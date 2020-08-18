Pivot Introduces the Bernard Kerr Collector's Edition Phoenix 29

Aug 18, 2020
by Pivot Cycles  


Press Release: Pivot

A Decade of Pushing the Limits

The Bernard Kerr Collector’s Edition Phoenix 29 celebrates a decade of DH development. Few riders go bigger or ride harder than Bernard Kerr, with a King of Crankworx title and two Redbull Hardline wins to prove it. This bike is a replica of what Bernard races and wins on. It is a bike born of Bernard's speed, all-out style, and penchant for pushing the limits on a Pivot. Nobody puts equipment to the test like Bernard and the Phoenix 29 is the descendant of his hard-charging style.

The release of the Bernard Kerr Collector’s Edition Phoenix 29 culminates a summer of celebrating the 10th anniversary not only of Bernard’s career with the brand but also the first decade of Pivot Factory Racing. Beginning in June, we shared the inextricably linked stories of Pivot Cycling and Pivot Factory Racing in a three-part video series, “The Caravan Years”, “PFR is Born”, and “10 Years of Factory Racing”.



The Bernard Kerr Collector's Edition Phoenix 29 build highlights include: commemorative 10th anniversary silver paint, Shimano Saint derailleur, shifter and brakes, Reynolds Bernard Kerr Special Edition Blacklabel DH wheels, 30mm rise Renthal Fatbar, Renthal Integra 50mm stem, thin gum DMR Deathgrip flanged grips and a WTB Bernard Kerr Team High Tail saddle. The Bernard Kerr Collector’s Edition Phoenix 29 will be available in one build and as a complete bike only with a retail price of $9,199 USD. Only 30 of these exclusive Collector’s Edition bikes will be offered.



[IFRAME could not figure out width]
More info: Pivotcycles.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Press Releases DH Bikes Pivot Pivot Phoenix Bernard Kerr


Must Read This Week
Pinkbike Poll: Which Alternative Suspension Manufacturer Has the Best Chance of Challenging RockShox and Fox's OE Dominance?
71683 views
First Ride: 2021 Canyon Sender CFR
53066 views
Field Test: Yeti SB115 - The One That Wants to Be a Trail Bike
49731 views
Slack Randoms: Hellish Hail, No Foot Take Offs & Simon Cowell's ‘Ebike’ Injury
42295 views
Field Test: Cannondale Scalpel SE 1 - The Spider Monkey
39269 views
Spotted: Forbidden Bike Company's New Longer Travel Bike
37369 views
Merida Launches UK Influenced 140mm Big Trail Hardtail
36635 views
Classified's Wireless Internally-Geared Hub Increases 1x Drivetrain Range by 45%, Doubles the Number of Gears
35114 views

12 Comments

  • 7 0
 Dear Pivot Cycles. Would you mind sending me one of these to evaluate? I've heard they're real beauts. I promise to ride it gently and send it back to you as soon as I can. Yours truly, SD.
  • 5 2
 OEM spec white lettered Maxxis tyres, on a $9,200 bike, is a bit poor, imo
  • 2 0
 I mean they’re still 3C and DH casing so... just buy a yellow sharpie?
  • 2 0
 I'm pretty dumb. But I have some white, and some yellow maxxis. Other than the colour, what's the difference?
  • 1 0
 @truenorthsimon: bike manufacturers mass order tires for the bikes they’re gonna sell and for whatever reason maxxis sends those ones with white logos. Basically you just look cooler with yellow logos
  • 1 0
 @truenorthsimon: well these ones are "oem spec" and they don't look terrible like the yellow labels, and people like to whine on the internet because they think they're somehow subpar
  • 1 0
 Hm, conscious decision not to use matchmaker shifter/brake combo? Awesome colourway mind, noice!
  • 1 0
 That's a looker.

Netherlands themed?
  • 1 0
 Ooooooft ya attractive piece of biking hardware.
  • 1 0
 mint.
  • 1 0
 Collect them all!
  • 1 0
 Just looks fast.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009183
Mobile Version of Website