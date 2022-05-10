Pit Viper Announces High Speed Off Road II Apparel with 'New Bike Day' Music Video

PRESS RELEASE: Pit Viper
FAQ:
Q: “Wtf? No tech specs?”
A: We have those. Go to pitviper.com
Q: “I f*cking hate pit viper. Go away”
A: pitviper.com
Q: “Aren’t those the glasses 12-year-old NICA kids are wearing?”
A: Aren’t you a little old to know that?
Q: “No thanks, my black Tommy Lee Designs pants look cooler than anything Pit Viper will ever make.”
A: We know that about you.
Q: “Shouldn’t you guys be making Hawaiian shirts and jean shorts instead of disrupting the sanctity of the downhill pant mountain bike market?”
A: Yes, we know that about you.pitviper.com
Photography by Brandon Ty Fang.
As for the clothes... hmm less sure about those.
Cool that they are safety grade though, I'll give them that.
Riding kit colours... Questionable at best.
This brand portrays an image that is the complete opposite of their customer.
They're customer isn't drinking Busch Light in the back of a Chevy Nova. No. It's Riley. The 19 year old who's just transistioning out of his sadboi/emo phase and recently sold his Miata for a 97 Ford Ranger so there's more room for the expensive fishing gear that his parents who make well in the six figures bought for him because he threw a fit they wouldn't by him an expensive pair of shiny new cowboy boots from the local Boot Barn so he could continue the slow descent into becoming some odd version of a trust fund cowboy from a relatively large city that exists solely because of a tech company existing there. He will cut his hair into a mullet, buy a Bass Pro Shop trucker hat, and have mommy and daddy buy him a few pairs of these $100+ cheap Chinese glasses so he can look ironic for irony's sake and complete the full look of "trying hard not to try".
I'll continue to wear $8 safety glasses and take the rest of the money I save from not buying purple paint splatter wrap around glasses at a 3,000 percent mark up and buy a decent front tire, a cush core, or a luftkappe and actually improve my riding experience instead of trying to have attention shed on me over some "LOL OMG!" pants and glasses.