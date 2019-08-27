Pivot Announces New Les SL XC Hardtail

PRESS RELEASE: Pivot Cycles



THE RACER'S EDGE



A NEW PARADIGM IN HARDTAIL PERFORMANCE.

LIGHT, BALANCED, BUT ABOVE ALL, EYE WATERING FAST

PROGRESSIVE XC GEOMETRY

Rose Grant wins the Leadville 100 on the LES SL

Already proven by the Stan’s-Pivot Pro team with a Short Track National Championship, Leadville 100 win, and many others - on the right racecourse, nothing is faster than a hardtail, and nothing delivers the stiffness to weight ratio and raw speed as a Pivot LES SL. The LES SL is engineered to the Nth degree to deliver the kind of handling, extreme power transfer and weight that transforms every last watt of output into a race-winning performance.The LES SL is up to three-quarters of a pound (that’s 300 grams!) lighter than it’s already svelte predecessor making it a racer’s dream that can turn seconds saved into minutes - all while retaining the quality and handling that has pushed Pivot athletes to cross country race wins at the elite level across the world. With new carbon dropouts, an integrated headset and new layup schedule utilizing Hollow Core Molding Technology and cutting edge carbon materials, the LES SL is by far the lightest hardtail that we’ve ever built. Pivot’s race-winning hardtail legacy takes a quantum leap forward with a lighter, faster and sharper-edged tool with only one goal in mind: getting from point A to point B, as fast as possible.An ultralight hardtail with the rigidity of a wet noodle and unrealistic weight limits might look good on a scale, but they don’t perform under high wattage producing athletes out on the racecourse. The LES SL offers best in class stiffness to weight ratio and power transfer with laser-focused yet predictable handling. Our engineers managed to cut grams while retaining that legendary Pivot ride feel and compliance that the LES line is known for – the kind that saves energy over the long haul and keeps the bike planted and predictable over all surfaces. The LES SL is the perfect hardtail trifecta of lightweight, stiffness and ride quality that lets racers excel at the highest levels.When a bike racks up wins and course records in races around the world and is the weapon of choice for our World Cup XC, Tour Divide, 24-Hour racers every time the course is smooth and fast, you know that geometry is dialed. That’s why the LES LS retains the same great fit and handling that has made the LES a favorite with our elite racers across multiple disciplines. New school cross country race geometry relies on slacker head angles, shorter stems and longer reaches for the kind of stability that excels over the longest races and technical World Cup race courses with razor-sharp agility that makes it a short track racer’s advantage.The LES SL will be available in two color options—Blue and Stealth. It is available as a frameset, and a complete bike in nine configurations ranging in price from $3,799 to $8,199. The LES SL is available now, in all sizes, at key Pivot dealers worldwide.