Pivot Unveils Grim Donut 2 - Sea Otter 2021
Oct 10, 2021
by
Trevor Lyden
You've seen the
Levy leak
, now see the bike in the wild at Sea Otter. Pivot had a grand unveiling filled with tricks and treats. Feast your eyes on the Grim Donut 2!
Obviously the crew was giving out free donuts.
Pivot had the donut on display and wrapped up...
But the joke is on us, it was just an old gravel bike.
The crowd basking in all the grim glory.
Grim Donut V2!
Mmmm, donuts.
The face anyone will make when sitting on the bike.
Yay or nay?
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
First Looks
Enduro Bikes
Grim
Pivot
Grim Donut 2
Sea Otter 2021
20 Comments
Score
Time
16
0
ratedgg13
(28 mins ago)
Nice of them to put Levy on the head tube badge.
[Reply]
3
0
wheelsmith
(13 mins ago)
Too much bike for Levy
[Reply]
6
2
PaulWolf
(16 mins ago)
And Pivot out of all companies is producing it? Pivot is not exactly what comes to mind when you hear the words "lower, longer, slacker". Or did they make it 10 degrees steeper?
[Reply]
2
0
Jcmonty
(8 mins ago)
It doesn’t even look that out there anymore. If it didn’t have the name on it, I would think “cool, another enduro bike”. Hope there is a video series on it . And an efficiency test lol
[Reply]
3
0
Linc
(8 mins ago)
Without a high pivot and electronic suspension this thing is already super out dated.
[Reply]
1
0
likeittacky
(16 mins ago)
Can't wait to see Bernard race it at the WC! That Head badge pic looks like Levy They should've used multi colored spokes to represent the sprinkles
[Reply]
3
0
Jakbatman
(29 mins ago)
Yay!
[Reply]
2
0
Thirty3
(20 mins ago)
Please tell us that this is a thing. Like not just a one off project...
[Reply]
2
0
quesoquesoqueso
(17 mins ago)
cant tell the difference between real life and meme anymore
[Reply]
1
0
jalopyj
(16 mins ago)
For a second, I thought in the fifth picture, the donut had a “39” fork out front…
[Reply]
2
0
Linc
(8 mins ago)
[weird double post glitch]
[Reply]
2
0
Drewbreezy
(27 mins ago)
Oye vey
[Reply]
1
0
mitcht
(22 mins ago)
DoNut Take Pictures! It's a Proto!
[Reply]
1
0
initforthedonuts
(20 mins ago)
Literally in it for the donuts
[Reply]
1
0
Jakbatman
(18 mins ago)
Space for a water bottle!
[Reply]
1
0
joemoto
(12 mins ago)
This Sea Otter seems like it was on life support.
[Reply]
2
1
crusoejfawkes
(24 mins ago)
Looks like a session
[Reply]
1
0
chwk
(23 mins ago)
Awe Yus. Glory.
[Reply]
1
0
whambat
(16 mins ago)
Take my money!
[Reply]
1
0
jaroh24
(16 mins ago)
go nuts 4 donuts
[Reply]
