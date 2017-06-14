SPONSORED

Pivot - UCI World Cup DH Fantasy Contest Winners Announced - Rd 3, Leogang 2017

Jun 14, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Pivot Leogang DH World Cup Fantasy Contest.

Another round of World Cup DH racing and another record-breaking Fantasy Contest with 2,721, entries for the Leogang World Cup over the weekend. We're pumped to announce that @amiemumford will be receiving a new Pivot Phoenix carbon frame based on their answers in the UCI World Cup DH Fantasy Contest.

What was needed to enter?

Readers simply had to pick their top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave their 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of the article, and then the people with the correct answers were entered into a random prize draw.


Race Results

Gwin proved that Leogang is his track, finishing the race with his third win in a row at the venue, and besting the 29er onslaught of the Santa Cruz Syndicate's Loris Vergier and Greg Minnaar. In the women's race, Tahnée Seagrave put it together and took her first World Cup DH win after showing promise of doing so for some time now. She was followed up by Fort William's winner, Tracey Hannah, and Myriam Nicole rounded out the top three.

There were approximately thirteen people that had the top three for the men's race correct. For the women's race there were approximately 110 correct entries, but amiemumford got all three correct, in order, in both races.


Pivot Leogang World Cup DH Fantasy Contest


The Prize

One Pivot Firebird carbon frameset was up for grabs.

Featuring:

• Full carbon frame
• Phoenix DH-influenced long and low geometry
• Short 430mm (16.95”) chainstays
• 170mm dw-link
• Fox Float Factory X2 rear shock*
• 27.5 wheel compatible, fits tires up to 2.5” wide
• Pivot Cable Port system for easy internal routing of shifters, brakes and droppers and full Di2 Integration
• Internal dropper post compatible
• New ultra quiet low durometer rubberized frame protection
• Available in sizes S, M, L, XL for riders between 5'4" and 6'7


Congratulations amiemumford!


MENTIONS: @pivotcycles


7 Comments

  • + 10
 Congrats and may you enjoy many, many adventures on your new bike. awesome prize
  • + 2
 This was a sweet price, great work Pivot and PB! Can we have more prizes like it? Smile
  • + 2
 And no, that wasn't a typo, it is a sweet price, the price being zero........stupid iPhone.
  • + 2
 One day... there will be my name up there. - that's what i think after every single worldcup, that i tipped horribly wrong.
  • + 2
 May you ride with the burning of a thousand suns.
  • + 1
 Check her profile - cool winner! Congrats.
  • + 0
 Boost....

