Tech Randoms: Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

Jul 25, 2025
by Cameron Mackenzie  

Tech Randoms
Red Bull Hardline - Wales - 2025

Fresh cleats fitted personally for Laurie Greenland.

Lead weights aren't just for World Cups,

RevGrips to help damp these big hits.

Matteo Iniguez is running a singlespeed setup this week.

Hardline hard on tools, not just bikes.

Idlers galore.

Byrceland Jr on the Cannondale prototype.

Chain lube and mechanic lube. Both very important.

The elusive Fox Podium mudguard seen on the front a Pivot Factory Racing e-bike.

A strip and rebuild for Joe Smith's Forbidden.

An uncommon XTR chainring / Saint crank pairing on Kaos's Orbea.

You just chill there bro, the mechanic's got this.

Fresh rubber for a not-so-fresh track.

Here's hoping the ejections are minimal.

No guess in the Atherton pits.

Custom 7-speed cassette spacers on the back of Bernard's hog.

More added weight, this time on the Pivots.

New brakes are everywhere at the minute.

Proto patina

Some opt for the huck-and-hope approach, others are measured.

Hope CNC goodness back at home race.

Mass dampers hanging off the Zerodes.

Custom bronze I9 wheels for Vaea Verbeeck.

All the slap protection.

Car pack cut downs.

Pinky guards on the end of Lou's bars.

G-Man keeping things running nicely on Tuhoto's Zerode.

Jetpacks, sure, why not?

Mineral-powered prototypes hanging on someone's V10.

Lots of expensive CNC on the front of Lou Ferg's bike

Prototype rubber afoot.

A custom bash guard on the bottom of the belt-driven intense,

A closer look at the reach adjust cups on RatBoy's Cannonade prototype.

Said Cannondale features this stiffness brace, which I believe once upon-a-time doubled up as an alternative shock mount.

Hardline's special in that many of the riders have their families and kids hanging out watching and riding.

Barney's been kept busy this week.

Behind every great gearbox is a hidden mess.

Sans dampers for Ronan Dunne's bike.

Many a 7-speed Saint mod floating around these Welsh pastures.

When's a white frame not been the perfect canvas for a heavily anodised build?

Looks like a...

Rim weights are 2025's next big thing.

So many bearings.

Purple anno bits adorn Hannah Bergemann's TR11.

Custom Spitfire inspired paint for Jono Jones.

The man with many names, Adam Brayton.

Gas to Flat's running a Rimpact chain damper this weekend.

Heavier spring swaps aplenty around here.

A 3d printed chain wrap guide on Kade Edward's Session.

Sharpie scribbles on the Session.


64 Comments
  • 532
 Lefty balance bike fork, sick.
  • 50
 Anyone know what that slap protection on the pink stays is and where to buy it?
  • 30
 Actually, the Lefty comes stock:
www.cannondale.com/en-us/bikes/kids/1-to-4/kids-trail-1-to-4/kids-trail-balance
  • 140
 That Podium mudguard looks backwards? Or is the long part in the front nowadays?
  • 144
 There’s not as much room for the rear part of a fender when it’s mounted under the steerer tube - the downtube gets in the way.
  • 96
 @mikekazimer: that and the top of the tire is spinning forward, so I'd assume there's more need for coverage on the front of the fork than the back. But yeah, I've been curious to see what the official mudguard would look like and it's pretty wild. Reminds me of Smalls' fishing hat in The Sandlot.

brobible.com/culture/article/smalls-sandlot-hat-giant-brim
  • 145
 @mikekazimer... But the rear of the fender isn't the important part of what the fender needs to do, it's the front. I can't be the only one that understands the concept of how an normal arch mounted fender works? They are designed to stop mud and debris being thrown up and forwards in front of the rider, which the rider would than catch up with and have their goggles coated. By raising the fender higher and higher (like on this Podium one) you need to extend it much further forward to give that same protection from mud going forwards and up (just look at mx bikes to see how long they need to be, and follow the arc of the of the wheel a fair distance. It looks awful, and just isn't as effective as an arch mounted fender, which is what I was really hoping they would develop, like some of the other inverted fork manufactures are developing. Also, in terms of the down tube getting in the way, there were plenty of companies in the 90s that made high mounted fenders that extended out the back. They were crap then, and will be crap now! For some reason I have a real bee in my bonnet about this!
  • 84
 @bigtim: some could write a book about an ugly piece of plastic. This website's getting too intellectual.
  • 60
 @bigtim: I had a T.H.E steerer tube mounted mudguard years ago which was designed to avoid the frame downtube, and also have a crud catcher down tube guard on my son's bike. They're both pretty poor.
I really like that inverted forks are becoming popular and would love another one but after getting used to a large mudhugger on a regular fork, the fender is an issue.
  • 10
 Same as the fender on the front of any motocross bike, which all run upside down forks...
  • 40
 @srjacobs: and look how long they need to be, plus 'wrap' down round the front of the tyre. Heavy, ugly, flappy and not as effective on mtbs as an arch mounted fender.
  • 10
 @mikekazimer: If it doesnt cover where the wheel its rotating up then what's the point
  • 20
 @bigtim: All true but the fan boys will still buy them
  • 30
 Looks stupid ( although it maybe Works)
  • 11
 Full moto style
  • 10
 @TEAM-ROBOT: need a jet wash and a slow mo camera to determine the spray zone
  • 130
 Mr. Huck to flat. The Kestrel, and now the Fisherman?? The man is just omnipresent.
  • 130
 Don't forget Grandad.
  • 50
 @watchtower: marra
  • 10
 if I recall, gas to flat and leatherhead are some more of Brayton's many names
  • 131
 For sure it is an e bike with that podium fender making it double-ugly.
  • 82
 Almost as ugly as someone wearing white socks in a pair of Birkenstock.
  • 40
 @smegman:
Touché Wink

