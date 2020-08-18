Pivot Introduces the Bernard Kerr Collector's Edition Phoenix 29

Press Release: Pivot
A Decade of Pushing the Limits
The Bernard Kerr Collector’s Edition Phoenix 29 celebrates a decade of DH development. Few riders go bigger or ride harder than Bernard Kerr, with a King of Crankworx title and two Redbull Hardline wins to prove it. This bike is a replica of what Bernard races and wins on. It is a bike born of Bernard's speed, all-out style, and penchant for pushing the limits on a Pivot. Nobody puts equipment to the test like Bernard and the Phoenix 29 is the descendant of his hard-charging style.
The release of the Bernard Kerr Collector’s Edition Phoenix 29 culminates a summer of celebrating the 10th anniversary not only of Bernard’s career with the brand but also the first decade of Pivot Factory Racing. Beginning in June, we shared the inextricably linked stories of Pivot Cycling and Pivot Factory Racing in a three-part video series, “The Caravan Years
”, “PFR is Born
”, and “10 Years of Factory Racing
”.
The Bernard Kerr Collector's Edition Phoenix 29 build highlights include: commemorative 10th anniversary silver paint, Shimano Saint derailleur, shifter and brakes, Reynolds Bernard Kerr Special Edition Blacklabel DH wheels, 30mm rise Renthal Fatbar, Renthal Integra 50mm stem, thin gum DMR Deathgrip flanged grips and a WTB Bernard Kerr Team High Tail saddle. The Bernard Kerr Collector’s Edition Phoenix 29 will be available in one build and as a complete bike only with a retail price of $9,199 USD. Only 30 of these exclusive Collector’s Edition bikes will be offered.[IFRAME could not figure out width]
More info: Pivotcycles.com
