Pivot Updates Mach 4 SL with New UDH-Compatible Rear Triangle

Feb 15, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
Team XTR World Cup

Pivot has updated its Mach 4 SL, its full-suspension cross country 29er, with a new rear triangle that fits a SRAM Universal Derailleur Hanger and two fresh color options.

The 100mm cross country bike remains largely the same as in past years, but the reworked rear triangle aims to "future-proof" the bike for anticipated drivetrain and components changes, Pivot said in a press release.

bigquotesAt Pivot Cycles, we launch new bikes when we have a “mic drop moment” a significant technology advancement or re-design... But between complete re-designs, we’re never letting up. Relevant updates like the Mach 4 SL’s UDH-compatible rear triangle are evidence of our belief that no effort is too small if it improves the rider’s overall experience.Pivot CEO & Mach 4 SL designer Chris Cocalis

Team XTR 100mm

Notable features of the Mach 4 SL V2 include Live Valve integration, built-in frame protection, space for a large water bottle on all sizes, and a starting frame weight of 1845 g / 4.0 lb. Complete bikes start at 9.4 kg / 20.9 lb. The bike is designed for 100mm to 120mm forks.

The Mach 4 SL is available now from Pivot dealers and comes in five sizes from XS to XL. This edition's two color options are Black Sunset - black with orange lettering and decals - and Greystone - grey with blue lettering and decals. Pricing starts at $5,999 USD and ranges up to $13,499 USD.

More information is available at pivotcycles.com.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases XC Bikes Pivot Pivot Mach 4


20 Comments

  • 8 0
 All bikes should have UDH
  • 7 1
 "future-proof the bike for anticipated drivetrain and components changes." Is this confirmation of a direct mount Sram derailleur?
  • 3 1
 That's my kind of bike - especially with a 120 up front. I don't have anything on my local trails that require more than that, but I have a LOT of that kind of trail... more than I've ever been able to ride in one day.
  • 32 1
 Sounds like the 170/170 Spire would be a perfect bike for your trail system
  • 1 0
 So are they going to stop carrying the standard derailleur hangers? I own a Mach 4SL, but I'm not going to even think about purchasing a $1500 rear triangle for just the UDH.
  • 1 0
 You should probably just stock up on them. At that price you could buy 100.
  • 1 0
 We still have stock on the original hanger for alloy frames...
  • 2 0
 global.pivotcycles.com/collections/part-1/products/rear-derailleur-hanger-through-axle-12mm
  • 4 2
 It just needs Superboost to be rideable now. 148 so weak.
  • 2 0
 You guys need to stop hanging on to the past and Pivot to the future.
  • 2 0
 K.I.S.S.
  • 1 1
 Does "future-proofing" include including the next 10 years of inflation in the price?
  • 1 0
 Is there a downcountry build?
  • 1 0
 I think the 120mm fork option is the DC build. Even though the Spark race bike has 120/120 lol
  • 1 0
 Future proofing in mountain biking doesn't exist.
  • 1 0
 In my eyes it looks like the head tube angle is a little steeper
  • 1 0
 Now imagine an #Ebike
  • 1 2
 Over priced crap....that's all Pivot is.
  • 2 4
 UDH = Ultra Dumb Headlline???
