Defrosted - Video







Winter time in the northeast sure is pretty. But the riding isn't always ideal.



Winter time for much of the northeastern United States can be a lot of fun for riders. Skis and snowboards certainly help, but even riding bikes in the woods can bring a smile to some frozen teeth. While frozen trails and their velcro grip are nice, winter will eventually wear out its welcome for many mountain bikers, often while there are still several weeks of it remaining. The southwest and it's desert landscape, year-round sun, and warm temperatures have been a draw to those looking to thaw out for years, and it has been well deserving of riders' attention. But more and more people are beginning to appreciate the southeast and its offerings; particularly among its neighbors to the north who frequently deal with snow and ice storms and freeze-thaw patterns, along with frozen bikes and bodies.





Poor planning on Brice's part at 'Windrock Bike Park' (see: no shuttle arranged) meant that a "Plan B" would be needed. Fortunately, Haw Ridge was more than up to task. Photo Courtesy of Shane Hunter



After 8 hours by car, Pivot-Reynolds enduro rider Brice Shirbach found himself ditching the icy and slushy trails of southeastern Pennsylvania for the "rhodo tunnels" and fresh dirt of Knoxville, Tennessee. With one of the most engaging and vibrant mountain bike communities found on the east coast, as well as loads of trails within city limits, and much more within an hour's radius of town, Knoxville as developed itself into a premier hub for mountain bikers looking for any style of riding. Whether it's purpose built singletrack and jump lines found throughout the "Urban Wilderness" network of trails in South Knoxville; to the more technical and scenic terrain of Haw Ridge just outside of the city; to the World Cup training grounds of Windrock Bike Park; and the raw and rugged backcountry of Paint Rock along the North Carolina border, it's a city that has embraced riding bikes in the woods and is working hard to spread the word. Clearly, Brice and his steed were happy to help.





Rain this time of year might take the red clay laden jump lines out of commission, but downtown Knoxville's 'Urban Wilderness' trail network still has a few fun options even when things get slick. 'Paint Rock' is only an hour east of downtown, but presents some of the best backcountry you'll find anywhere in the lower 48.





Nothing beats that first "shorts and a tee" ride of the year!



