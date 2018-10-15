Pinkbike.com
Video: Flat Out in The PNW
Oct 15, 2018
by
Wiley Kaupas
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Fast Friends Ep.1
by
wileyk
Views: 848
Faves:
12
Comments: 2
Demetri Triantafillou melting faces on some of the Pacific Northwest's best trails.
Rider: Demetri Triantafillou
Film: Wiley Kaupas and Drew Boxold
2 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 3
RedBurn
(2 hours ago)
WOW ! Very impressive trails and RIDING!
[Reply]
+ 1
sevenup
(1 hours ago)
Sick !
[Reply]
