Pivot - UCI World Cup DH Fantasy Contest Winners Announced - Rd 3, Leogang 2017

The Prize

One Pivot Firebird carbon frameset was up for grabs.Featuring:• Full carbon frame• Phoenix DH-influenced long and low geometry• Short 430mm (16.95”) chainstays• 170mm dw-link• Fox Float Factory X2 rear shock*• 27.5 wheel compatible, fits tires up to 2.5” wide• Pivot Cable Port system for easy internal routing of shifters, brakes and droppers and full Di2 Integration• Internal dropper post compatible• New ultra quiet low durometer rubberized frame protection• Available in sizes S, M, L, XL for riders between 5'4" and 6'7Congratulations amiemumford!