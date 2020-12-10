Pivot Release Updated Shuttle eMTB with EP8 Motor

With the new Shuttle, we build on our vision of making an insanely capable all-mountain bike that cleanly incorporates electric-assist. With more aggressive geometry, a super-refined integrated design, and a big increase in suspension performance matched to a perfectly tuned dw-link design, the new Shuttle is an incredibly fun bike even without mentioning that it’s pedal assist. Add the superior performance of Shimano’s new EP8 system and the bike’s incredible range and you get a whole new level of eMTB experience. — Chris Cocalis, Founder of Pivot Cycles