VIDEOS

Video: Flat Out in The PNW

Oct 15, 2018
by Wiley Kaupas  
Fast Friends Ep.1

by wileyk
Views: 848    Faves: 12    Comments: 2




Demetri Triantafillou melting faces on some of the Pacific Northwest's best trails.

Rider: Demetri Triantafillou
Film: Wiley Kaupas and Drew Boxold

Must Read This Week
2019 Racing Rumors: Gwin Off YT, Ratboy to Cannondale, & More
98124 views
First Ride: The 2019 Cannondale Habit is Shockingly Normal
86250 views
British Mountain Biker Shot Dead Near Morzine by Hunter
77756 views
Opinion: Why Have Bike Makers Ignored this Grassroots Fix?
74299 views
$5 Raffle: Win a Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
73735 views
Local Flavors: The Complete Guide to Riding in Duluth, Minnesota
57320 views
Review: Trek Session 9.9 29
53331 views
First Ride: Scott Ransom 900 Tuned
44299 views

2 Comments

  • + 3
 WOW ! Very impressive trails and RIDING!
  • + 1
 Sick !

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.021683
Mobile Version of Website