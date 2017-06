Pivot - UCI World Cup DH Fantasy Contest - Rd 3, Leogang 2017

We're back in the full swing of things now and after an eventful Fort William the World Cup circus has headed over to Leogang for the third round and the first back to back weekend of World Cup racing for 2017. Fort William saw the wagon wheels go one and two, but the speed of Aaron Gwin could have caused some stir, had he not crashed where he did. Will we see him bump the big wheels down this weekend? It is a track that he has done incredibly well on before.



For the third round of the 2017 World Cup Downhill season, Pivot Bicycles would like to reward one Firebird carbon frameset to one lucky contestant. All you need to do is choose your top three finishers, (Pro Men and Pro Women) in order and you will be entered for a chance to win.





How to Enter

Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. * Contest closes at 12:00pm PST on June 10th, 2017. The winners will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.





Start List