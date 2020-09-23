Pivot Cycles Races Back to the Podium at Pietra Ligure

Words by Pivot Cycles
After a strong showing at the rainy Zermatt round of the EWS where Morgane Charre took second place, Pivot Factory Racing had another stellar weekend in Pietra Ligure that left the team standing on the top step of the overall team competition.
At Pietra Ligure Morgane Charre smashed it on the Queen (longest stage of the day) with a second place finish in the slippery conditions as the rain rolled in. After the massive day riding, Morgane went back to back podium's at the EWS with a 3rd place overall and fresh off her National championship win. “For me, Pivot Factory Racing Team is the perfect balance," says Morgane. There is no pressure and no one takes themselves too seriously but when it comes to racing, everything is dialed." Morgane currently sits second overall in the women's overall EWS standings.
Eddie Masters also came in swinging at the end of the day in Pietra Ligure placing 2nd on stage 4 putting himself right in the running with a 5th place overall finish.
Bernard Kerr rode consistent all day at Pietra Ligure other than rough go on stage 3. He pulled it back together for a 17th best stage of the day on 4 and 25th overall.
Pivot Factory Racing has just one mechanic taking care of all the riders! In addition to spinning wrenches like a madman, Barnaby Edwards make regular appearances in Bernard’s LSD videos on YouTube
.
While Pivot Factory Racing was racing EWS in Italy, Pivot athlete Jordi Bago was winning the masters Spanish National Downhill Champs in Otivar, Spain.
World Championships are right around the corner (Sept 29 – Oct 4) and Pivot Cycle's athletes will be representing their countries from around the globe. Highlights include:
• Keegan Swenson (USA) : Elite Men’s XCO
• Raphaël Auclair (CAN): Elite Men’s XCO
• Léandre Bouchard (CAN): Elite Men’s XCO
• Marc-André Fortier (CAN): Elite Men’s XCO
• Marianne Théberge (CAN): u23 Women XCO
• Bernard Kerr (UK): Elite Men’s Downhill
• Ed Masters (NZ): Elite Men’s Downhill
• Charles Murray (NZ): Elite Men’s Downhill
• Emilie Siegenthaler (SWISS): Elite Women’s Downhill