Btw: I like the look of the podium, but that high fender is really a little... disappointing
  • 70
 @Ar4S: I think Fox should/must/will find a more acceptable fender by attaching it to the stanchion protectors. I've seen that already from another brand. Motocross fenders on a mtb are just hideous. Cheers!!
  • 71
 @smegman:
Actually, my kids are half and they keep telling me that‘s „in“ now (white socks and Birkenstock). Maybe we are just too old
  • 20
 @smegman:
„… half French..“
  • 31
 @rame: Ha ha!!! Don't tell me, I have no kids, but this trend of walking socks with sandals (Birken or not) is just WTF?!! They don't realize how cheesy it is. I'm super glad to be "old" in this case Big Grin
  • 50
 @smegman: As we‘re just diving into the clichés, I would not have thought „cheesy“ had a negative connotation in France…
  • 30
 @FuzzyL: cheesy is the only stupid translation that internet gives me for "ringard" in French, and yeah you're right, it's not really french compatible 😁
  • 90
 Any updates on Kade Edwards?
  • 101
 Imagine being taught your first words by Ratboy
  • 60
 And you‘re using „words“ in the loosest sense of the… ehh… word here.
  • 103
 That is a “Flying Tigers” inspired paint job…not a “Spitfire”.
  • 36
 Combination of the Flying Tigers and the worst Troy Lee jersey design ever.
  • 60
 P40
  • 60
 Curtiss p40 , p51 Mustang def used shark teeth, pretty sure no spitfire did
  • 70
 @endagutantimring: You can add an A-10 and F-4 as well. Still no Spitfire.
  • 30
 @archibaldbarisol: A-10 what a plane!!
  • 40
 @archibaldbarisol: I'm leaning towards an F-4 or A10, because the P40 and P51 didn't have an ejection seat like the graphic on Jono's seat tube.
  • 30
 Spitfire did too, it's not as common as the P40 but they are out there. Of course it goes back to WW1 and the Luftwaffe started the trend in WW2 with Me-110s.
  • 10
 @waxman: I stand corrected. I’ve never seen the shark mouth motif on Spitfires.
  • 10
 @archibaldbarisol: I know more about aircraft than I do bikes.
  • 20
 @waxman: I thought I knew a decent amount about aircraft. Primarily, that the Spitfire was such a beautiful and potent aircraft…no need to sully it with shark mouth.
  • 60
 Is that a spoke missing in the "are rim weights 2025's next big thing" photo.
I see 2 highrise bars here.Me likey too!
  • 10
 Oh look! A north shore billet crank on the intense bike. They must not know that it's not a good crank because it's billet and not cast.... as per the pinkbike armchair engineers!!
  • 30
 Bronze ano bike bits! Yum
  • 30
 I would love to have some detailed bike checks, especially Kade's Trek
  • 30
 Birra Moretti , the most techy info Smile
  • 11
 Haven't seen those belt tensioners before. Not usual stuff from Pinion or from Universal Transmissions. Any idea of the OEM?
  • 20
 You should probably add a comma after hardline and before hard on tools!
  • 21
 Reeeally want to know more about that cannondale
  • 10
 Been in development for years. It ran two shocks for a bit, one without a coil. It’s had the shock up top, down below, both. I don’t think it’s actually in development anymore, just have some kicking around the warehouse for when an athlete needs a big bike.
  • 10
 Have we ever got a bike check on the cannondale?
  • 10
 Back when it was new.

www.pinkbike.com/news/cannondale-dh-bike-maribor-world-cup-dh-2019.html
  • 10
 here's a better one

pinkbike.com/news/cannondale-split-shock-dh-bike-explained-fort-william-dh-world-cup-2019.html

Sure seems like it's still the same bike???
  • 10
 Looks to be last year's paint job, and an aftermarket stem. My daughter is also interested to know more.

www.cannondale.com/en-us/bikes/kids/1-to-4/kids-trail-1-to-4/kids-trail-balance
  • 10
 An idler wheel seems like a logical spot for a narrow-wide surely?
  • 21
 *car pahk
  • 23
 Waiting for the added bb lead weight specific straps that no longer resemble zip ties for more aerodynamics.
  • 14
 What would the “Mass dampers hanging off the Zerodes” do?
  • 70
 Overheat the brakes .
  • 11
 ass Pampers
Below threshold threads are hidden







