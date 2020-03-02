PNW Components' New Rainier Dropper Post Has Adjustable Travel

PRESS RELEASE: PNW Components
Admittedly, we think there’s no better outfit than muddy riding shorts and a touch too snug chamois; yet, we can still admire the clean lines and perfect fit of a freshly tailored suit. While this may not be our work uniform of choice, we designed the all new Rainier to provide your bike with that custom tailored feel. The past version of this post is known for its consistency and reliability. While maintaining those qualities, this new iteration focuses on fitting more bikes, providing refined adjustability for the rider, and maintaining the weather-tight construction.
Our new Rainier introduces the Tool-less Travel Adjust System - say that 20 times fast. Traditionally dropper posts come in only a few travel options across a diameter size. This is a woefully small offering when you consider the range of body types and seat tube insertion lengths we're all working with. Designed to provide further fit options, the new Rainier offers 30mm of travel reduction in 5mm increments.
So what’s the benefit? Let’s say that after using our dropper post calculator on our website you’re right in between a 200 and 170mm travel post, maybe 185mm is the perfect amount of travel for your bike. Since the 200mm is too long, you’d have to buy a 170mm which leaves meat on the bone and doesn’t maximize the amount of travel you can actually fit. With the new Rainier’s tool-less travel adjust system you can quickly make the adjustment and be off to the trail with 15mm more travel than you would have had previously.
Okay, so we worked super hard on the adjustability of the new Rainier (seriously you should have seen the sweaty brows), but that’s not all we have done to improve this dropper. We wanted the dropper to be able to fit into a wider range of bikes while maximizing the available travel. To do this the Rainier is now significantly shorter. Length reductions vary by travel but we were able to knock out 27.5mm of overall length from our 125mm size. Nifty, right?
We’ve got a lot going on with this dropper, but the true beauty is the simplicity. The Tool-less Travel Adjust System is so easy to use you could even do it trail side. A fully sealed cartridge guarantees reliability and less tinkering, and when it does finally come around to servicing - takes less than 10 minutes to do so. If you are looking for a new dropper this season, think about those custom vitamins that have your name on them...do you enjoy popping those every morning? If yes, we think you’ll be stoked on the redesigned Rainier IR.
For more information on the redesigned Rainier Dropper Post, check it out here on our website: PNW Components Rainier Dropper Post
I have a 150 sunk all the way to the collar and have short legs, i just let it come up to the height i want it. Sometimes its XC high for gravel climbs, sometimes its lower for technical climbs.
In a perfect world my seat height would be 130mm. I had a 100 and it was too short and i knew a 150 would fit so i bought that. If i let it go to the top its definitely too tall. My question was, why bother limiting it at all? I raise it to the level that suits what i am about to ride on and set that distance manually with my body.
Some riders are very particular with their leg extension when the saddle is at full height so it's important to them to have it exactly where they want and never have to worry about it again.
Again, this is all personal preference so if you're happy with your set up then by all means keep running it!
I love my One Up, but a moving housing is just stupid!
@cytoe Good to know that they fixed that
