Pivot's New Trail 429 - First Ride

Long travel enduro machines may seem like they're all the rage these days, but the truth is, there's a large percentage of riders out there who aren't constantly seeking out the gnarliest trails they can find, and who don't want (or need) bikes with geometry and travel numbers that are approaching DH bike territory.



That's where bikes like Pivot's brand new Trail 429 come in. With 29” or 27.5+ wheels, 120mm of rear travel, a 130mm fork up front, and geometry that's designed to split the difference between XC and all-mountain, it falls squarely into the trail bike category.



The bike is the evolution of the Mach 429 Trail that was introduced three years ago, but it's different enough that Pivot decided to flip the name to make it clear this is an entirely new machine.



Trail 429 Details

• Intended use: XC / trail

• Wheel size: 29" or 27.5+

• Rear wheel travel: 120mm

• Carbon frame

• 430mm chainstays

• Frame weight (med, w/ shock): 6.4 lb

• 12 x 157mm rear spacing

• Sizes: XS-XL

• Price: $4,699 -$8,699 USD

• Colors: steel blue, crimson

• Available now

