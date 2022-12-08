Pivot Factory Racing Signs Jakob Jewett

Dec 8, 2022
by Pivot Cycles  

PRESS RELEASE: Pivot Cycles

Pivot Factory Racing’s commitment to developing riders continues with the addition of Canadian rider Jakob Jewett. The team just wrapped up their most successful season yet and looks to build upon that success with growth in the downhill, enduro and junior disciplines. Growth and
success take patience - waiting for the right riders, timing, and opportunities to arise. We are thrilled to announce we found the right rider in Jakob Jewett.

bigquotesI am really excited to be joining Pivot Factory Racing for 2023. The Pivot team always seems to be having so much fun and this is matched with great results at the races. I’m also looking forward to joining my brother, Dane, who is already a part of the Pivot Next Gen development program. Overall, I think it’s a great brand with amazing bikes and a bunch rad people involved. I can’t wait for 2023!Jakob Jewett

bigquotesWe are excited to announce Jakob’s signing. He is an instrumental part in the next phase of growth for Pivot Factory Racing. We know Jake will thrive in our fun, laid back racing environment. Can’t wait to start racing! Rachel Wehn, Pivot Cycles’ Athlete Coordinator

Jake has signed to the Pivot Factory Racing team for 2023 and will join Bernard Kerr and Jenna Hastings for a full downhill World Cup and Crankworx season. The likes of Ed Masters, Matt Walker and Morgane Charre will continue to mix their way into World Cup DH and Crankworx racing when they aren’t stepping onto Enduro World Series podiums.


Watch the official announcement video on the World Wide Wide World of Sports:


Be sure to follow Jakob's successes via Instagram (@jewettjake) or join in on the everyday life of a World Cup racer on Bernard and Jenna’s YouTube channels.

