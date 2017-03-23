VIDEOS

Defrosted - Video

Mar 23, 2017
by Pivot Cycles  
Defrosted

by pivotcycles
Views: 150    Faves: 2    Comments: 4


Images from the Pivot Cycles and Visit Knoxville video Defrosted .
Winter time in the northeast sure is pretty. But the riding isn't always ideal.

Winter time for much of the northeastern United States can be a lot of fun for riders. Skis and snowboards certainly help, but even riding bikes in the woods can bring a smile to some frozen teeth. While frozen trails and their velcro grip are nice, winter will eventually wear out its welcome for many mountain bikers, often while there are still several weeks of it remaining. The southwest and it's desert landscape, year-round sun, and warm temperatures have been a draw to those looking to thaw out for years, and it has been well deserving of riders' attention. But more and more people are beginning to appreciate the southeast and its offerings; particularly among its neighbors to the north who frequently deal with snow and ice storms and freeze-thaw patterns, along with frozen bikes and bodies.

Images from the Pivot Cycles and Visit Knoxville video Defrosted . Photo courtesy of Shane Hunter.
Poor planning on Brice's part at 'Windrock Bike Park' (see: no shuttle arranged) meant that a "Plan B" would be needed. Fortunately, Haw Ridge was more than up to task. Photo Courtesy of Shane Hunter

After 8 hours by car, Pivot-Reynolds enduro rider Brice Shirbach found himself ditching the icy and slushy trails of southeastern Pennsylvania for the "rhodo tunnels" and fresh dirt of Knoxville, Tennessee. With one of the most engaging and vibrant mountain bike communities found on the east coast, as well as loads of trails within city limits, and much more within an hour's radius of town, Knoxville as developed itself into a premier hub for mountain bikers looking for any style of riding. Whether it's purpose built singletrack and jump lines found throughout the "Urban Wilderness" network of trails in South Knoxville; to the more technical and scenic terrain of Haw Ridge just outside of the city; to the World Cup training grounds of Windrock Bike Park; and the raw and rugged backcountry of Paint Rock along the North Carolina border, it's a city that has embraced riding bikes in the woods and is working hard to spread the word. Clearly, Brice and his steed were happy to help.

Images from the Pivot Cycles and Visit Knoxville video Defrosted .
Rain this time of year might take the red clay laden jump lines out of commission, but downtown Knoxville's 'Urban Wilderness' trail network still has a few fun options even when things get slick.
Images from the Pivot Cycles and Visit Knoxville video Defrosted .
'Paint Rock' is only an hour east of downtown, but presents some of the best backcountry you'll find anywhere in the lower 48.

Images from the Pivot Cycles and Visit Knoxville video Defrosted .
Nothing beats that first "shorts and a tee" ride of the year!

Special thanks to Visit Knoxville for helping make this possible.


MENTIONS: @pivotcycles @briceshirbach


Must Read This Week
Commencal Announces New Furious DH Bike
85800 views
DVO’s New Onyx and Beryl Forks Aim to Lower the Price on High Performance - Taipei Cycle Show
55713 views
5 Bikes Worth Checking Out - Taipei Cycle Show
54892 views
Ellsworth Rogue Sixty - Review
53476 views
Production Privée's Steel Full-Suspension Bike Might Last Forever - Taipei Cycle Show
48721 views
Brett Rheeder: Shadow of the Sun - Video
47258 views
Is Innova's ITT System The Next Step For Tubeless Tires? - Taipei Cycle Show
44899 views
The Long Ride with Ryan Nyquist - Video
37876 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.034837
Mobile Version of Website