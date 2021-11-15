PNW Components Introduces the Rover Hip Pack

Press Release: PNW Components
We’re thrilled to announce the newest member of the PNW family, the Rover Hip Pack. A booster shot of trail storage with plenty of pockets to keep your items organized, paired with a cozy back panel that supports the ol’ lumbar and a smart adjustment system that feels like the type of embrace you never want to leave.
The Rover Hip Pack has a large, main compartment for easy access to tools, nutrition (might we suggest a burrito?) and even your PNW Lander Jacket in case the weather turns mid-ride. Smaller pockets and compartments on the “wings” of the pack keep items like keys and chapstick within reach while also providing a place to store your snack wrappers so you can pack it in and out.
Blanketed in tri-layer sailcloth laminate fabric (if it’s good enough for racing boats, it’s good enough for us), the Rover is exceptionally lightweight and durable. The Rover’s “wings” adjust individually with tension locks, so you can fine-tune your fit better than with a single point of adjustment at the center. The compression straps on the main pocket add further adjustment to keep your program tight, while the padded air mesh panel in back keeps you both comfortable and ventilated.
Like our new apparel, we’ve kept a fine eye on the details while designing the Rover. The water bottle holder is detachable in case you have a bottle cage and don’t need your hydration to ride shotgun. The polyurethane-coated zippers keep water out, and a secure key clip keeps your chances of hitchhiking or pedaling home at a minimum. The Rover Hip pack is priced at $69 (USD).
