Tech Randoms: Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025
Jul 25, 2025
by
Cameron Mackenzie
64 Comments
Tech Randoms
Red Bull Hardline - Wales - 2025
Fresh cleats fitted personally for Laurie Greenland.
Lead weights aren't just for World Cups,
RevGrips to help damp these big hits.
Matteo Iniguez is running a singlespeed setup this week.
Hardline hard on tools, not just bikes.
Idlers galore.
Byrceland Jr on the Cannondale prototype.
Chain lube and mechanic lube. Both very important.
The elusive Fox Podium mudguard seen on the front a Pivot Factory Racing e-bike.
A strip and rebuild for Joe Smith's Forbidden.
An uncommon XTR chainring / Saint crank pairing on Kaos's Orbea.
You just chill there bro, the mechanic's got this.
Fresh rubber for a not-so-fresh track.
Here's hoping the ejections are minimal.
No guess in the Atherton pits.
Custom 7-speed cassette spacers on the back of Bernard's hog.
More added weight, this time on the Pivots.
New brakes are everywhere at the minute.
Proto patina
Some opt for the huck-and-hope approach, others are measured.
Hope CNC goodness back at home race.
Mass dampers hanging off the Zerodes.
Custom bronze I9 wheels for Vaea Verbeeck.
All the slap protection.
Car pack cut downs.
Pinky guards on the end of Lou's bars.
G-Man keeping things running nicely on Tuhoto's Zerode.
Jetpacks, sure, why not?
Mineral-powered prototypes hanging on someone's V10.
Lots of expensive CNC on the front of Lou Ferg's bike
Prototype rubber afoot.
A custom bash guard on the bottom of the belt-driven intense,
A closer look at the reach adjust cups on RatBoy's Cannonade prototype.
Said Cannondale features this stiffness brace, which I believe once upon-a-time doubled up as an alternative shock mount.
Hardline's special in that many of the riders have their families and kids hanging out watching and riding.
Barney's been kept busy this week.
Behind every great gearbox is a hidden mess.
Sans dampers for Ronan Dunne's bike.
Many a 7-speed Saint mod floating around these Welsh pastures.
When's a white frame not been the perfect canvas for a heavily anodised build?
Looks like a...
Rim weights are 2025's next big thing.
So many bearings.
Purple anno bits adorn Hannah Bergemann's TR11.
Custom Spitfire inspired paint for Jono Jones.
The man with many names, Adam Brayton.
Gas to Flat's running a Rimpact chain damper this weekend.
Heavier spring swaps aplenty around here.
A 3d printed chain wrap guide on Kade Edward's Session.
Sharpie scribbles on the Session.
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Randoms
DH Racing
Hardline
Red Bull
Hardline 2025
Author Info:
cameronmackenzie
Member since Mar 6, 2011
95 articles
64 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
53
2
watchtower
(Jul 25, 2025 at 18:12)
Lefty balance bike fork, sick.
[Reply]
5
0
bunjiman82
(Jul 26, 2025 at 3:06)
Anyone know what that slap protection on the pink stays is and where to buy it?
[Reply]
3
0
FuzzyL
FL
(Jul 26, 2025 at 9:21)
Actually, the Lefty comes stock:
www.cannondale.com/en-us/bikes/kids/1-to-4/kids-trail-1-to-4/kids-trail-balance
[Reply]
14
0
sportstuff
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 19:27)
That Podium mudguard looks backwards? Or is the long part in the front nowadays?
[Reply]
14
4
mikekazimer
FL
Editor
(Jul 25, 2025 at 20:15)
There’s not as much room for the rear part of a fender when it’s mounted under the steerer tube - the downtube gets in the way.
[Reply]
9
6
TEAM-ROBOT
(Jul 25, 2025 at 21:12)
@mikekazimer
: that and the top of the tire is spinning forward, so I'd assume there's more need for coverage on the front of the fork than the back. But yeah, I've been curious to see what the official mudguard would look like and it's pretty wild. Reminds me of Smalls' fishing hat in The Sandlot.
brobible.com/culture/article/smalls-sandlot-hat-giant-brim
[Reply]
14
5
bigtim
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 23:57)
@mikekazimer
... But the rear of the fender isn't the important part of what the fender needs to do, it's the front. I can't be the only one that understands the concept of how an normal arch mounted fender works? They are designed to stop mud and debris being thrown up and forwards in front of the rider, which the rider would than catch up with and have their goggles coated. By raising the fender higher and higher (like on this Podium one) you need to extend it much further forward to give that same protection from mud going forwards and up (just look at mx bikes to see how long they need to be, and follow the arc of the of the wheel a fair distance. It looks awful, and just isn't as effective as an arch mounted fender, which is what I was really hoping they would develop, like some of the other inverted fork manufactures are developing. Also, in terms of the down tube getting in the way, there were plenty of companies in the 90s that made high mounted fenders that extended out the back. They were crap then, and will be crap now! For some reason I have a real bee in my bonnet about this!
[Reply]
8
4
smegman
(Jul 26, 2025 at 1:30)
@bigtim
: some could write a book about an ugly piece of plastic. This website's getting too intellectual.
