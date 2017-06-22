Pivot Releases New Mach 4 Carbon and LES 27.5 Models

Mach 4 Carbon Details
• 115mm travel DW-Link suspension with race and trail tuning*
• Full carbon frame featuring Pivot exclusive hollow box internal molding technology
• 27.5" wheels
• Fits tires up to 2.6”
• Available in either trail-oriented or XC racing-focused complete bike builds
• Boost 148mm rear hub spacing
• XS, S, M, L & L(long) sizing, with our X-small featuring the lowest stand-over clearance of any 27.5" suspension bike made
• Full-length internal cable routing, and Shimano Di2 compatible with Pivot’s exclusive cable port system
• Dropper post compatible with internal routing
• Enduro Max cartridge bearings
• Custom tuned Fox Float DPS Kashima rear shock
• Frame weight from 5.1lbs (2.3kg)
• Complete bike weights starting under 22lbs (10kg)
• 2 sets of bottle cage mounts
• Ultra-quiet, low durometer rubberized frame protection
• Price: $4,599 (Race XT 1x kit) to $9,499 (Team XTR Di2 2x kit)
