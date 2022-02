Pivot Updates Mach 4 SL with New UDH-Compatible Rear Triangle

At Pivot Cycles, we launch new bikes when we have a “mic drop moment” a significant technology advancement or re-design... But between complete re-designs, we’re never letting up. Relevant updates like the Mach 4 SL’s UDH-compatible rear triangle are evidence of our belief that no effort is too small if it improves the rider’s overall experience. — Pivot CEO & Mach 4 SL designer Chris Cocalis

Pivot has updated its Mach 4 SL, its full-suspension cross country 29er, with a new rear triangle that fits a SRAM Universal Derailleur Hanger and two fresh color options.The 100mm cross country bike remains largely the same as in past years, but the reworked rear triangle aims to "future-proof" the bike for anticipated drivetrain and components changes, Pivot said in a press release.Notable features of the Mach 4 SL V2 include Live Valve integration, built-in frame protection, space for a large water bottle on all sizes, and a starting frame weight of 1845 g / 4.0 lb. Complete bikes start at 9.4 kg / 20.9 lb. The bike is designed for 100mm to 120mm forks.The Mach 4 SL is available now from Pivot dealers and comes in five sizes from XS to XL. This edition's two color options are Black Sunset - black with orange lettering and decals - and Greystone - grey with blue lettering and decals. Pricing starts at $5,999 USD and ranges up to $13,499 USD.More information is available at pivotcycles.com