[Reply]
6
0
tremeer023
(Jul 26, 2025 at 2:23)
@bigtim
: I had a T.H.E steerer tube mounted mudguard years ago which was designed to avoid the frame downtube, and also have a crud catcher down tube guard on my son's bike. They're both pretty poor.
I really like that inverted forks are becoming popular and would love another one but after getting used to a large mudhugger on a regular fork, the fender is an issue.
[Reply]
1
0
srjacobs
(Jul 26, 2025 at 3:18)
Same as the fender on the front of any motocross bike, which all run upside down forks...
[Reply]
4
0
bigtim
FL
(Jul 26, 2025 at 3:24)
@srjacobs
: and look how long they need to be, plus 'wrap' down round the front of the tyre. Heavy, ugly, flappy and not as effective on mtbs as an arch mounted fender.
[Reply]
1
0
chrismac70
FL
(Jul 26, 2025 at 4:46)
@mikekazimer
: If it doesnt cover where the wheel its rotating up then what's the point
[Reply]
2
0
chrismac70
FL
(Jul 26, 2025 at 4:47)
@bigtim
: All true but the fan boys will still buy them
[Reply]
3
0
rattlehead
(Jul 26, 2025 at 8:45)
Looks stupid ( although it maybe Works)
[Reply]
1
1
nickmalysh
(Jul 26, 2025 at 17:53)
Full moto style
[Reply]
1
0
nwmlarge
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 4:16)
@TEAM-ROBOT
: need a jet wash and a slow mo camera to determine the spray zone
[Reply]
13
0
Denyer
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 18:58)
Mr. Huck to flat. The Kestrel, and now the Fisherman?? The man is just omnipresent.
[Reply]
13
0
watchtower
(Jul 25, 2025 at 20:12)
Don't forget Grandad.
[Reply]
5
0
Tbcmtb
(Jul 26, 2025 at 3:14)
@watchtower
: marra
[Reply]
1
0
IsaacWislon82
FL
(Jul 29, 2025 at 10:59)
if I recall, gas to flat and leatherhead are some more of Brayton's many names
[Reply]
13
1
Ar4S
(Jul 25, 2025 at 22:41)
For sure it is an e bike with that podium fender making it double-ugly.
[Reply]
8
2
smegman
(Jul 26, 2025 at 1:32)
Almost as ugly as someone wearing white socks in a pair of Birkenstock.
[Reply]
4
0
Ar4S
(Jul 26, 2025 at 4:17)
@smegman
:
Touché
Btw: I like the look of the podium, but that high fender is really a little... disappointing
[Reply]
7
0
smegman
(Jul 26, 2025 at 4:40)
@Ar4S
: I think Fox should/must/will find a more acceptable fender by attaching it to the stanchion protectors. I've seen that already from another brand. Motocross fenders on a mtb are just hideous. Cheers!!
[Reply]
7
1
rame
(Jul 26, 2025 at 7:19)
@smegman
:
Actually, my kids are half and they keep telling me that‘s „in“ now (white socks and Birkenstock). Maybe we are just too old
[Reply]
2
0
rame
(Jul 26, 2025 at 7:27)
@smegman
:
„… half French..“
[Reply]
3
1
smegman
(Jul 26, 2025 at 7:34)
@rame
: Ha ha!!! Don't tell me, I have no kids, but this trend of walking socks with sandals (Birken or not) is just WTF?!! They don't realize how cheesy it is. I'm super glad to be "old" in this case
[Reply]
5
0
FuzzyL
FL
(Jul 26, 2025 at 9:09)
@smegman
: As we‘re just diving into the clichés, I would not have thought „cheesy“ had a negative connotation in France…
[Reply]
3
0
smegman
(Jul 27, 2025 at 0:21)
@FuzzyL
: cheesy is the only stupid translation that internet gives me for "ringard" in French, and yeah you're right, it's not really french compatible 😁
[Reply]
9
0
ryanhuffnw
(Jul 25, 2025 at 22:34)
Any updates on Kade Edwards?
[Reply]
10
1
playah
FL
(Jul 26, 2025 at 7:06)
Imagine being taught your first words by Ratboy
[Reply]
6
0
FuzzyL
FL
(Jul 26, 2025 at 9:18)
And you‘re using „words“ in the loosest sense of the… ehh… word here.
[Reply]
10
3
archibaldbarisol
(Jul 25, 2025 at 21:00)
That is a “Flying Tigers” inspired paint job…not a “Spitfire”.
[Reply]
3
6
DoubleCrownAddict
(Jul 25, 2025 at 23:02)
Combination of the Flying Tigers and the worst Troy Lee jersey design ever.
[Reply]
6
0
Imself
(Jul 25, 2025 at 23:59)
P40
[Reply]
6
0
endagutantimring
FL
(Jul 26, 2025 at 0:17)
Curtiss p40 , p51 Mustang def used shark teeth, pretty sure no spitfire did
[Reply]
7
0
archibaldbarisol
(Jul 26, 2025 at 7:02)
@endagutantimring
: You can add an A-10 and F-4 as well. Still no Spitfire.
