Pit Randoms Round 1: Mont Sainte Anne World Championships 2019

Aug 27, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  
Charlie Harrison's liquid finish on his Session.

Details on the fresh Session.
Wilson and Harrison will pilot these marble/ink effect Session 29ers.

You'd expect nothing less than such a beautiful finish from the Trek crew.

Cushcore ready to slip inside the Bontragers of the Trek Factory Racing World Champs duo.

A sneak peek of the jungle special from Scott on the bike of Dean Lucas.

Deanos Machineos will, of course, represent green and gold once again.

Full pics of the Scott bikes, as with many others, are not yet allowed. For now here's a preview of how Flo Payet will roll into 2019 Worlds.

Jacob Dickson, one of the extreme few Irish men to represent at World Champs.
The leprechaun look for Jacob's Giant 29er.

Bottoms up at the Giant pit.

Guess who's ride?

No points for spotting Vali Holl's s new look upon which she will defend her rainbow stripes.

Conor Fearon bringing some glitter to champs for 2019.

One beautiful Operator almost ready for action.

Green and yellow have always been dangerous historically at World Champs.

Daniel Paine working on Moir's ride.
Jungle vibes for the Aussie this year.

John Hall is back in business at the races and that can mean only one thing...

Tiger stripes for Aaron as well as Moir.

John Hall's signature Grizzly seal of approval.
TRP prototype caliper on Aaron's M29.

Hall doing his signature leaving drilling on Gwin's TRPs.
Sneak peaking at AG's new machine awaiting new HTs and nation-appropriate Fox graphics.

Neko Mullaly's fresh lumberjack inspired M29. Last year, Neko raffled off his world champs bike for Can'd Aid which, among other things, helps build trails, get kids outside, and supply bikes to kids who can't afford them. After the success he had with it that time, he's decided to do it again. More details on that to come.

Fresh Syndicate paint for both Vergier and Shaw....no sign of Minnaar's bike as of yet.

Syndicate mechanic, PA, installing Loris Vergier's headset.

Dougie Fresh working on Luca Shaw's chain device.

With all the big-rigs land-locked over in Europe, the white little white tents of every nation are out under the Quebecois sun. Very few bikes are fully built yet, but then it is still very early in the week. Stay tuned for more tech as the week goes on!


7 Comments

  • + 4
 connor fearon's operator looks great with the vintage kona logo
  • + 1
 AG is back. Hope he's healthy so we can have some close racing and many in the mix!
  • + 2
 Screw the glitter - the old Kona font is back!
  • + 1
 'Full pics not allowed'...uhm journalistic freedom when the pits are open?
  • + 1
 Those Intense paint jobs by Jeff Steber are awesome
  • + 1
 The kona reminds me of a 2001 stab primo.
  • + 1
 the frames are so gorgeous!!!! Can’t wait to see them in action

