Pivot Switchblade – Review











Last May Pivot Cycles unveiled the Switchblade—a 135-millimeter (5.3 inch) travel 29er that can also do double duty as a 27.5+ bike, if you are so inclined. But before we get into all the geeky millimeters of travel and inches o’ wheelsize crap, the key thing to understand is that the Switchblade was meant to be a versatile bike—the kind of uber-capable machine that lets aggressive riders hang it out a bit more while also enabling less fierce riders to expand their idea of rad.



Pivot offers the Switchblade in a variety of trims—shod with either 29er and 27-plus wheels. Complete bike prices range from $5,199 to $10,399 (USD).





Pivot Switchblade Details

• Intended use: trail, all-mountain, enduro

• Rear wheel travel: 135mm

• Fork travel: 150mm or 160mm

• Wheel size(s): 29-inch or 27.5+

• Clearance for up to 27.5 x 3.25-inch tires or 29 x 2.4-inch tires

• Internal dropper post routing

• PF24 BB

• Front derailleur compatible

• Downhill (12x157mm) hub spacing

• Sizes: XS / S / M / L / XL

• Carbon front and rear triangles

• 6.4-pound frame (size Medium)

• 29-pound complete bike (size Medium)

• MSRP: $5,199- $10,399 USD ($7,699 as tested)

• www.pivotcycles.com / @pivotcycles

I spent much of the fall and winter running Shimano's 2x Di2 drivetrain. Thanks to the 157mm rear spacing the Switchblade sports super-short chainstays, yet has room for big tires and, should you desire it, a Shimano e-type, side-swing front derailleur. I spent much of the fall and winter running Shimano's 2x Di2 drivetrain. Thanks to the 157mm rear spacing the Switchblade sports super-short chainstays, yet has room for big tires and, should you desire it, a Shimano e-type, side-swing front derailleur. Beefy--that's the adjective that comes to mind when considering the Switchblade's frame. The double wishbone rear end, solid rear triangle, short linkages and massive downtube/bottom bracket junction make for a seriously stout chassis. Beefy--that's the adjective that comes to mind when considering the Switchblade's frame. The double wishbone rear end, solid rear triangle, short linkages and massive downtube/bottom bracket junction make for a seriously stout chassis.



Frame Details



This bike’s heart and soul is its 2,900-gram (6.4-pound) composite frame. Pivot Cycles has always had an over-the-top industrial vibe to their design aesthetic. For a lot of people, that’s always been a love or hate proposition. While the latest Pivot models (including the Switchblade, Firebird and Mach 5.5) have more swoop to their frame members, the tube shaping still screams one word: “Stiff”. Consider the massive downtube/bottom bracket junction, the deep-section seat and chainstays and the double wishbone section of the rear triangle. Pair it all with Dave Weagle’s dual-link suspension design and the result is a frame that’s unlikely to be a flexy flier.



Pivot, however, went further in its pursuit of stiff. They wanted to create an aggressive 29er that flexed less than other models on the market and initially created aluminum Boost 148-equipped prototype Switchblades but were unsatisfied. They wanted a stiffer package still (as well a few other attributes we’ll get into shortly). Consequently, Pivot’s engineers decided to bypass Boost 148 (which they acknowledge does provide the potential for a stiffer overall package) and go straight to downhill (157x12) rear spacing. Pivot jokingly refers to their arrangement as Super Boost 157, but it’s not a new standard at all. Rather, it’s more of a novel pairing of existing products and standards.







The Switchblade’s wider (for a non-DH bike, that is) rear end is paired to hubs with wider flange spacing than earlier 157-mm downhill hubs. SRAM was, coincidentally, already working on new DH hubs along these lines. Pivot spoke with a variety of hub manufacturers about joining the fray and a few (including DT and i9) obliged with hubs of their own. The goal here was to improve the spokes’ bracing angle. Isn’t that the whole point of Boost 148? Yes, it is. These newer 157-mm hubs, however, offer even more flange spread. What kind of stiffness gains did Pivot actually realize? Cocalis and I get into that below, in the interview.



The desire to make a stout frame and wheel package, however, wasn’t the only motivation driving Pivot to go the 157 route. Pivot also wanted to give the bike short chainstays, yet still allow riders to mount rear tires as wide as 29x2.4 or 27.5x3.25 (though the plus-size versions rock a less squishy 27.5x2.8 tire). Oh, and Pivot also wanted to allow people to mount a front derailleur, if they were so inclined. That, for the record, is a to-do list with items that generally don’t party together.







