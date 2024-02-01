Pivot Cycles Welcomes Jill Kintner & Bryn Atkinson

Feb 1, 2024
by Pivot Cycles  
photo

PRESS RELEASE: Pivot Cycles

Pivot Cycles proudly welcomes two mountain biking legends, Jill Kintner and Bryn Atkinson, to the Pivot Cycles roster. The pairing of these extraordinary athletes with the Pivot brand promises an exciting chapter in the world of mountain biking.

photo
photo

In a recent statement, Jill expressed her excitement about joining Pivot: “It’s been interesting getting to peek behind the scenes at Pivot and talk and ride with Chris Cocalis and the team. Chris is very involved with engineering and marketing and cares a lot about the quality and performance of his bikes, which makes me happy to be involved with.”

Expressing his excitement for the partnership, Bryn stated, “I’m so G’d up to be riding a Pivot – simple, efficient, exceptional handling bikes. The more I learn about Chris, the more I’m impressed by what he’s done, and continues to do not only for Pivot but mountain biking’s progression as a whole.“

photo

Chris Cocalis, Founder and CEO of Pivot Cycles, expressed his enthusiasm for the new additions, stating, "I’m super excited to have them on board. Jill and Bryn represent everything that is great about the sport of mountain biking. They are incredible athletes, but first and foremost awesome people. We are honored to have them join the Pivot family."

Read the full journal here: here.

photo


21 Comments
  • 32 0
 I approve of this. Which is obviously important to all parties involved…
  • 3 0
 I was on the edge of my seat waiting for your reaction!
  • 9 1
 pumped for them! Bummed Danny didnt get an offer since he's been riding with BK and the pivot crew in NZ the last few weeks.
  • 5 0
 Don´t worry, i am sure he will be Nukeproof Wink
  • 3 0
 @scribbeldibibbel: someone should let the people know on that other sites forum that Danny might ride a nukeproof!
  • 9 0
 Also, no more Red Bull for Kintner?
  • 1 0
 Thought the same thing, her helmet seems pretty bland.
  • 8 0
 Neat van with dog storage.
  • 4 0
 Nicely done! I would watch anything with Bryn and BK biking through the woods!
  • 5 1
 Pivot cycles loves their industry couples 3
  • 3 0
 HUGE get for Pivot. Love to see this
  • 4 0
 I like the Team Dog.
  • 1 0
 Was there an issue with Norco or did they just decide it was time for something new?
  • 30 0
 The "issue" was freeing up capital to afford the GOAT.
  • 2 0
 Yes! These two and a Firebird are a great match.
  • 2 0
 The pivot's are soo good, im sure they will be a good fit
  • 2 0
 This is awesome
  • 1 0
 the lead photo makes it clear who is running the show over there
  • 1 0
 Nice fresh young blood hahahahaha
  • 1 0
 maybe you will be as nice as them when you grow up
  • 1 0
 Radical







