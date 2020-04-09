PNW Components' Shifty Lever & Gen 3 Rainier Dropper Post - Pond Beaver 2020

The Shifty lever is compatible with SRAM's XX1 and X01 shifters.

PNW's Rainier dropper post is now in its third iteration. The new model now includes a tool-less adjustable travel system and a shorter post size to help it fit a wider variety of bikes.



The meat of the new seatpost is its tool-less travel adjust system, which was developed in order for PNW to offer a post that worked for as many riders heights as possible. The Rainier has 30mm of travel reduction that is available in 5mm increments.

• Customizable travel

• Sealed air cartridge

• 125mm, 150mm, 170mm, 200mm travel options

• 30.9, 31.6 diameters

• 626g - 170mm

• MSRP: $179 USD

• Available now

PNW Components is rolling into its fifth year as a brand.The brand has quickly gained traction by offering dropper posts that are reliable, easy to service, and affordable...along with good customer service - a novel concept. In the past couple of years, their line has expanded, and in addition to seatposts, there are grips, handlebars, a shift lever, and a few other things coming down the pipeline in the not too distant future.PNW Components gained a big following for their Loam Lever dropper post lever and it begged the question, "Why not make a shift lever that is like the Loam Lever?" While some shifters are a little more complicated to develop a lever for, with the design being integrated and non-adjustable, SRAM's higher-end shifters use a simple bolt-on paddle that is adjustable. PNW have developed the match to their dropper post lever with the Shifty Lever.The lever will be available for purchase in early May, selling for $39 USD. It fits SRAM's XX1 and XO1 shifters.Why would someone want this and not just the longest post they can fit? With seat tube heights varying, this can allow a customer who is in-between sizes to size down a bit and get the maximum amount of travel for them on a bike - say, 185mm instead of 200mm. This allows them to run the seatpost lower in the dropped position.The travel is easily adjusted by loosening the collar by hand and then sliding the white shim out and to the appropriate travel amount and then re-tighening the collar. All-in-all, a one minute process.The length of the new post is also a bit shorter, varying by overall post travel, but the 125mm post is 27.5mm shorter, allowing riders to drop the post itself more into the seat tube without having interference issues with cables etcThere's also now a fully sealed cartridge that PNW say increases reliability and prolongs service intervals. When it does come time to service it, the process is said to be very simple and straight forward.I have only had a couple rides on the post thus far and I have no complaints. The travel adjust system is very easy to use and set-up/installation is a piece of cake. I'll be continuing to ride this post along with a few others for a head-to-head dropper post cage match in a few months' time.