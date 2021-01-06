PNW Components Announces New Lifetime Warranty on All Products

When Emily and I started the company back in 2015, we wanted to create the most customer-centric brand in the industry. For us that means treating our customers like we’d want to be treated, and creating reliable and affordable products that also look great. We're ecstatic to follow through with this vision and offer a lifetime warranty on all of our products to existing and future customers. We truly are here to give our customers the best experience possible. — Aaron Kerson, Co-Founder of PNW Components