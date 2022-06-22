Pivot Cycles Names Bryan Mason as New President

Pivot Cycles has announced the promotion of Bryan Mason from Global Sales Manager to President. In his new role, Pivot says that Mason will oversee key departments and management team members, including all operations of Pivot’s Stuttgart, Germany-based offices.
Mason joined Pivot Cycles in 2015 as the National Sales Manager before being promoted to Global Sales Manager in 2019.
|Bryan understands the dynamics of our leadership team, which is made up of very dedicated individuals. His new role helps support Pivot’s tremendous growth and enables me to continue focusing on product development, expanding our global production capabilities, and the long-term vision for the company. Bryan’s growth mindset will support every department and is a phenomenal asset to Pivot’s future.—Chris Cocalis, Pivot Cycles CEO
|I am excited about the opportunity to expand my role on the leadership team at Pivot Cycles. Chris has built a tremendous group of people who truly share a passion to create and deliver the best performing bikes on the market, and it’s a privilege to help lead that kind of dedicated team.—Bryan Mason, Pivot Cycles President
Mason previously worked as the Sales & Marketing Manager for Kali Protectives. He was recently awarded an MBA from the Quantic School of Business and Technology, holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Brigham Young University, and speaks fluent Spanish.