You can mount big tires on a 29er, for instance, but that generally requires longer chainstays. Likewise, front derailleurs eat up massive real estate. Boost 148 provides a few crucial millimeters of wiggle room and has, if you talk to a lot of engineers, made designing bikes with short rear-centers and healthy tire clearance a shit-ton easier. Many of those bikes, however, don’t also allow you to run a front derailleur and go particularly wide on the rear tire selection. Pivot’s 157 approach let them get away with it all while creating a stout-as-hell package.



Does the Switchblade require fancy new parts? Nope. The Switchblade plays well with existing trail-bike bottom brackets and Boost 148 cranksets. On some RaceFace cranks (standard Turbine and Aeffect SL 1x cranks), you can simply flip the RaceFace 1x Cinch chainring over to get extra offset and a proper chainline. The Next SL crank on our test bike features a custom, interchangeable spindle to get the deed done. I've also run a Shimano XT 2x crankset with zero problems. Pivot says the frame will also work with SRAM Eagle X0 and XX1 cranks (with a Wolf Tooth zero-offset 1x chainring), though I have yet to try that out.







If "Q-factor" just sounds like so much roadie wankery to you and you don’t mind being a bit bowlegged on the pedals, you can also mount a standard DH crankset (with spacers added). As for the rear, you can obviously go with an older 157-mm downhill hub, though you don’t get the benefits of the wider flange spacing. In short, the Switchblade doesn’t require a raft of new proprietary parts to get it rolling. You know how a lot of people said, “Why Boost 148? Why not just go with downhill spacing?” Well, Pivot Cycles wondered the same thing. So they did this. Why haven’t they, then, gone with Super Boost 157 on their latest two models (the new Firebird and Mach 5.5)? I asked Pivot’s CEO and head design guy, Chris Cocalis that as well. It’s in the interview bit below.



All this talk of Super Boost 157 has a way of gobbling up e-ink (if you care about it, check out my earlier report from the press launch





Four Questions with Pivot's Chris Cocalis



Why couldn’t you have made this bike in Boost 148? Why couldn’t you have made this bike in Boost 148?

Chris Cocalis: With the goals for this bike and what we achieved, 148mm was really an impossibility. Fitting both 1X and 2X drive-trains in the bike, clearing up to a 3.2” tire in 27.5+ and Maxxis Wide Trail 2.5” in the 29er size while achieving a 428mm chainstay length, and meeting our frame stiffness requirements could not happen with the 148mm spacing and the chainline that goes along with that width. There’s just too much tire, chainring, and chainstay occupying the same space. Just about everyone else has built 130-140mm travel enduro/trail 29ers with the 148mm boost spacing and they all have longer chainstays, and less tire clearance. Most would also not meet our rear triangle stiffness requirements. The Super Boost 157mm idea builds on the concept of keeping the Q factor the same as a 142mm rear spacing trail bike but pushes the drive-train out an additional 3mm to get us that extra clearance and stiffness needed to build a better 29er Enduro/trail bike.





Why not do SuperBoost on more of your bikes? Is it stopping here, with the Switchblade, and if that’s true does that suggest a lack of confidence on Pivot’s part in where things are going? Why not do SuperBoost on more of your bikes? Is it stopping here, with the Switchblade, and if that’s true does that suggest a lack of confidence on Pivot’s part in where things are going?



Chris Cocalis: We were not trying to replace Boost 148 with Super Boost Plus 157. We came up with the name to poke fun at ourselves a bit but also to describe what it is and it has been effective, however, it was not meant to one up or claim superiority over Boost 148mm. As you’ve seen, our new bikes after the Switchblade launch are Boost 148mm designs but these have all been either straight up 27.5” bikes like the Firebird or 29er XC bikes like the 429SL and LES. For these, we accomplish all our engineering and design parameters using Boost 148mm. It’s really about using the right tool for the job. We have a plan on where this and any other technology we may be developing is best used and we will use it accordingly. There is no lack of confidence from us and much of the industry in the potential of Super Boost Plus 157. You will just need to wait and see.





Some readers have commented that spreading the axle flanges wider will improve bracing angle, but lead to less even spoke tension. Your response? Some readers have commented that spreading the axle flanges wider will improve bracing angle, but lead to less even spoke tension. Your response?

