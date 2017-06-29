Pivot Phoenix DH Carbon - Review











Pivot bills the Phoenix DH Carbon as the “lightest, strongest, fastest, most technically advanced and stylish downhill chassis in the world,” and while that may be stretching the truth a little bit, there's no denying the fact that it is incredibly light for a downhill bike – our large sized test bike weighed in at 34 pounds, and that's with tubes and alloy wheels.



This is the second iteration of the carbon Phoenix; according to Pivot they were able to shed 300 grams off the original frame weight without losing any stiffness, and in fact, the Phoenix 2.0 is claimed to be stiffer and stronger than its predecessor.

Pivot Phoenix DH Details



• Intended use: DH

• Travel: 204mm

• 27.5" wheels

• Carbon fiber frame

• 62.5° head angle

• 440mm chainstays

• 12 x 157mm rear spacing

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Weight: 34 pounds / 15.4kg (size L)

• Price: $7,399 USD

• www.pivotcycles.com

The Phoenix is available with either a Shimano Zee build kit for $5,399 USD, or with the Saint build kit tested here for $7,399 USD. Highlights include a Fox 40 Float RC2 with 200mm of travel, Race Face SixC carbon cranks, and a full Saint drivetrain and brakes.







A yoke-mounted Fox Float X2 takes care of the Phoenix's 204mm of rear travel. A yoke-mounted Fox Float X2 takes care of the Phoenix's 204mm of rear travel. Two alloy links join the rear swingarm to the front triangle. Two alloy links join the rear swingarm to the front triangle.





Frame Details



The Phoenix is one of those bikes that looks fast even when it's standing still, with a sleek, angular appearance that screams speed. For as light as it is, the frame has a stout, robust appearance, with an oversized downtube and a one piece swingarm that's joined to the front triangle with two aluminum links. Internal cable routing adds to the bike's clean appearance, with the housing routed behind the integrated fork bump stops. Frame protection is one of those areas that's easy to overlook, but Pivot didn't miss a step on the Phoenix – the chainstay is fully wrapped in a rubberized protector, and the underside of the driveside seatstay also has a rubber strip in place to ward off chainslap. There's also a large downtube protector to keep flying debris at bay.



Planning on racing at this year's DH World Champs? Then you'll be glad to know that the Phoenix is dropper post compatible — add one on, plus a remote lockout for the shock and you'll be all ready for that final long, flat sprint to the finish line in Cairns. Otherwise, I don't imagine very many riders will be setting up their DH bikes with dropper posts, but the option is there.











Suspension



The Phoenix uses a dw-link suspension design for its 204mm of rear travel, with a pair of short, cold forged aluminum links connecting the swingarm to the front triangle. The upper link has a rubber bump stop affixed to it that actually contacts the seat tube when the bike reaches the very end of its travel, acting as a cushion to prevent any harshness when the shock bottoms out.



Even though it's made to gobble up rocks and roots, the Phoenix was also designed to have good pedaling performance, especially in the beginning of its travel, in order to make those sprints out of the gate more efficient. Pivot specifically designed the Phoenix to work well with the Float X2 air shock, but the suspension curve is progressive enough that it's possible to run a coil sprung shock without any issues.







The rear brake housing is tucked neatly behind the integrated fork bump stop. The rear brake housing is tucked neatly behind the integrated fork bump stop. There's a generously sized downtube protector to keep the carbon frame safe. There's a generously sized downtube protector to keep the carbon frame safe.













Geometry



With a wheelbase of 1264mm for a size large, the Phoenix is one of the longer DH bikes currently on the market. For comparison, a large Kona Operator measures in at 1248mm, an extra large Santa Cruz V10 checks in at 1249mm, and a long Specialized Demo sits at 1228mm. Some of its sprawl is due to the 440mm chainstay length, but it has more to do with the long front center; with a reach of 455 for a size large and a 654mm top tube length, there's plenty of room up front to provide stability at warp speeds.



Not sold on the whole 'longer is better' trend? The Phoenix's head tube length and seat tube lengths remain the same on all frame sizes, which means you can choose the reach number that matches your personal preference rather than paying as much attention to the actual frame size.



It might be long, but is it low and slack? Yes, the Phoenix checks those boxes, too, with a bottom bracket height of 340mm and a head angle of 62.5°. Pivot also offers an angle adjusting headset that can be used to alter the head angle by .75° in either direction.









