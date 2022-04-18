PNW Components Announces the Range Pedal

PRESS RELEASE: PNW Components
Houston, we have... no problems here. The all-new Range Pedal is the perfect blend of comfort, grip, affordability and colorful pops for the best no-compromise flat pedal this side of the Mississippi. And the other side, too.
Keep that weight down while keeping some dollars in your pocket with our sweet, sweet composite blend. The Range Pedals weigh in at 390g per pair.
Need some space? Nobody wants to be uncomfortable. Designed for maximum comfort and maximum clearance, this flat pedal will cradle your feet in the least creepy way possible while keeping all those trail obstacles outta your business.
We ate a lot of Skittles while we were developing these and the Range Pedals are available in our classic Safety Orange and Seafoam Teal colorways, along with three other vibrant options. But don't worry. If you're the low-key emo type, we also got your back with Blackout Black or the classic Cement Grey.
The Range Pedals have a platform of 115mm x 108mm, 22 steel pins per pedal, and are priced at $49USD. Shop the Range Pedals here on the PNW Components website
.
