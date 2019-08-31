Bike Check: Chloe Woodruff's Mach 4 SL - Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Champs 2019

Aug 31, 2019
by Mike Levy  

BIKE CHECK
Chloe Woodruff's
Pivot Mach 4 SL
Photography by Matthew DeLorme


American racer Chloe Woodruff is having a banner year in 2019, winning the National Championship for a second time, posting a score of top finishes at World Cups, and even winning the short-track race at the Nove Mesto event. Much of that was done on her extra-small Mach 4 SL, Pivot's new, 100mm-travel cross-country weapon on 29" wheels.

Woodruff's bike has been equipped with Fox's Live Valve electronic suspension for most of the 2019 season, but the terrain-sensing computers were swapped for an analog fork and shock for the Mont-Sainte-Anne race. "It really did come down to weight,'' she told Pinkbike photographer Matthew Delorme. ''And I'm running the bike open most of the time for a little extra traction,'' she added, noting the traditionally rough and often slick conditions at the Canadian venue.

Chloe Woodruff was so far ahead we thought for a moment she was getting lapped.
Rider Name Chloe Woodruff // Stans-Pivot
Age: 32
Hometown: Prescott, AZ
Instagram: @chloewoodruff


Chloe's Fox 32 Step-Cast has the Live Valve sticker on its crown, but don't let that fool you: She's using a cable-operated lockout. Chloe has 51 PSI in her fork, and one and a half volume spacers for a touch of extra ramp-up.

The Fox shock is pumped up to 125 PSI.
All the triggers. The one on the bottom that looks like a shifter is for locking out her suspension, and the one on the top is for her 125mm dropper post.

The tiny Shimano chain guide adds a few grams, but it's worth it for the extra insurance.
With the cross-country course being relatively technical, Chloe went with Maxxis' Ikon tires instead of the faster-rolling Aspens. She's running 17 PSI in the front and 18 PSI in the rear.

The negative-rise Tharsis stem makes for a low handlebar height.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Pivot Chloe Woodruff


2 Comments

  • 2 1
 Would be cool if they came up with a wheel size smaller than 29" to fit shorter riders, seems to me it would be quite awkward to have the seat lower than the top of the tire when the dropper is down.
  • 1 0
 Says live valve, isn't. Think that in and of itself says everything.

Post a Comment



