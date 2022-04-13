PNW Components Announces Women's Trail Clothing

PNW Components has introduced its first women's jersey and shorts.
PNW first introduced unisex and men's apparel in 2021, and is now branching into women's apparel with the Ozone W Trail Jersey and the Shuttle W Short - the women's versions of previous unisex models. PNW says the products are developed by women and aim to be comfortable, functional, and affordable.
|We’re so excited to contribute to the rapidly-growing women’s MTB space. These pieces are our answer to what we’ve been missing in our trail gear.—Emily Stevenson Kerson, PNW Components Co-Founder
The $49 Ozone W Trail Jersey is made from a 20% wool and 80% polyester blend with laser-perforated underarms for extra ventilation. It is available in sizes XS to XXL and comes in two colors: alien (which looks a whole lot like olive green) and eclipse (dark gray or borderline black).
|A powerhouse blend of 80% polyester and 20% wool makes this jersey exceptionally soft, breathable, moisture wicking and anti-bacterial. It’s also Bluesign approved, guaranteeing the fabric meets the demanding requirements of the highest environmental standards for the textile industry.—PNW Components
The $99 Shuttle W Short is made from abrasion-resistant four-way-stretch fabric with a DWR coating. It has four pockets, two of them zippered, and a 13" inseam to help avoid the knee pad gap. Like the Ozone W Trail Jersey, the Shuttle W Short is available in sizes XS to XXL. It comes in one color: eclipse (which, this time, is a true black).
|No more knee pad gaps and disappointing pockets. The women’s Shuttle Short ticks all the boxes with a long inseam, contoured hem, and four pockets to stow your plus-sized smartphone and a full serving of fruit snacks. Rounded out with 4-way stretch and DWR coating, these trail shorts keep things comfy and dry all day.—PNW Components
All the PNW Components apparel is manufactured from Bluesign and OEKO-TEX certified fabrics, and it ships in compostable and biodegradable packaging. Also, like the rest of PNW Components' products, the apparel line is covered by a lifetime warranty, so PNW will replace or repair any product that fails due to a faulty manufacturing. "Of course, all of the common sense caveats apply here as well," the brand clarifies.
More information is available at pnwcomponents.com
.
