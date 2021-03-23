Pivot Releases New 'Point' Steel DJ Bike

The Pivot Point is a modern dirt jump bike stripped down to the essentials.
The bike is clean, tough, and straightforward, with short chainstays, adjustable dropouts, and a 425.8mm reach on the one-size-fits-most Chromoly frame. Pivot claim the Point is "built to weather any apocalypse."
|When it came to the frame of the Point, steel was the obvious choice. There is a bit of magic in the 'feel of steel' and it is incredibly tough. That matters with a bike like this. Our goal was to build a bike that would perform well for everyone, pros and everyday riders alike, and to ensure it performs at a very high level but is also tough and versatile enough to meet all their needs.—Pivot founder and CEO Chris Cocalis
The Point is available from Pivot dealers as a complete build for $1,500 USD or as a frame only for $599 USD. More information is available on Pivot's website
