Pivot Release Updated Shuttle eMTB with EP8 Motor

Pivot have announced the release of their redesigned and updated Shuttle eMTB. The bike has more power and range than the previous shuttle. It uses Shimano's EP8 motor and a 726 watt/hour battery in a full-carbon frame.
The new EP8 motor is lighter, quieter, and more powerful than its predecessor. It complements the Shuttle's progressive geometry, capable suspension, and aesthetics. The dw-link suspension and metric sized Fox DPX2 shock provide 140mm of suspension which is paired with a 160mm travel Fox 38 fork.
|With the new Shuttle, we build on our vision of making an insanely capable all-mountain bike that cleanly incorporates electric-assist. With more aggressive geometry, a super-refined integrated design, and a big increase in suspension performance matched to a perfectly tuned dw-link design, the new Shuttle is an incredibly fun bike even without mentioning that it’s pedal assist. Add the superior performance of Shimano’s new EP8 system and the bike’s incredible range and you get a whole new level of eMTB experience.—Chris Cocalis, Founder of Pivot Cycles
Shimano's EP8 motor is at the heart of the new bike. With its now smoother assist ratio algorithms and smooth power level transitions, it helps riders manage more technical terrain. Coupled to a 726 watt/hour battery, riders can take advantage of additional performance to ride farther and explore deeper. With one bar left, charge time is approximately 2 to 2.5 hours and up to five hours for a dead battery. Pivot's in-house testing claims that an average rider using a combination of all three assist modes can easily ride up to 4 hours on a single battery charge.
The new drive unit is 380 grams lighter and more compact than its predecessor thanks to a new magnesium case. With 85 NM of controllable torque, EP8 is 21% more powerful than before. Refined software with a newly optimized Trail mode features smarter assist ratio algorithms, creating fluid-smooth power level transitions on even the steepest, most technical trails.
The bike comes standard with a 726 W/hr battery but also has a 635 and 508 W/hr. option. The battery is removable with a two-bolt system.
Riders between 5'3" and 6'7" can be accommodated with Pivot's sizing.
Pricing, Specifications, and Availability: The new Shuttle will be available in Treeline Green with orange accents. The Shuttle is available as a complete bike in our Team XTR build configuration priced at a $10,999 USD MSRP. The Shuttle is available now, in all sizes, at key Pivot dealers worldwide.