Chris Cocalis: To some extent, comments about even spoke tension are accurate, but there is a lot going on here and there is a balance to be found. Fortunately, we have some solid numbers to back it up. When we developed this with DT and Industry Nine we were looking to improve spoke tension over a 142mm or 148mm hub which does not really have a reputation for having issues related to spoke tension. There are already 157mm DH hubs in the market (and we ran them at the beginning) that have nearly equal spoke tension on both sides, but when laced to a 29er alloy trail bike rim, you could get the wheel to bow and wind up similar to a 142mm rear hub, which makes sense given that bracing angle is not all that different from a 142mm hub.



In terms of spoke tension, both 142mm and 148mm hubs run approximately a 62/38 ratio of the flange distance from the centerline of the hub shell and rim. With the Super Boost Plus 157 idea, we wanted to spread those flanges as wide as possible while still having more even spoke tension. Working with DT, we arrived at a 60/40 split. DT Swiss ran some testing for us when we were developing the system using a 142mm rear spacing hub with a 25mm inner width 29er alloy rim as the benchmark. The Boost 148mm rear wheel is 16% stiffer than the 142mm wheel. This is a great stiffness gain and really very appropriate for an XC or shorter travel 29er trail bike or 27.5” bike but stronger riders can still get some wind-up and flex out of a 148mm Boost 29er alloy trail bike wheel and the 148mm doesn’t match the stiffness of the Boost 110 front wheel.



The Super Boost Plus 157 wheel is 46% stiffer than the 142mm rear wheel (30% stiffer than the 148mm wheel). It means that with big tires, a light 29er alloy rim can be used on the bike and have DH bike levels of stiffness and durability. I9, SRAM, Stan’s, and Sun Ringle have all updated their 157mm hub designs to these new flange widths and DT now offers both (for all you old school 26” wheel DH fans). All of these companies have tested the concept and found it worth their time and money to re-tool their existing hub shell designs. It works and makes for a stiffer and stronger wheel.





Much of the cable routing on the Switchblade is run within the frame, but you didn't equip the frame with internal tubes to help guide those cables. Why didn't you go that route? Much of the cable routing on the Switchblade is run within the frame, but you didn't equip the frame with internal tubes to help guide those cables. Why didn't you go that route?

Chris Cocalis: There are several reasons why we developed the Pivot cable port system instead of going that way. We actually had an internal tube system on our Mach 6 version 1 for the internal dropper. It was not always perfectly easy to push the housing through. With the droppers, you have some using 4mm housing and some using 5mm housing and even a variance of tolerances within this grouping. When you designed it to clear the biggest housing, then the 4mm housing could still rattle.



The internal tubes add about 30 grams per route and we wanted to avoid the weight gain. Also, you are really locked into that exact routing. If you run the brakes moto style, you don’t have the hosing exiting the non-drive side instead of making a nice bend around the head tube. It also really takes away the ability to route Di2 systems easily. Finally, water is going to get into the bike and with the internal tubes, it doesn’t always have a good way to get out. Water and gunk can sit in the middle of the internal routing tubes and corrode, making it very difficult to remove the old housing and even more difficult to replace with new housing. Our cable port system is lighter, offers the best future proofing and the most flexibility in routing options. Our system is super easy to use and clamps the housings securely so that you can eliminate any option of noise from cable housing rattling.









Specifications

Specifications Release Date 2016 Price $7599 Travel 150 front, 135 rear Rear Shock FOX FLOAT FACTORY DPS EVOL KASHIMA Fork FOX 36 FACTORY 150mm KASHIMA BOOST 110QR Cassette XT M8000 11-46 11 Speed Crankarms RACE FACE AEFFECT SL 30T Rear Derailleur XTR 11SPD GS Shifter Pods XT 11 SPEED R Handlebar PHOENIX CARBON RISER 740MM Stem PHOENIX TRAIL ENDURO Brakes XT 8000 Wheelset REYNOLDS CARBON 29 ENDURO CARBON 28mm inner rim w/i-9 HUBS Seatpost FOX Transfer (LEV Integra for XS & S) Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC





























Climbing





The Switchblade is a willing bike on the climbs. With the Fox Float DPS rear shock's "Open" mode set at the "2" level of compression damping, I could climb all but the steepest and longest of fire roads in that "Open" setting. If I'm particularly knackered and looking for inspiration on a smooth fire road climb, I might flick the blue lever into its middle setting, but I never resorted to flipping that lever again to the shock's firmest compression damping mode. DW Link bikes are famous for efficient pedaling characteristics and that hold true here as well. At just 29 pounds (13.15 kilograms) the Switchblade is reasonably easy on the scales for a bike that does the all-mountain/enduro thing. Moreover, the Switchblade generally feels lighter than the scales suggest when you are on the gas. Climbing traction over roots, baby heads and other things big and troublesome is outstanding.



