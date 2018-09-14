PNW Components Announces New Dropper Post Lever 'The Loam Lever'

PRESS RELEASE: PNW Components
Introducing our new Loam Lever, AKA your thumbs new best friend. A lot of people agree that one of the best upgrades to a mountain bike in the last decade is the dropper post, but we noticed that a lot of dropper post levers are more afterthought than icing on top. So we set out to make a premium lever, that combined satisfying ergonomics with precision and durability.
Loam Lever has 4 key characteristics:
1. Adjustability - Two forms of adjustment to get perfect placement.
2. Weather Proof - Oversized high quality sealed bearing and all stainless hardware for longevity and durability.
3. No Slip Grip - Speaking of weather, the Loam Lever features a grippy injection molded thumb pad to keep your paws in place in even the sloppiest of conditions.
4. Techy AF - Custom CNC machining throughout the whole design of the Loam Lever for precision and weight reduction.
“When we were testing out levers, we found that some hurt your thumb, weren’t easily accessible or were too short, which makes pressing them difficult. We wanted a lever that felt crisp, was easy to push and had a natural feel through its stroke,” Aaron Kerson, Owner of PNW noted.
This was something that we factored in excessively during development, creating a lever that not only worked but was easy and fun to press. Considering everyone's perfect lever placement would be different the team opted to make adjustability a key factor in the lever. The Loam Lever features more adjustments than any ever on the market, with 2 position side to side and pivoting reach adjustment for precision placement.
Located in the heart of the Pacific North West, the team of riders also knew how important durability is, especially considering the wet weather conditions the area is known for. As basic levers get older, they can squeak, bind up or fail altogether due to exposure to the elements. We found that materials such as plastic/injected carbon degrade quickly, while some competitor’s levers were using electronic bearings that were not rated for outdoor use. This leads them to an all stainless hardware and a sealed bearing.
“We definitely thought about the longevity of this product, the PNW winters are no joke, while you can ride the whole time, mud and water are a constant factor. With this in mind we made sure we used all stainless hardware, an oversized high quality sealed bearing and the injection molded thumb pad,” Kerson adds. “With the help of Kyle Warner and a handful of other rowdy riders, we put the prototype through its paces, their feedback was instrumental in the final product.”
Adding on to the ergonomics, the Loam Lever features a unique grippy injection molded thumb pad that comes in the customers choice of teal, orange or grey. We added this for comfort, overall tactile joy and extra grip.
The Loam Lever retails for $69 and is available for purchase on PNW's website
, Amazon (US, Canada and EU), REI, Backcountry, JensonUSA, Worldwide Cyclery, AMain Cycling and through PNW retailers.
For more information, please visit www.pnwcomponents.com
or contact PNW at info@pnwcomponents.com.
