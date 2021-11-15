PNW Components Introduces the Rover Hip Pack

Nov 15, 2021
by PNW Components  
Meet the newest member of the PNW Components family the Rover Hip Pack. A booster shot of trail storage with plenty of pockets to keep your items organized paired with a cozy back panel that supports the ol lumbar and a smart adjustment system that feels like the type of embrace you never want to leave.

Press Release: PNW Components


The Rover Hip Pack has a large, main compartment for easy access to tools, nutrition (might we suggest a burrito?) and even your PNW Lander Jacket in case the weather turns mid-ride. Smaller pockets and compartments on the “wings” of the pack keep items like keys and chapstick within reach while also providing a place to store your snack wrappers so you can pack it in and out.

Blanketed in tri-layer sailcloth laminate fabric (if it’s good enough for racing boats, it’s good enough for us), the Rover is exceptionally lightweight and durable. The Rover’s “wings” adjust individually with tension locks, so you can fine-tune your fit better than with a single point of adjustment at the center. The compression straps on the main pocket add further adjustment to keep your program tight, while the padded air mesh panel in back keeps you both comfortable and ventilated.

Like our new apparel, we’ve kept a fine eye on the details while designing the Rover. The water bottle holder is detachable in case you have a bottle cage and don’t need your hydration to ride shotgun. The polyurethane-coated zippers keep water out, and a secure key clip keeps your chances of hitchhiking or pedaling home at a minimum. The Rover Hip pack is priced at $69 (USD).

Shop the PNW Components Rover Hip Pack here.

8 Comments

  • 6 0
 No price in the article or am I blind? It is $69 in case anyone was wondering. hehehehe
  • 1 0
 Nice.
  • 2 0
 I haven’t ridden with a Fanny pack, those who do, can you list features you feel are necessary? This one looks really nice to me, except the water bottle holder looks like it wouldn’t be easy to put the water bottle into...but hopefully I’m wrong about that.
  • 1 0
 keeping with the trend of not posting specs: theres no weight so lets just assume its 69 grams
  • 2 0
 Very hipster
  • 1 0
 - "the Rover is exceptionally lightweight".
- doesn't post weight
  • 1 1
 Fanny packs are like dropper posts back in the day: They suck ... until you use one.
  • 1 0
 A $69 fannypack. I can't even say "nice" to that.

Post a Comment



