PNW Components' Shifty Lever & Gen 3 Rainier Dropper Post - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 9, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  
The Shifty lever is compatible with SRAM's XX1 and X01 shifters.

PNW Components is rolling into its fifth year as a brand.The brand has quickly gained traction by offering dropper posts that are reliable, easy to service, and affordable...along with good customer service - a novel concept. In the past couple of years, their line has expanded, and in addition to seatposts, there are grips, handlebars, a shift lever, and a few other things coming down the pipeline in the not too distant future.

Shifty Lever

PNW Components gained a big following for their Loam Lever dropper post lever and it begged the question, "Why not make a shift lever that is like the Loam Lever?" While some shifters are a little more complicated to develop a lever for, with the design being integrated and non-adjustable, SRAM's higher-end shifters use a simple bolt-on paddle that is adjustable. PNW have developed the match to their dropper post lever with the Shifty Lever.

The lever will be available for purchase in early May, selling for $39 USD. It fits SRAM's XX1 and XO1 shifters.





Rainier 3 Dropper Post

PNW's Rainier dropper post is now in its third iteration. The new model now includes a tool-less adjustable travel system and a shorter post size to help it fit a wider variety of bikes.

The meat of the new seatpost is its tool-less travel adjust system, which was developed in order for PNW to offer a post that worked for as many riders heights as possible. The Rainier has 30mm of travel reduction that is available in 5mm increments.
Rainier 3 Details

• Customizable travel
• Sealed air cartridge
• 125mm, 150mm, 170mm, 200mm travel options
• 30.9, 31.6 diameters
• 626g - 170mm
• MSRP: $179 USD
• Available now
pnwcomponents.com


Tool-less Travel Adjust

Why would someone want this and not just the longest post they can fit? With seat tube heights varying, this can allow a customer who is in-between sizes to size down a bit and get the maximum amount of travel for them on a bike - say, 185mm instead of 200mm. This allows them to run the seatpost lower in the dropped position.

The travel is easily adjusted by loosening the collar by hand and then sliding the white shim out and to the appropriate travel amount and then re-tighening the collar. All-in-all, a one minute process.


Other Updates

The length of the new post is also a bit shorter, varying by overall post travel, but the 125mm post is 27.5mm shorter, allowing riders to drop the post itself more into the seat tube without having interference issues with cables etc

There's also now a fully sealed cartridge that PNW say increases reliability and prolongs service intervals. When it does come time to service it, the process is said to be very simple and straight forward.


First Impressions

I have only had a couple rides on the post thus far and I have no complaints. The travel adjust system is very easy to use and set-up/installation is a piece of cake. I'll be continuing to ride this post along with a few others for a head-to-head dropper post cage match in a few months' time.



Pinkbike Pond Beaver 2020



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pond Beaver 2020 Seatposts Drivetrain PNW Components


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can you Guess the Riders in these Pixelated Images
121652 views
First Ride: Fox's New 38 Fork - Pond Beaver 2020
103933 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: UCI Furloughs 130 Staff]
99103 views
Trust Performance Ceasing Operations Effective Immediately
85930 views
Spotted: RockShox's New Enduro Fork
74715 views
First Look: Fox's New 36, 38, & 40 Forks - Pond Beaver 2020
56707 views
Video: Behind the Scenes of Jolanda Neff's Career Threatening Crash in Pisgah
49830 views
Field Trip: Santa Cruz's $2,899 Hightower Alloy - The Least Expensive 'Tower
47457 views

8 Comments

  • 19 0
 Shifty lever looks like game changer. Actually perhaps not, maybe just a gear changer.
  • 8 0
 Good stuff, PNW Components' products have been great for me and top notch customer service! Can not beat their warranty either.
  • 5 0
 The Rainier is a lifesaver. I've been struggling to get the right height. 170 is just a bit too tall on my particular frame. Now i can have a 160 or 165mm. Brilliant!!
  • 2 0
 It really is pretty smart. I like this way of thinking about posts. I am a big monkey. Long arms short legs. So I'm constantly trying to get things right. I need bigger bikes and lower drop posts but I like the higher travel stuff because I like it down in the frame as much as possible. I hate the look of a giant post. So a 160 would have been perfect for me. I'm running a 150 now and it's a bit short but the 175 is too much. As long as it works and is durable it sounds like a good product. Love the freakin lever and grip combo too. That's about as well thought out a combo as anything on the market.
  • 3 0
 How bout just selling the colored Si adhesive pad for my existing levers Smile ?
  • 4 0
 That shift lever is as expensive as some entire shifters....
  • 4 2
 I'm glad they were able to finger out this solution for the thumb paddle.
  • 1 0
 Can somebody explain me the difference between Rainier and the Bachelor?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008400
Mobile Version of Website