PMBIA Expands with Adaptive Module, New US Ambassador and Executive Director

We’ve had more and more input from our members asking about specific teaching for guiding and instructing on e-bikes. We’re also seeing more e-bikes on the trails, and at some point, those riders are going to be looking for coaching. If you’re teaching things like cadence or braking, that’s going to look different when you have a heavy battery and motor on your bike producing torque. Pressure control comes into the equation as well, with the added weight it takes more effort to lift and bunny hop the bike. — Paul Howard, PMBIA Technical Director