether in your tires or on your body, it makes sense to get the lightest tube possible so in recent years we've seen brands move past the traditional materials of latex and butyl to use thermoplastic polyurethanes for tubes that are claimed to be both lighter and stronger than ever before. Tubolito was the first to market with the technology and Schwalbe released its own version with the Aerothan in October last year. Now it's Pirelli's turn with the Smartube, which has taken inspiration from the brand's World Tour tubular tire that was launched for the Giro D'Italia this week.

Pirelli says its tubes are made from a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), and that they will save up to 70% of the weight of a general butyl tube while being stronger at the same time. The other advantage these tubes have over a standard rubber tube is that they are claimed to take up 50% less space, meaning you'll have more room in your pockets or bags for other gear.


Three mountain bike options are available - 29x1.8/2.2 (claimed weight 75 grams), 29x2.2/2.6 (claimed weight 100 grams) and 27.5x2.2/2.6 (claimed weight 95 grams). These numbers are slightly heavier than the claimed weights for both Tubolito and Aerothan tubes but they are lighter than comparable latex tubes and they should also have better air retention (latex tubes typically need to be re-inflated before each ride).


The tubes come in Racing Pirelli yellow, have a 60mm valve and don't come cheap at $36.90 per tube.

17 Comments

  • 7 0
 Does Pirelli or Tubolito or anyone else make a ligth weight fat bike tube? 26X4.8? The butyl tire i have strapped to my fat bike has got to weight at least a pound.
  • 1 0
 I questioned tubeless on my fat bike at low temps. finally did it, no issues works great light weight!
  • 1 0
 I've seen more than one Tubolito valve stem snap at the base before it could ever be installed. Haven't seen an Aerothan in the wild yet, but the valve stem base looks to be reinforced much better than the Tubolito. Tough to tell what the story is with this Scorpion in these pictures, but it looks more in line with the weak-ass Tubolito.
  • 2 1
 Hmm, should I upgrade that spare tube that has been sitting in its package in my backpack for years? I could lighten my 10 pound bag by 100 grams (1/4 pound). I can move up from 59 out of 100 on my strava times to 58.
  • 1 0
 I wondered the same. I’m hoping Revo tubes. That’s the only discipline where this makes significant sense.
  • 4 1
 How is the tube smart?
  • 9 1
 It is allways smart to lure stupid peoples money.
  • 3 0
 The tube knows.
  • 1 0
 It is smart to carry a tube?
  • 2 0
 These with Tannus could be unstoppable.
  • 1 0
 Tubolito with Tannus did not work for me. At all.
  • 1 0
 @Swervsroundsquirrels: What happened with the Tubolito? I have been running heavy standard tubes and have had no issues except they are heavy af.
  • 2 0
 Now i can fill up on an extra slice of pizza without worrying
  • 1 0
 I am just mad that they didn't break the $40 barrier. As soon as they do that I will buy.
  • 1 1
 And no commentary about whether they are better or worse for the environment...
  • 2 0
 About whether the tubes you will use in your 3rd bike that your ride at your second house are good for the environment?
  • 1 0
 A tube for the price of a tire smart move