[Reply]
3
0
endagutantimring
FL
(Jul 26, 2025 at 8:09)
@archibaldbarisol
: A-10 what a plane!!
[Reply]
4
0
TEAM-ROBOT
(Jul 26, 2025 at 8:12)
@archibaldbarisol
: I'm leaning towards an F-4 or A10, because the P40 and P51 didn't have an ejection seat like the graphic on Jono's seat tube.
[Reply]
3
0
waxman
(Jul 27, 2025 at 11:44)
Spitfire did too, it's not as common as the P40 but they are out there. Of course it goes back to WW1 and the Luftwaffe started the trend in WW2 with Me-110s.
[Reply]
1
0
archibaldbarisol
(Jul 28, 2025 at 5:46)
@waxman
: I stand corrected. I’ve never seen the shark mouth motif on Spitfires.
[Reply]
1
0
waxman
(Jul 30, 2025 at 12:07)
@archibaldbarisol
: I know more about aircraft than I do bikes.
[Reply]
2
0
archibaldbarisol
(Jul 31, 2025 at 11:08)
@waxman
: I thought I knew a decent amount about aircraft. Primarily, that the Spitfire was such a beautiful and potent aircraft…no need to sully it with shark mouth.
[Reply]
6
0
gregnangatang
(Jul 25, 2025 at 21:38)
Is that a spoke missing in the "are rim weights 2025's next big thing" photo.
I see 2 highrise bars here.Me likey too!
[Reply]
1
0
jameshealey
(Jul 27, 2025 at 9:44)
Oh look! A north shore billet crank on the intense bike. They must not know that it's not a good crank because it's billet and not cast.... as per the pinkbike armchair engineers!!
[Reply]
3
0
machaut
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 18:29)
Bronze ano bike bits! Yum
[Reply]
3
0
arthur-dpy
FL
(Jul 26, 2025 at 3:50)
I would love to have some detailed bike checks, especially Kade's Trek
[Reply]
3
0
blacktea
FL
(Jul 26, 2025 at 6:38)
Birra Moretti , the most techy info
[Reply]
1
1
whittemoregulch
(Jul 25, 2025 at 20:37)
Haven't seen those belt tensioners before. Not usual stuff from Pinion or from Universal Transmissions. Any idea of the OEM?
[Reply]
2
0
jimmythehat
(Jul 27, 2025 at 1:35)
You should probably add a comma after hardline and before hard on tools!
[Reply]
2
1
jb00lz
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 23:37)
Reeeally want to know more about that cannondale
[Reply]
1
0
bonfire
(Jul 28, 2025 at 6:58)
Been in development for years. It ran two shocks for a bit, one without a coil. It’s had the shock up top, down below, both. I don’t think it’s actually in development anymore, just have some kicking around the warehouse for when an athlete needs a big bike.
[Reply]
1
0
mattg95
(Jul 26, 2025 at 5:15)
Have we ever got a bike check on the cannondale?
[Reply]
1
0
stiingya
(Jul 26, 2025 at 11:57)
Back when it was new.
www.pinkbike.com/news/cannondale-dh-bike-maribor-world-cup-dh-2019.html
[Reply]
1
0
stiingya
(Jul 26, 2025 at 12:00)
here's a better one
pinkbike.com/news/cannondale-split-shock-dh-bike-explained-fort-william-dh-world-cup-2019.html
Sure seems like it's still the same bike???
[Reply]
1
0
jmusuperman
(Jul 27, 2025 at 8:40)
Looks to be last year's paint job, and an aftermarket stem. My daughter is also interested to know more.
www.cannondale.com/en-us/bikes/kids/1-to-4/kids-trail-1-to-4/kids-trail-balance
[Reply]
1
0
SonofBovril
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 0:40)
An idler wheel seems like a logical spot for a narrow-wide surely?
[Reply]
2
1
HappyBiker19
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 20:10)
*car pahk
[Reply]
2
3
DoubleCrownAddict
(Jul 25, 2025 at 23:07)
Waiting for the added bb lead weight specific straps that no longer resemble zip ties for more aerodynamics.
[Reply]
1
4
charmingbob
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 19:29)
What would the “Mass dampers hanging off the Zerodes” do?
[Reply]
7
0
watchtower
(Jul 25, 2025 at 20:13)
Overheat the brakes .
[Reply]
1
1
kyytaM
(Jul 26, 2025 at 9:31)
ass Pampers
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
2
9
kizzard-ling
(Jul 25, 2025 at 21:19)
Crazy to think that Ratboy's Cannondale was most likely raced at the Maribor World Cup in 2019 and is still in one piece! I would have a hard time trusting any carbon from 2019, let alone a Cannondale :o
[Reply]
1
0
G-horseNoBrakes
(Jul 26, 2025 at 6:27)
Cool story, bro..
[Reply]
I really like that inverted forks are becoming popular and would love another one but after getting used to a large mudhugger on a regular fork, the fender is an issue.
Touché
Btw: I like the look of the podium, but that high fender is really a little... disappointing
Actually, my kids are half and they keep telling me that‘s „in“ now (white socks and Birkenstock). Maybe we are just too old
„… half French..“
I see 2 highrise bars here.Me likey too!
