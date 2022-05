Pit Viper Announces High Speed Off Road II Apparel with 'New Bike Day' Music Video

PRESS RELEASE: Pit Viper

Thank you for your service.FAQ:Q: “Wtf? No tech specs?”A: We have those. Go to pitviper.com Q: “I f*cking hate pit viper. Go away”A: pitviper.com Q: “Aren’t those the glasses 12-year-old NICA kids are wearing?”A: Aren’t you a little old to know that?Q: “No thanks, my black Tommy Lee Designs pants look cooler than anything Pit Viper will ever make.”A: We know that about you.Q: “Shouldn’t you guys be making Hawaiian shirts and jean shorts instead of disrupting the sanctity of the downhill pant mountain bike market?”A: Yes, we know that about you.New Bike Day is the best day!THANK YOU to IFHT Photography by Brandon Ty Fang.