All day suffer fests are not a problem aboard the Switchblade. Bear in mind, I'm not suggesting that this is some kind of sprightly trail bike--if that's what you want, you'd be better served by Pivot's Mach 429 Trail or Devinci's Django 29er or a similar model. The Switchblade, however, isn't so slack and long that it makes tight switchback climbs a pain in the ass. And, as I mentioned earlier, the bike is fleet of foot.







The Switchblade's bottom bracket is fairly low (13.3 inches) and even though the Switchblade rides fairly high in its travel when under pedaling loads, I did encounter a few more pedal strikes than normal when running the 29-inch wheels without Pivot's supplied 17-mm lower headset cup. That said, I'll gladly accept a few more pedal strikes than normal if it means I can reap the descending benefits of a lower bottom bracket. You can raise the bottom bracket slightly by always running the extra-tall, lower headset cup (not pictured here) and doing so is a must if you run the 27.5-plus wheels and tires (low-pressure, plus-size tires have their own degree of sag that has to be accounted for). After a season on this bike, however, I found I preferred the Switchblade with 29x2.3 and 2.4 tires… and the extra tall headset cup brings some not-so-awesome to that particular party.













Descending



I ran the Fox Float DPS with the prescribed 16 millimeters of suspension sag. Pivot supplies a handy little sag meter (zip tied to the shock body) and it's good that they do because the bike performs much better when you are spot on with the sag. As far as rebound settings go, I opted for about six clicks from fully open. Up front, I ran the 150-millimeter Fox Float 36 Factory fork at about 60 psi and with about five clicks (again, from wide open) of rebound damping. Once the suspension is dialed in… holy hell, the Switchblade is a blast.



While the reverse-mullet approach to suspension might look strange on paper, the bike feels nicely balanced out on the dirt—partly because the rear suspension feels deeper than the numbers suggest and because the burly frame construction and the bike's aggressive geometry conspire and convince you to push the bike as hard as you're daring. If you are looking at the "135 millimeters of travel" figure and thinking "trail bike", I'd recommend you recalibrate your expectations—yeah, it's a speedy climber, but it's happiest brawling its way over and through and around technical terrain. The bike rolls over the top of small rocks and drips and roots, but the suspension also handily devours the bigger hits.







I initially rode the Pivot in Moab, on Porcupine Rim, Mag 7, Ahab and a variety of other ledgy, square-edged trails. The Switchblade was a hoot out there, but it actually shines brighter on the tighter, forested trails around Bellingham. While the bike sports a healthy reach (I ride a Medium Switchblade, as opposed to a Large in most other models in this gene pool), the short 16.85-inch chainstays make flicking the rear end around absolutely second nature. The overall wheelbase on the bike also strikes a happy, er, medium. I could have sized up to a Large for extra stability, but then I would have lost some of the bike's nimble feel on awkward trails. Given my riding style, I found the Medium the better choice for my 5'11" frame.



I experimented with both 27+ and 29er wheels and tires. For me, it was a simple choice—29. The fatter, 2.8-inch Maxxis Rekons provided outstanding grip and add some stability to the mix, but I just flat out prefer the way a 2.4 or 2.5-inch tire feels in the corners… more precise, more obvious bite. That's all personal preference, though. I have friends who rode the bike with 2.8s and wound up, to their surprise, preferring them.



Swapping from one wheel size is as simple as installing the extra-tall, 17-millimeter lower headset cup that is supplied with the bike. I actually rode around with that cup on the bike for a few months, but felt that the front end was just too high—even when I had the stem slammed as low it would go. The head tube is not particularly tall, but the 29er, 150-travel Fox 36 does add some height to the equation—it's a fair bit of axle to crown. My bars on the Switchblade were a solid inch and change higher than my bars on the Evil Following and Santa Cruz Hightower, both of which are sporting 140-travel forks and a handful of spacers beneath the stem. Ditching the tall cup and replacing it with Pivot's ZeroStack cup immediately canceled out the dreaded T-Rex feel and made getting the bike off the ground easier.





