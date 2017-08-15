VIDEOS

Pivot-Reynolds Enduro: Borderlines - Video

Aug 15, 2017
by Pivot Cycles  
Borderlines

Pivot-Reynolds Enduro teammates, Antoine Caron and Brice Shirbach spent a good portion of the summer of 2017 bouncing back and forth between East Burke, Vermont and Lac Beauport, Quebec, chasing each other up and down some of their favorite trails in eastern North America. Many of the trails found at Sentiers Du Moulin in Lac Beauport are feature heavy, raw, rough, and have helped shape Antoine into the rider he is today. East Burke has proven to be a home away from home for Brice, as he has found himself in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont for upwards of a month per year over the past several years.


Antoine is one of Quebec's quickest exports, a fact due in large part to the trails he cut his teeth on.

Brice calls Pennsylvania home for now, but Vermont has long been the apple of his eye.

There are loads of fun to be found on either side of the border between Vermont and Quebec, and these two teammates and friends are more than happy to chase each other across borderlines in hot pursuit of some awesome riding.

MENTIONS: @pivotcycles / @briceshirbach


