PNW Components' New Rainier Dropper Post Has Adjustable Travel

Mar 2, 2020
by PNW Components  

PRESS RELEASE: PNW Components

Admittedly, we think there’s no better outfit than muddy riding shorts and a touch too snug chamois; yet, we can still admire the clean lines and perfect fit of a freshly tailored suit. While this may not be our work uniform of choice, we designed the all new Rainier to provide your bike with that custom tailored feel. The past version of this post is known for its consistency and reliability. While maintaining those qualities, this new iteration focuses on fitting more bikes, providing refined adjustability for the rider, and maintaining the weather-tight construction.

PNW Components Introduces the redesigned Rainier Dropper Post. The third generation of the Rainier Dropper Post maintains the consistency and reliability that the Rainier is known for while focusing on fitting more bikes and providing refined adjustability for the rider.

Our new Rainier introduces the Tool-less Travel Adjust System - say that 20 times fast. Traditionally dropper posts come in only a few travel options across a diameter size. This is a woefully small offering when you consider the range of body types and seat tube insertion lengths we're all working with. Designed to provide further fit options, the new Rainier offers 30mm of travel reduction in 5mm increments.

PNW Components Introduces the redesigned Rainier Dropper Post. The third generation of the Rainier Dropper Post maintains the consistency and reliability that the Rainier is known for while focusing on fitting more bikes and providing refined adjustability for the rider.

So what’s the benefit? Let’s say that after using our dropper post calculator on our website you’re right in between a 200 and 170mm travel post, maybe 185mm is the perfect amount of travel for your bike. Since the 200mm is too long, you’d have to buy a 170mm which leaves meat on the bone and doesn’t maximize the amount of travel you can actually fit. With the new Rainier’s tool-less travel adjust system you can quickly make the adjustment and be off to the trail with 15mm more travel than you would have had previously.

PNW Components Introduces the redesigned Rainier Dropper Post. The third generation of the Rainier Dropper Post maintains the consistency and reliability that the Rainier is known for while focusing on fitting more bikes and providing refined adjustability for the rider.

Okay, so we worked super hard on the adjustability of the new Rainier (seriously you should have seen the sweaty brows), but that’s not all we have done to improve this dropper. We wanted the dropper to be able to fit into a wider range of bikes while maximizing the available travel. To do this the Rainier is now significantly shorter. Length reductions vary by travel but we were able to knock out 27.5mm of overall length from our 125mm size. Nifty, right?

PNW Components Introduces the redesigned Rainier Dropper Post. The third generation of the Rainier Dropper Post maintains the consistency and reliability that the Rainier is known for while focusing on fitting more bikes and providing refined adjustability for the rider.

We’ve got a lot going on with this dropper, but the true beauty is the simplicity. The Tool-less Travel Adjust System is so easy to use you could even do it trail side. A fully sealed cartridge guarantees reliability and less tinkering, and when it does finally come around to servicing - takes less than 10 minutes to do so. If you are looking for a new dropper this season, think about those custom vitamins that have your name on them...do you enjoy popping those every morning? If yes, we think you’ll be stoked on the redesigned Rainier IR.

For more information on the redesigned Rainier Dropper Post, check it out here on our website: PNW Components Rainier Dropper Post

