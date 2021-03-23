Pivot Releases New 'Point' Steel DJ Bike

Mar 23, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Steel DJ Pivot Point

The Pivot Point is a modern dirt jump bike stripped down to the essentials.

The bike is clean, tough, and straightforward, with short chainstays, adjustable dropouts, and a 425.8mm reach on the one-size-fits-most Chromoly frame. Pivot claim the Point is "built to weather any apocalypse."

Steel DJ Pivot Point

bigquotesWhen it came to the frame of the Point, steel was the obvious choice. There is a bit of magic in the 'feel of steel' and it is incredibly tough. That matters with a bike like this. Our goal was to build a bike that would perform well for everyone, pros and everyday riders alike, and to ensure it performs at a very high level but is also tough and versatile enough to meet all their needs.Pivot founder and CEO Chris Cocalis

Steel DJ Pivot Point ridden by Kaj Wrobel

Steel DJ Pivot Point ridden by Kaj Wrobel

Pivot Point geometry chart

The Point is available from Pivot dealers as a complete build for $1,500 USD or as a frame only for $599 USD. More information is available on Pivot's website.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Pivot Pivot Point


28 Comments

  • 18 3
 I built a PBJ up last summer and was surprised to find that DJ parts from companies like Deity are no longer making DJ specific parts any more. With all the sweet bike parks being built I hope DJ bikess and parts become more common. It’s nice to see Pivot make a steel framed bike that isn’t crazy expensive.
  • 2 0
 Apart from tyres and maybe bars, what parts need to be DJ specific?
  • 1 0
 You really don't need DJ specific anything besides frame and hub, it's just pointless marketing. A regular ol mtb stem will work fine for you here, if that scares you then get a bmx stem. Same goes for cranks
  • 1 0
 Deity still makes tons of stuff.....just not frames and cranks.
  • 1 0
 Deity makes DJ bars still: www.deitycomponents.com/highside_handlebar_50mm.html

They also have another model.
  • 11 0
 if it's in stock, I'll buy it
  • 3 0
 The pain I heard behind this comment was too relatable.
  • 1 0
 What's new about it?!?!?!? I've got a steel Point sitting in my living room right now that I've had for 2 years! So it's not a new model. Maybe it's just not got DMR stamped on the headtube anymore!
  • 1 0
 Yours is a rebadged DMR?
  • 1 0
 @BiNARYBiKE: DMR makes the bikes for Pivot at their specs. All pivot points are DMR bikes.
  • 1 0
 @stevelloyd: were made. The past POINT was a PIVOT designed bike, built in the same factory as DMR, sharing on some of common tubes and parts. This new model is not, it's a ground up design and build.
  • 2 0
 The 430 reach is a deal breaker for anyone slightly tall. The main reason I went with a Transition PBJ is that they make DJs that you can fit on if you are 6'+
  • 1 0
 Does it really matter that much on a DJ bike that you aren't really pedaling or descending rough stuff? I'm just under 6'3" and ride a 21in top tube BMX bike which I'm sure works out to a shorter reach than here. I've also rented a Specialized P.3 dirt jumper at an indoor bike park and its reach is apparently 423mm. I never felt like it was excessively small on the pump tracks, simulated terrain, and the like.
  • 1 0
 @MarcusBrody: I guess it depends on what you are after. I personally want to translate jump park and pump track skills onto my trail bike, so I want something that is more similar to my bike than not. But yeah, I mean, someone who is 5'8" on a 430 reach would translate to someone who is 6'3" on a reach similar to the Transition PBJ XL. I don't want my DJ bike to feel like a BMX bike I suppose.
  • 1 0
 what people still using for tires for DJ bikes? holy rollers, and dth from maxxis are only options im seeing. I have a pair of Bontrager G1 on my current dj bike that are amazing but cannot source anymore.
  • 1 0
 folks what are we thinking about the value of this bike
  • 6 0
 ... it’s on point?
  • 1 0
 @MrMediocre: wish i was clever enough to have come up with this
  • 1 0
 not a bad price point
  • 1 0
 Seems like there is a lot of competition around the $1500 mark. A handful of new DJs out there for less but they all seem to be running coil spring forks (Circus Comp or Sport). If you want an air spring fork, I can't find anything less than $1500.
  • 1 0
 @getupgetdown: Transition PBJ comes with a Pike DJ fork and its $1600.
  • 1 0
 I like. The exact opposite of that electric 13000$ motorcycle.
  • 1 0
 So, dumb question but I'll ask it anyway - this is a 26" right?
  • 1 1
 that's exactly what I was going to say!
  • 1 1
 2021 - non removable brake tabs, overcomplicated dropout system ? cmon?
  • 1 0
 Now that, is THE SH!T
Post a Comment



