Tech Randoms: Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

Fresh cleats fitted personally for Laurie Greenland.

Lead weights aren't just for World Cups,

RevGrips to help damp these big hits.

Matteo Iniguez is running a singlespeed setup this week.

Hardline hard on tools, not just bikes.

Idlers galore.

Byrceland Jr on the Cannondale prototype.

Chain lube and mechanic lube. Both very important.

The elusive Fox Podium mudguard seen on the front a Pivot Factory Racing e-bike.

A strip and rebuild for Joe Smith's Forbidden.

An uncommon XTR chainring / Saint crank pairing on Kaos's Orbea.

You just chill there bro, the mechanic's got this.

Fresh rubber for a not-so-fresh track.

Here's hoping the ejections are minimal.

No guess in the Atherton pits.

Custom 7-speed cassette spacers on the back of Bernard's hog.

More added weight, this time on the Pivots.

New brakes are everywhere at the minute.

Proto patina

Some opt for the huck-and-hope approach, others are measured.

Hope CNC goodness back at home race.

Mass dampers hanging off the Zerodes.

Custom bronze I9 wheels for Vaea Verbeeck.

All the slap protection.

Car pack cut downs.

Pinky guards on the end of Lou's bars.

G-Man keeping things running nicely on Tuhoto's Zerode.

Jetpacks, sure, why not?

Mineral-powered prototypes hanging on someone's V10.

Lots of expensive CNC on the front of Lou Ferg's bike

Prototype rubber afoot.

A custom bash guard on the bottom of the belt-driven intense,

A closer look at the reach adjust cups on RatBoy's Cannonade prototype.

Said Cannondale features this stiffness brace, which I believe once upon-a-time doubled up as an alternative shock mount.

Hardline's special in that many of the riders have their families and kids hanging out watching and riding.

Barney's been kept busy this week.

Behind every great gearbox is a hidden mess.

Sans dampers for Ronan Dunne's bike.

Many a 7-speed Saint mod floating around these Welsh pastures.

When's a white frame not been the perfect canvas for a heavily anodised build?

Looks like a...

Rim weights are 2025's next big thing.

So many bearings.

Purple anno bits adorn Hannah Bergemann's TR11.

Custom Spitfire inspired paint for Jono Jones.



The man with many names, Adam Brayton.

Gas to Flat's running a Rimpact chain damper this weekend.

Heavier spring swaps aplenty around here.

A 3d printed chain wrap guide on Kade Edward's Session.