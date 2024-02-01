Pivot Cycles Welcomes Jill Kintner & Bryn Atkinson

PRESS RELEASE: Pivot Cycles
Pivot Cycles proudly welcomes two mountain biking legends, Jill Kintner and Bryn Atkinson, to the Pivot Cycles roster. The pairing of these extraordinary athletes with the Pivot brand promises an exciting chapter in the world of mountain biking.
In a recent statement, Jill expressed her excitement about joining Pivot: “It’s been interesting getting to peek behind the scenes at Pivot and talk and ride with Chris Cocalis and the team. Chris is very involved with engineering and marketing and cares a lot about the quality and performance of his bikes, which makes me happy to be involved with.”
Expressing his excitement for the partnership, Bryn stated, “I’m so G’d up to be riding a Pivot – simple, efficient, exceptional handling bikes. The more I learn about Chris, the more I’m impressed by what he’s done, and continues to do not only for Pivot but mountain biking’s progression as a whole.“
Chris Cocalis, Founder and CEO of Pivot Cycles, expressed his enthusiasm for the new additions, stating, "I’m super excited to have them on board. Jill and Bryn represent everything that is great about the sport of mountain biking. They are incredible athletes, but first and foremost awesome people. We are honored to have them join the Pivot family."
Read the full journal here: here
