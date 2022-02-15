Pivot Updates Mach 4 SL with New UDH-Compatible Rear Triangle

At Pivot Cycles, we launch new bikes when we have a “mic drop moment” a significant technology advancement or re-design... But between complete re-designs, we’re never letting up. Relevant updates like the Mach 4 SL’s UDH-compatible rear triangle are evidence of our belief that no effort is too small if it improves the rider’s overall experience. — Pivot CEO & Mach 4 SL designer Chris Cocalis