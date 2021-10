Pivot Unveils Grim Donut 2 - Sea Otter 2021

Obviously the crew was giving out free donuts.

Pivot had the donut on display and wrapped up...

But the joke is on us, it was just an old gravel bike.

The crowd basking in all the grim glory.

Grim Donut V2!

The face anyone will make when sitting on the bike.

Yay or nay?

You've seen the Levy leak , now see the bike in the wild at Sea Otter. Pivot had a grand unveiling filled with tricks and treats. Feast your eyes on the Grim Donut 2!