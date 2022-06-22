Pivot Cycles Names Bryan Mason as New President

Jun 22, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
Pivot Cycles has announced the promotion of Bryan Mason from Global Sales Manager to President. In his new role, Pivot says that Mason will oversee key departments and management team members, including all operations of Pivot’s Stuttgart, Germany-based offices.

Mason joined Pivot Cycles in 2015 as the National Sales Manager before being promoted to Global Sales Manager in 2019.

bigquotesBryan understands the dynamics of our leadership team, which is made up of very dedicated individuals. His new role helps support Pivot’s tremendous growth and enables me to continue focusing on product development, expanding our global production capabilities, and the long-term vision for the company. Bryan’s growth mindset will support every department and is a phenomenal asset to Pivot’s future.Chris Cocalis, Pivot Cycles CEO


bigquotesI am excited about the opportunity to expand my role on the leadership team at Pivot Cycles. Chris has built a tremendous group of people who truly share a passion to create and deliver the best performing bikes on the market, and it’s a privilege to help lead that kind of dedicated team.Bryan Mason, Pivot Cycles President

Mason previously worked as the Sales & Marketing Manager for Kali Protectives. He was recently awarded an MBA from the Quantic School of Business and Technology, holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Brigham Young University, and speaks fluent Spanish.

24 Comments

  • 11 0
 I thought Kerr was the president?
  • 9 0
 I have no idea what this means for the company but I do love my Pivot Firebird!
  • 4 0
 I've met Bryan several times coming through Utah to my shop, he's extremely knowledgeable, passionate, and has a great viewpoint looking forward with a brand that is pushing to the top of the industry.
  • 2 1
 I've been impressed with the expansion of Pivot dealers in Norcal over the past couple of years. Moving from a uber-boutique brand to now mounting real competition to Santa Cruz and Specialized locally. Love my Firebird and Mach 6- go team Pivot. :-)
  • 4 0
 Competition to see who can price their bikes the highest?
  • 4 0
 Is this the great man that got them to finally ditch super boost?!
  • 8 0
 Yep, because it's not wide enough. 168mm Super Duper Boost is on the drawing board
  • 5 0
 @the-one1: I would support 168mm spacing if it was in fact named Super Duper Boost.
  • 1 2
 They ditched super boost? My new 249 is SB. Game changer. Smile
  • 1 0
 And to add a little length to those chainstays please.
  • 1 0
 Hey Bryan- your potential customers aren't morons, we don't need you to include cranks with frame only purchases. We know how to get the right cranks.
  • 2 0
 I don't recall seeing this on the industry jobs article, I might have considered applying
  • 2 0
 Hopefully he can help me get my 429 that I put a deposit on in September of 2021!!
  • 5 5
 "recently awarded an MBA"
now we wait for prices to go up even more with lower spec build kits in search of that ever growing profit. sweet.
  • 1 0
 Nice to see a small brand promote from within-maintain continuity. Current Pivot stuff is really nice.
  • 2 0
 Ok, cool.
  • 1 0
 Bueno
  • 1 3
 Stressful job = hair loss
Back to front comb over
Below threshold threads are hidden





