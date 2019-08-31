Bike Check: Chloe Woodruff's Mach 4 SL - Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Champs 2019



American racer Chloe Woodruff is having a banner year in 2019, winning the National Championship for a second time, posting a score of top finishes at World Cups, and even winning the short-track race at the Nove Mesto event. Much of that was done on her extra-small Mach 4 SL, Pivot's new, 100mm-travel cross-country weapon on 29" wheels.



Woodruff's bike has been equipped with Fox's Live Valve electronic suspension for most of the 2019 season, but the terrain-sensing computers were swapped for an analog fork and shock for the Mont-Sainte-Anne race. "It really did come down to weight,'' she told Pinkbike photographer Matthew Delorme. ''And I'm running the bike open most of the time for a little extra traction,'' she added, noting the traditionally rough and often slick conditions at the Canadian venue.





Rider Name Chloe Woodruff // Stans-Pivot

Age: 32

Hometown: Prescott, AZ

Instagram: @chloewoodruff

Chloe Woodruff //32Prescott, AZ