PNW Components Announces New Lifetime Warranty on All Products

Jan 6, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  

PRESS RELEASE: PNW Components

PNW Components announced today that their products will now be covered under a lifetime warranty.

PNW Components says they strive to develop products that will stand up to the test of time. The brand will now cover both current products as well as future products under the limited lifetime warranty as PNW is committed to serving customers for the lifetime of their products.

bigquotesWhen Emily and I started the company back in 2015, we wanted to create the most customer-centric brand in the industry. For us that means treating our customers like we’d want to be treated, and creating reliable and affordable products that also look great. We're ecstatic to follow through with this vision and offer a lifetime warranty on all of our products to existing and future customers. We truly are here to give our customers the best experience possible.Aaron Kerson, Co-Founder of PNW Components

For more information, visit: pnwcomponents.com/pages/warranty

PNW Components Loam Lever


24 Comments

  • 26 0
 Did they just confirm my next dropper?
  • 8 0
 If I read that post correctly I would say so.
  • 1 0
 I don’t even need a new one, but I do need a new one that will last a lifetime!
  • 8 0
 Definitely would be my next after market dropper with that warranty!
  • 5 1
 This is pretty cool. But considering the warranty doesn't include "wear and tear items or colors/materials that degrade over time", I'd probably never have an opportunity to use that warranty. And I don't believe you can get a cartridge from their online shop, you need to send it back for service. Good marketing move, but I'll stick with One Up for the quick user-rebuild.
  • 1 0
 Props for saying this. Can't agree more. Their service department can be a pain to get a hold of as well.
  • 4 0
 Confident statement. I like it.
  • 2 0
 damn i would be sad that my Bachelor post from almost 3 years ago isn't included in this, but it's been totally flawless so i may not even need a lifetime warranty!
  • 1 0
 "current and future products" You're covered too, should you ever need it.
  • 1 1
 Wear and tear items (cartidge/keys/seal/bushing) are not included in the warranty, so what more really goes wrong with a dropper?
  • 3 0
 Sweet. Love my PNW posts and lever!
  • 2 0
 Had my fights with a "lifetime warranty" claim...

What does this means, in pratical ENGLISH please.
  • 2 0
 Transferrable to Pole?
Asking for a friend.
  • 3 0
 Sounds up and downy!
  • 1 0
 Will the competition will drop like flies. Or will they rise to the occasion?
  • 2 0
 Best news to drop in a while.
  • 1 0
 This is the kind of company update that really makes my seat rise....
  • 1 0
 PNW just keeps getting better and better. 2021 company of the year??
  • 1 1
 Race Face could learn a few things. I've got a season old $400 Turbine dropper sitting in my garage that won't hold air.
  • 1 0
 Just when you think their products couldn't get any better..
  • 1 0
 Keep kicking butt Aaron and team!
  • 1 0
 Kudos!
  • 1 0
 Nice!
  • 1 1
 Still rebranded TransX?

Post a Comment



