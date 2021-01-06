PNW Components Announces New Lifetime Warranty on All Products

PRESS RELEASE: PNW Components
PNW Components announced today that their products will now be covered under a lifetime warranty.
PNW Components says they strive to develop products that will stand up to the test of time. The brand will now cover both current products as well as future products under the limited lifetime warranty as PNW is committed to serving customers for the lifetime of their products.
|When Emily and I started the company back in 2015, we wanted to create the most customer-centric brand in the industry. For us that means treating our customers like we’d want to be treated, and creating reliable and affordable products that also look great. We're ecstatic to follow through with this vision and offer a lifetime warranty on all of our products to existing and future customers. We truly are here to give our customers the best experience possible.—Aaron Kerson, Co-Founder of PNW Components
For more information, visit: pnwcomponents.com/pages/warranty
