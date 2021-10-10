Pivot Unveils Grim Donut 2 - Sea Otter 2021

You've seen the Levy leak, now see the bike in the wild at Sea Otter. Pivot had a grand unveiling filled with tricks and treats. Feast your eyes on the Grim Donut 2!

Obviously the crew was giving out free donuts.

Pivot had the donut on display and wrapped up...

But the joke is on us, it was just an old gravel bike.

The crowd basking in all the grim glory.

Grim Donut V2!

Mmmm, donuts.

The face anyone will make when sitting on the bike.

Yay or nay?


20 Comments

  • 16 0
 Nice of them to put Levy on the head tube badge.
  • 3 0
 Too much bike for Levy
  • 6 2
 And Pivot out of all companies is producing it? Pivot is not exactly what comes to mind when you hear the words "lower, longer, slacker". Or did they make it 10 degrees steeper? Wink
  • 2 0
 It doesn’t even look that out there anymore. If it didn’t have the name on it, I would think “cool, another enduro bike”. Hope there is a video series on it . And an efficiency test lol
  • 3 0
 Without a high pivot and electronic suspension this thing is already super out dated.
  • 1 0
 Can't wait to see Bernard race it at the WC! That Head badge pic looks like Levy They should've used multi colored spokes to represent the sprinkles
  • 3 0
 Yay!
  • 2 0
 Please tell us that this is a thing. Like not just a one off project...
  • 2 0
 cant tell the difference between real life and meme anymore
  • 1 0
 For a second, I thought in the fifth picture, the donut had a “39” fork out front…
  • 2 0
 [weird double post glitch]
  • 2 0
 Oye vey
  • 1 0
 DoNut Take Pictures! It's a Proto!
  • 1 0
 Literally in it for the donuts
  • 1 0
 Space for a water bottle!
  • 1 0
 This Sea Otter seems like it was on life support.
  • 2 1
 Looks like a session
  • 1 0
 Awe Yus. Glory.
  • 1 0
 Take my money!
  • 1 0
 go nuts 4 donuts

