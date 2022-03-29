Pivot Releases New Les SL Lightweight XC Hardtail

After a weekend full of all-things downhill bike related, it's time to switch gears to the other side of the sport, the side with much less suspension travel and a focus on shaving grams wherever possible. Meet the Les SL V2, Pivot's latest entry into the XC world.
This new cross-country hardtail has a claimed frame weight of just 800 grams for a size medium, putting it up there as one of the lightest production frames on the market. It's not the
lightest – Mondraker's Podium comes in at a claimed 775 grams for a size medium, and Specialized's Epic HT frame weighs 790 grams, but the Les SL is certainly in the same featherweight bracket. According to Pivot, a complete XTR Team build weighs approximately 20 pounds (9.1 kg).
The frame has room for two water bottles, and there are bolts under the toptube for a tube or tool holder. There aren't any dropper posts to be seen on the spec sheet, but the Les SL's frame was designed to accommodate one, just as long as it has a 27.2mm diameter. GEOMETRY
Along with trimming off every gram they could find, Pivot also updated the Les SL's geometry. The updates include a longer reach (a size large now measures 460mm, up from 423mm), and a degree slacker head angle of 68.5-degrees. The seat tube angle has also been steepened, and now measures 74.5-degrees, up from 72.5-degrees. The new numbers still fall squarely in the XC realm – this isn't a hardcore hardtail, and it isn't meant to be. Instead, it's designed for going as fast as possible, as efficiently as possible.
Complete bike prices range from $4,999 USD for the Race XT model, and go up to $9,799 for the Team XX1 AXS.
More information: pivotcycles.com
Bravo Pivot!
They elected to keep bottle mounts, tool mounts and cable ports - all these would have easily added more than 30g to the frame weight - but they made a practical and lightweight bike with good numbers.
Well done Pivot.