31 Comments

  • 10 0
 Oh my goodness - want - not a math guy and really just want the max travel that would fit in my frame. Turns out, 200 is about 5mm too tall - fully slammed - would love a 195mm. And would not want to compromise to 170! N33D !
  • 5 0
 Heckkkkk yeah! We can definitely help you out with that Smile
  • 1 0
 For sure! 200mm of drop is amazing, i just went to it recently
  • 1 0
 Yewwww
  • 2 0
 @pnwcomponents: $179 for that level of customization and reliability is a great deal. Well done!
  • 7 0
 I've been running the Rainer on my bike for a year now with zero issues. Huge upgrade for me from the KS eten.
  • 1 0
 Awesome to hear! We were able to keep that same reliability with these new upgrades.
  • 3 0
 Been eyeing this one up as it sounds like it has crazy reliability. My current raceface turbine is a finicky piece of shit. Just the 600g is gross for an xc bike.
  • 3 0
 The weight is worth it. PNW makes the most reliable droppers I’ve ever had and I’ve tried all the other other major options.
  • 3 0
 This seems clutch for bikepacking with a dropper. Being able to take 5-15mm of travel off a post would open up a whole lot of opportunities to run a seat bag.
  • 1 0
 Definitely! It opens the door for customization across all types of riding.
  • 2 0
 There are five of us in my group that has the Rainier. We are completely happy with them and have zero issues. Keep up the great work!
  • 1 0
 Daaaaaang, 5 of you?! That's awesome! Reach out if you ever need anything or if you have any pics of your riding crew!
  • 1 2
 Honest question, why limit your post?

I have a 150 sunk all the way to the collar and have short legs, i just let it come up to the height i want it. Sometimes its XC high for gravel climbs, sometimes its lower for technical climbs.
  • 3 0
 That's a great question! You're in a unique position where you're able to slam your post all the way and have perfect saddle height. For those of us where that's not an option is where the travel adjust is super helpful because you can set the exact amount of travel and not worry about it rising too high.
  • 1 2
 @pnwcomponents: Sorry i guess i wasnt specific on the scenario.

In a perfect world my seat height would be 130mm. I had a 100 and it was too short and i knew a 150 would fit so i bought that. If i let it go to the top its definitely too tall. My question was, why bother limiting it at all? I raise it to the level that suits what i am about to ride on and set that distance manually with my body.
  • 2 0
 @Snowrydr01: Ahhh ok got it, well if you're happy finding that sweet spot each time you raise it then there's no need. But if you're wanting to "set it and forget it" then having our travel adjust will add convenience and less thinking out on the trail.

Some riders are very particular with their leg extension when the saddle is at full height so it's important to them to have it exactly where they want and never have to worry about it again.

Again, this is all personal preference so if you're happy with your set up then by all means keep running it! Smile
  • 2 0
 @pnwcomponents: thanks, just wasnt sure i was missing some benefit i hadnt considered. Also, i love your stuff and your prices, both of my last two bikes came with a competitors post that i have rebuilt a few times to keep alive but if i ever needed to buy a replacement your stuff was the no brainier go to.
  • 1 0
 @Snowrydr01: Thank you for the kind words, I'm stoked to hear that! Reach out if you ever have any questions, Chris can help you out quickly.
  • 1 0
 @pnwcomponents is your actuation smoother than the V2 oneup? Compared to my old bikeyoke the new oneup actuation is average at best.
  • 1 0
 Maybe there are some riders on PB who have experience on our droppers that could help chime in on their experience with our actuation? Performance between our Gen 2 Rainier and this one feels pretty darn spot on.
  • 3 0
 Posted....
  • 2 0
 Hell yeah! Great work @pnwcomponents
  • 1 0
 Thank you Ian!!
  • 1 0
 Are we all just glossing over the aluminium Santa Cruz? Or am I missing something?
  • 1 1
 That press release needs some tool free adjustment...
  • 2 2
 Similar to the One Up V1 dropper, no?
  • 7 0
 It's quite different actually. Theirs used a shim that slid into the post while our system is built into the bushing itself and relies on a different set of pins than theirs. We also have a short actuator at the bottom that doesn't move the housing when you press the lever.
  • 1 4
 @pnwcomponents: FYI... the actuator on the Oneup V2.1 doesn't move anymore, but they did go to pins vs shims to adjust the travel (V1).
  • 4 0
 @cytoe: For sure on the V2, @Staktup was asking about V1
  • 1 0
 @pnwcomponents: You had me at "actuator at the bottom that doesn't move the housing".

I love my One Up, but a moving housing is just stupid!

@cytoe Good to know that they fixed that

