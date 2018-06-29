YT Launches Limited Edition Play Slopestyle Bike

PRESS RELEASE: YT Inudustries

Frame Play CF 26"

Travel f/r 100 mm / 100 mm

Fork Rock Shox Pike DJ

Shock Rock Shox Monarch RT3

Cassette MR Control Singlespeed

Chain SRAM PC1051

Wheelset DT Swiss 533D

Tires MAXXIS Ikon

Saddle SDG Apollo I-Beam

Crankset e*thirteen LG1r Carbon

Brakes SRAM LEVEL TL

Brake disc 180 mm / 180 mm

Handlebar RACE FACE Turbine R

Stem RACE FACE Aeffect R35, 50 mm

Headset Acros AIX-326

Grips KORE MX Grip

Frame size One size

Weight 10,7 kg



Top tube 530 mm

Reach 431 mm

Stack 571 mm

Seat tube 340 mm

Chain stay 385 mm

Head tube angle 70°

Seat tube angle 80°

BB Drop 29 mm

Wheelbase 1055 mm

Head tube length 107 mm

BB height 316 mm

Standover height 635 mm





€2.999,00 / £2.699,00







Whenever the YT Play was taken to a contest it always attracted attention. As of today, the carbon slopestyle fully is available in a limited edition of 25 bikes in Europe.YT does not care about rules. No one would stick to them anyway. Young Talents live uncaged! But still, the guys at YT want to play. And the YT Play demonstrates what happens when they play hard: a slopestyle fully made of carbon. Lightweight and agile to support you on flips, drops and spins. Sturdy and reliable to stave off heavy landings.And there is no better time than the 10-year anniversary of YT to celebrate the Play. The heritage bike will be available as a limited edition of 25 pieces in Europe exclusively. This Play is a true collector's edition for slopestyle freaks, all the Young Talents out there and anyone who wants to go as hard as the YT team riders.The Play proves what’s possible with carbon. As a full suspension bike it is as lightweight as a dirt hardtail made of aluminum. So, you get the bike easily in the air and can handle it when smashing jumps and tricks. At the same time, we designed a frame that is sturdy enough to withstand the demands of the slopestyle category. The frame comes with a concentric BB pivot system that allows you to run single speed. The Play also features an integrated chain tensioner to keep the rear wheel locked in place.A special feature is the complex bearing technology. On the main pivot, we added large axial angular roller bearings, mostly used in the automotive industry. In combination with the compact front and rear triangles, the bearings are responsible for the high rigidity of the frame. That's why the Play directly transforms your impulses, allowing you to ride on point.100mm of rear suspension make the Play both durable and forgiving enough for heavy landings. These features turn the Play into a nimble and reliable dirt bike that pushes you to the next level.For big jumps, big tricks and lots of style you need reliable components that give control. When it’s getting serious the RockShox Pike DJ 26 and RockShox Monarch RT3 damper with 100mm suspension take up the fight with anything. Little brother to the award-winning RockShox Pike the DJ 26 fits perfect for the PLAY as you can adjust it easily and very tight. As one of the most lightweight Pikes on the market you will love the DJ 26 for barspins and tailwhips. The powerful RockShox Monarch RT3 damper provides 100mm rear suspension to soak up heavy landings and to give more traction.As a slopestyler needs a reliable crankset we choose the E13 LG1r. Specifically designed for DH bikes it offers anything to get rowdy in the dirt park. Made of carbon the crank arms are both stiff and lightweight – something you will notice while pushing to the next big jump.