Specifications

Specifications Price $7399 Travel 204mm Rear Shock Fox Float X2 Fork Fox 40 Float RC2 Cassette CS6700 11X28 10 Spd Crankarms Race Face SixC 36t Rear Derailleur Shimano Saint Shifter Pods Shimano Saint Handlebar Pivot Team Carbon - 800mm Stem Pivot DH direct mount Grips Phoenix Team Padloc Brakes Shimano Saint Hubs DT 350 Rim DT FR750 Tires Maxxis HighRoller II Seat Pivot WTB Hightail Seatpost Phoenix Race Carbon Compare to other DH Bikes



















Setup



Pivot provides a list of recommended base settings for the Float X2 on their website, and the shock itself has a small sticker on the piggyback that serves as a handy sag indicator. After setting up the Float X2 with 30% sag I stayed relatively close to Pivot's base settings, other than opening up the low-speed and high-speed compression a few click in order to take the edge of the rapid-fire braking bumps in the Whistler Bike Park.











Handling



I try my best to approach a new test bike with an open mind, putting aside any preconceived notions about how it might handle until the tires actually hit the dirt. That being said, the Phoenix's light weight was hard to ignore, and I dropped into my first lap fully expecting a peppy, nimble ride – after all, I've been on enduro bikes that weigh almost the same. However, it turns out those assumptions were a little off. The Phoenix rides heavier than its weight would suggest, with manners that are on the more subdued side of the spectrum. The long wheelbase and stiff frame mean that it prefers straight lines and higher speeds, rather than bounding from one side of the trail to the other. Riders looking for a nimble park bike that can zip in and out of berms at the blink of an eye won't find it here, despite what Bernard Kerr's on-trail antics would suggest.



The best bikes are ones that start to feel like an extension of your own body, allowing you to relax and fully enjoy the ride. With the Phoenix, I struggled to achieve that sensation, and even after countless laps in the Whistler Bike Park I never felt like I fully clicked with its handling. I experimented with various shock pressures and settings, but the Phoenix never really came to life for me. Going faster did help, which is usually the case with more race-oriented DH bikes, but even then, the frame transmits a good deal of trail feedback. This isn't a plush magic carpet ride; instead, it's more like being in a stripped down, extra-stiff supercar, the type where even the interior door handles have been removed in order to shed weight. It's the polar opposite to a bike like Commencal's DH V4, and where the V4 makes it feel as if the entire trail is covered in eight inches of shag carpeting, with the Pivot it's more like you're riding on a hardwood floor.











It may not deliver the plushest or most playful ride, but the Phoenix does hold its own in the type of terrain that it's truly designed for – steep, rough, and fast.





Bigger jumps were where the Phoenix felt best – the rear suspension provides a nice supportive platform to push into before popping off a lip, and the bike's light weight does make it easier to pilot it to those hard-to-reach transitions. The rear suspension isn't as progressive as a YT Tues, but there was plenty of ramp up to avoid any harsh bottoming out. Based on the position of the shock's o-ring I'm sure that the bottom-out bumper touched the frame (it's supposed to – Pivot says it acts like the bump stop on a trophy truck or rally car), but I never noticed that contact.



It may not deliver the plushest or most playful ride, but the Phoenix does hold its own in the type of terrain that it's truly designed for – steep, rough, and fast. Once it's up to speed it'll stay on top of wheel grabbing obstacles, skipping up and over the top of anaconda sized roots and chunky rocks. The length that hinders it on tighter and slower speed sections of trails becomes an advantage when things open up, and it'll carve big, wide turns without a hint of flex or instability. It does take a firm hand on the reigns to remain in charge – the Phoenix rewards an aggressive riding style, with little tolerance for passivity.













Component Check



• Saint drivetrain: It's easy to take Shimano's Saint drivetrain for granted, but that's simply a testament to how well it works, shift after shift. The ability to drop down multiple gears with one shift is especially helpful for those 'Oh, shit' moments when you realize need to get in a few extra pedal strokes in order to clear a big jump.



• Fox 40 Float: The Fox 40 has proven itself on the World Cup DH circuit, but you don't need to be a professional to appreciate its performance. It's stiff without being too harsh, and it didn't take much fiddling to get it to feel exactly how I wanted. The tool-free air bleed valves on each leg also earn it some bonus points – there's something very satisfying about hearing that little hiss of air escape, letting you know the fork is ready for another long run.



• Pivot Team PadLoc bar / grips : Grips are a matter of personal preference, but I didn't get along with the Phoenix Team grips. They were too thick for my liking, and after a half day in the bike park I was ready to swap them out for something thinner and more comfortable. Unfortunately, it's not that easy finding a PadLoc compatible set of grips. I understand the reasoning behind



• Pivot / WTB Hightail seat: The seat on a DH bike is used more for steering than for sitting, but I'd still like to see more padding added to the Hightail. The overall shape is nice, with a cutout that helps to prevent tire buzz, but I ended up with a new collection of bruises on the inside of my legs from the hard edges of the saddle.









Pinkbike's Take

The Phoenix is a pure-bred race machine, a fact that's readily apparent out on the trail. Cautious riders, or those who are looking for a lively, mild-mannered bike should look elsewhere – the Phoenix requires steep terrain, high speeds and an attentive pilot to really perform. — Mike Kazimer