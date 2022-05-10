Pit Viper Announces High Speed Off Road II Apparel with 'New Bike Day' Music Video

May 10, 2022
by Pit Viper  

PRESS RELEASE: Pit Viper


Thank you for your service.

FAQ:
Q: “Wtf? No tech specs?”
A: We have those. Go to pitviper.com

Q: “I f*cking hate pit viper. Go away”
A: pitviper.com

Q: “Aren’t those the glasses 12-year-old NICA kids are wearing?”
A: Aren’t you a little old to know that?

Q: “No thanks, my black Tommy Lee Designs pants look cooler than anything Pit Viper will ever make.”
A: We know that about you.

Q: “Shouldn’t you guys be making Hawaiian shirts and jean shorts instead of disrupting the sanctity of the downhill pant mountain bike market?”
A: Yes, we know that about you.

pitviper.com


New Bike Day is the best day!

photo Brandon Ty Fang








photo Brandon Ty Fang






photo Brandon Ty Fang














THANK YOU to IFHT!

Photography by Brandon Ty Fang.

pitviper.com

36 Comments

  • 18 0
 Only Pit Viper would have a 47 picture press release.
  • 31 2
 only pinkbike commenters would count that
  • 11 8
 spending all that money on marketing instead of quality products.
  • 19 5
 @weezyb: thank you for the warm welcome, it's always so nice to come home to pinkbike
  • 2 0
 @Pit-Viper: didn't say the marketing was bad.
  • 13 2
 This is probably the best press release I'll read all year Big Grin
As for the clothes... hmm less sure about those.
  • 14 11
 We know that about you
  • 10 0
 I will wear my black TLD gear. Thank you.
  • 8 10
 We know that about you
  • 9 1
 I'll happily laugh at the press release and the video, but never wear that shit.
  • 8 11
 We know that about you
  • 7 0
 My Mom told me not to talk to people who wear those.
  • 5 1
 Pit Viper: for when you want everyone to know you wear turtle necks and do coke in bar bathrooms.

Cool that they are safety grade though, I'll give them that.
  • 5 0
 Pit Viper sunglasses? Sure, great!
Riding kit colours... Questionable at best.
  • 3 5
 now this is a take we didn't expect
  • 4 0
 Not quite my style but more options are never a bad thing, nice to see some mountain bike specific clothing for a cheaper price.
  • 8 2
 There’s a whole lotta try hard here…..strikes and balls
  • 5 0
 Very well done marketing piece pit viper team. Many MTB brands take themselves too seriously. I enjoyed this!
  • 16 11
 Reminder: please be nice to me. My parents are lawyers and I will sue
  • 2 1
 I want to dislike this brand because of the kids in the mall wearing the glasses indoors, but dang it, they seem like they are a lot of fun. I couldn't pull off that kit though. Maybe I will sneak some socks into my rotation and be the coolest dad on the trail.
  • 1 0
 I am so, so tired of this shtick.
This brand portrays an image that is the complete opposite of their customer.
They're customer isn't drinking Busch Light in the back of a Chevy Nova. No. It's Riley. The 19 year old who's just transistioning out of his sadboi/emo phase and recently sold his Miata for a 97 Ford Ranger so there's more room for the expensive fishing gear that his parents who make well in the six figures bought for him because he threw a fit they wouldn't by him an expensive pair of shiny new cowboy boots from the local Boot Barn so he could continue the slow descent into becoming some odd version of a trust fund cowboy from a relatively large city that exists solely because of a tech company existing there. He will cut his hair into a mullet, buy a Bass Pro Shop trucker hat, and have mommy and daddy buy him a few pairs of these $100+ cheap Chinese glasses so he can look ironic for irony's sake and complete the full look of "trying hard not to try".

I'll continue to wear $8 safety glasses and take the rest of the money I save from not buying purple paint splatter wrap around glasses at a 3,000 percent mark up and buy a decent front tire, a cush core, or a luftkappe and actually improve my riding experience instead of trying to have attention shed on me over some "LOL OMG!" pants and glasses.
  • 4 0
 Priced lower than last year?? What a great concept
  • 4 1
 Nowadays being rad is just a marketing term
  • 5 1
 Doooooosh
  • 3 0
 Damn this bomber junior super T still lookin sexy!
  • 4 1
 Can something be too ironic? Asking for a friend...
  • 1 0
 Deliberate irony veers into cynical marketing quite easily.
  • 2 0
 Wow. You guys are C R A Z Y
  • 1 0
 The only thing missing was a trail dog wearing PV's. @Pit-Viper No love for the fuzzy purveyors of dirt love???
  • 1 0
 This is the beginning of the end for this brand. When you try this hard to be cool, wearing the brand is uncool.
  • 1 0
 Sure, cool, whatever. I agree that most mtb kit is boring as hell. I like the gloves.
  • 8 8
 This presentation was brought to you by Pit Viper’s marketing team, who forgot they had to write this post
  • 2 0
 24x7 smoko.
  • 2 5
 I feel I'm not cool enough for this brand!
  • 3 4
 we've got unlimited real estate on party mountain, come on over!
  • 2 0
 @Pit-Viper: Hell yeah!





