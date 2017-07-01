The Pits: Team Setups at the Vallnord XC World Cup

In Offenburg, Kulhavy pulled his bike from the back of his car and with only one guy helping him, he won the race. This shows you do not need a full setup to win. But your fans won't see you, you won't have any exposure and your fans will hardly be able to interact with you. A team setup should look professional and it should radiate what you want to show. Exposure for your sponsors is important. Plus, a setup should be self sufficient - we can hook up electricity and water and we can provide for ourselves.



The truck also provides a safe storage for all our equipment. We as staff sleep in the truck. The team setup is also very important in the social aspect. We share our meals here which is a really good thing to have. We always have lunch here, and try to have our dinner here as well depending on the venue. If riders only rode and then went back to the hotel, the mountain bike expo would be very boring for World Cup visitors. We have a big team, so having a setup like this is very convenient. It is a lot of work, but it is a lot of fun as well. — Bart Brentjens