Plenty of room here to run wide tires and still have tons of mud clearance. Plenty of room here to run wide tires and still have tons of mud clearance. The Kashima-coated Fox 36 Factory fork is the right tool for the Switchblade's job. The Kashima-coated Fox 36 Factory fork is the right tool for the Switchblade's job.



When I wrote my initial impressions of the Switchblade I said that it'd take time for me to weigh in definitively on whether or not all that Super Boost 157 stuff actually added up to a stiffer ride. While the perfect comparison would be to compare a Boost 148 Switchblade alongside a Super Boost 157 Switchblade, that, of course, is an impossibility. However, when I ride the Switchblade back to back with, for example, the Evil Following and Santa Cruz Hightower, I can say without hesitation that, yes, this is one stiff son of a bitch.



I'm not going to say the Switchblade feels "like a downhill bike', but if you could somehow make a tank feel nimble and light, then, yeah, that would be the Switchblade. In fact, I'd argue that the stiffness actually edged into "jarring" territory on rockier turns. While I appreciate the pimp-factor of the upgrade Reynolds Carbon Enduro 29 wheels, I'd strongly recommend going with the standard, aluminum DT XM Series 29-inch wheel package, which would likely offer a more balanced overall ride feel. Naturally, going aluminum also cleaves $1,300 off the sticker price (bringing the price to $6,399), which never hurts.



Do I think Super Boost 157 is a good idea? I hate the rate at which things change in the bike industry. However, I look at what Pivot has done here and it has me thinking that Boost 148, while offering some definite design advantages over 142 rear axles, is more of a half-step progression. Can you make great bikes in Boost 148? Sure. We rode great 142-equipped bikes, for that matter. The 157-millimeter rear end, however, gives both riders and designers a hell of a lot more leeway on tire choice on bikes with short rear ends.







While I figured I'd be rubbing my heels on the chainstays given the wider rear end, I never did. Nor did I encounter chain line problems. I could backpedal in first gear (hey, sometimes I just like doing that…) to my heart's content or ratchet on steep, technical climbs without fear of my chain derailing down to a smaller cog. In short, this 157 set up works well and clearly offers riders more flexibility, which makes me think, again, that we could have skipped over 148 and gotten more benefit out of that painful, crappy shift from 142x12 rear ends.



The only downside at this point? If you suddenly taco a rear wheel, you're not going to find a whole lot of lightweight rear wheel options with 157x12 rear hubs. A growing number of manufacturers are making the hubs, but the bulk of pre-built wheels out there are Boost 148—there's no getting around that.





Component Check



By now you may have noticed that some of the components on our test bike differ from the parts listed on the spec sheet—that's because we received an early sample with the XTR/XT Pro 1X build kit. The latest version of that build kit features a different crank and dropper post than what's pictured here.



• Shimano XT/XTR Drivetrain: Precise shifts. Every time. Bang, bang, bang. Do you really need the XTR rear mech? For my money, XT is damn hard to beat when it comes to single-ring drivetrains, but this set up proved flawless and worked well with the RaceFace Next SL crankset. The most current version of this build kit features a RaceFace Aeffect SL crank.



• Shimano XT brakes: A lot of people love XT. I appreciate the fact that the mineral oil is fairly benign to handle (unlike DOT fluids) and won't lead to a set of testes suddenly sprouting from my forehead. Similarly, mineral oil doesn't attract as much moisture from the air, which can be a drag with DOT-fluid brakes in my soggy clime. That said, I'm not a big fan of the way XT brakes actually feel . Tons of lever throw that does very little to advance the pistons to the rotor (and which you can't easily shorten) and then suddenly a whole lot of stopping power at the end of the stroke. If you ride Shimano brakes extensively, you've probably adjusted to this, love how Shimano's feel and think that I'm a loon for mentioning it. I admit, this is a subjective thing. I won't knock XT's overall reliability, but I'd opt for different brakes.









Pinkbike's Take:



The Switchblade is incredibly versatile. While the bike's rear end spacing tends to dominate the conversation, the takeaway is that Pivot has created a lightweight, bomber of a bike that handles all-day climbs with aplomb and absolutely devours descents. The word "capable" gets thrown around a lot in bike reviews, but the Switchblade truly epitomizes the term. — Vernon Felton