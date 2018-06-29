PRESS RELEASES

YT Launches Limited Edition Play Slopestyle Bike

Jun 29, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
YT Industries PLAY Heritage Edition

PRESS RELEASE: YT Inudustries

Whenever the YT Play was taken to a contest it always attracted attention. As of today, the carbon slopestyle fully is available in a limited edition of 25 bikes in Europe.

YT does not care about rules. No one would stick to them anyway. Young Talents live uncaged! But still, the guys at YT want to play. And the YT Play demonstrates what happens when they play hard: a slopestyle fully made of carbon. Lightweight and agile to support you on flips, drops and spins. Sturdy and reliable to stave off heavy landings.

Ale Di Lullo. YT Industries PLAY Heritage Edition

And there is no better time than the 10-year anniversary of YT to celebrate the Play. The heritage bike will be available as a limited edition of 25 pieces in Europe exclusively. This Play is a true collector's edition for slopestyle freaks, all the Young Talents out there and anyone who wants to go as hard as the YT team riders.

Ale Di Lullo. YT Industries PLAY Heritage Edition

Frame
The Play proves what’s possible with carbon. As a full suspension bike it is as lightweight as a dirt hardtail made of aluminum. So, you get the bike easily in the air and can handle it when smashing jumps and tricks. At the same time, we designed a frame that is sturdy enough to withstand the demands of the slopestyle category. The frame comes with a concentric BB pivot system that allows you to run single speed. The Play also features an integrated chain tensioner to keep the rear wheel locked in place.

A special feature is the complex bearing technology. On the main pivot, we added large axial angular roller bearings, mostly used in the automotive industry. In combination with the compact front and rear triangles, the bearings are responsible for the high rigidity of the frame. That's why the Play directly transforms your impulses, allowing you to ride on point.

YT Industries PLAY Heritage Edition

100mm of rear suspension make the Play both durable and forgiving enough for heavy landings. These features turn the Play into a nimble and reliable dirt bike that pushes you to the next level.

Play Specs
For big jumps, big tricks and lots of style you need reliable components that give control. When it’s getting serious the RockShox Pike DJ 26 and RockShox Monarch RT3 damper with 100mm suspension take up the fight with anything. Little brother to the award-winning RockShox Pike the DJ 26 fits perfect for the PLAY as you can adjust it easily and very tight. As one of the most lightweight Pikes on the market you will love the DJ 26 for barspins and tailwhips. The powerful RockShox Monarch RT3 damper provides 100mm rear suspension to soak up heavy landings and to give more traction.

YT Industries PLAY Heritage Edition
YT Industries PLAY Heritage Edition

YT Industries PLAY Heritage Edition
YT Industries PLAY Heritage Edition

As a slopestyler needs a reliable crankset we choose the E13 LG1r. Specifically designed for DH bikes it offers anything to get rowdy in the dirt park. Made of carbon the crank arms are both stiff and lightweight – something you will notice while pushing to the next big jump.

Specs
Frame Play CF 26"
Travel f/r 100 mm / 100 mm
Fork Rock Shox Pike DJ
Shock Rock Shox Monarch RT3
Cassette MR Control Singlespeed
Chain SRAM PC1051
Wheelset DT Swiss 533D
Tires MAXXIS Ikon
Saddle SDG Apollo I-Beam
Crankset e*thirteen LG1r Carbon
Brakes SRAM LEVEL TL
Brake disc 180 mm / 180 mm
Handlebar RACE FACE Turbine R
Stem RACE FACE Aeffect R35, 50 mm
Headset Acros AIX-326
Grips KORE MX Grip
Frame size One size
Weight 10,7 kg

YT Industries PLAY Heritage Edition
Geometry
Top tube 530 mm
Reach 431 mm
Stack 571 mm
Seat tube 340 mm
Chain stay 385 mm
Head tube angle 70°
Seat tube angle 80°
BB Drop 29 mm
Wheelbase 1055 mm
Head tube length 107 mm
BB height 316 mm
Standover height 635 mm


Price
€2.999,00 / £2.699,00



YT Industries PLAY Heritage Edition

MENTIONS: @YTIndustries


Must Read This Week
First Impressions: Riding Shimano's New XTR Components
58029 views
Review: Guerrilla Gravity Smash
50280 views
Brand New Tech: The Sequence Downhill Bike - Crankworx Les Gets 2018
49771 views
Devinci Announces All-New Troy
43495 views
Review: e*thirteen's New TRS Plus 12-Speed Upgrade Kit
38766 views
Video: How to Ride Like Sam Blenkinsop - With Loïc Bruni
37562 views
First Ride: 2019 Canyon Lux
33196 views
5 Men's Shoes Tested - 2018 Summer Gear Guide
31664 views

22 Comments

  • + 15
 YT: Please make a cheap AL bike that's good for DS racing and fun.
  • + 11
 YT really needs a new headtube badge.
  • + 8
 HA 70* hahaha what decade is this?
Make a 29 version, you’d have a winner.
No water bottle mounts? I’m out
Obligatory, for that price I could buy 2 YTs
  • + 1
 My biggest surprise was the MSRP at the bottom, and in a good way. Mind you I don't buy slope biks..... ever. But seems reasonable for a very limited production carbon, full build.
  • + 2
 Boy, only making 25? Gonna have worse out-of-stock problems than ever... Wink Razz
  • + 2
 Based on the "it's always sold out model" they have, I've always assumed they make just 25 of each size run for their other models.
  • + 2
 Whoooooooa boy I need to have this!?!
  • + 1
 Why just 25 and why not in america?!

Hopefully they decide to put this into production next season or at some point.
  • + 1
 "YT does not care about rules..." except for that one about only selling this in Europe, that rule is not to be F---'d with
  • + 0
 I hope they release this 26" in aluminum and the bicycle industry as we know it today implodes.
  • + 2
 You honestly think a slopestyle bike is what is going to bring down the bike industry?? Big Grin
  • + 0
 ENDURO IS DEAD
  • + 1
 Is it black only?? I’d really like one in yt
  • + 2
 Europe only!?!?
  • + 2
 Need? Nope. Want? Yup!
  • + 1
 Thank you YT, you just scored a new customer!
  • + 0
 This should be called the McGAZZA!!! YT sort it!!!
  • + 1
 Looks like a Fury.
  • - 1
 AT least you didn't say SESSION. Oh wait, $HIT.
  • - 1
 Make a long, please.
  • + 4
 There making 25 you think there going to make a long?!?!?!?!?!?!
  • + 2
 @AGGRESIVEZEBRA: where? there?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.047249
Mobile Version of Website