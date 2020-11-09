Video: Playing It Fast In Lousa - GT Factory Racing Takes On DH World Cup Finals in Lousa

The GT Factory Racing team capped off the DH World Cup season with a doubleheader in Lousa, Portugal last weekend. It was a rough and natural track, but fair weather conditions kept it running well for both rounds. Wyn Masters and Martin Maes both had positive weekends, but the big story of the event was first-year Junior Ethan Craik.



In round 3 Ethan put down an absolutely flawless run, giving him his first World Cup win in his first season. Going into the final race, Ethan was sitting in 2nd place overall, and only a few points shy of the junior overall title. Ethan kept his run smooth and consistent, picking up another podium with a 3rd place finish. This would be all he needed to take the overall title! Despite being a short, intense, and unusual season, Ethan kept his composure and stayed consistent in every round. We couldn’t be more proud of Ethan and we can’t wait to see what he does in a full season!





Filmed/Edited: Jules Bellot