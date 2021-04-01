PNW Components Launch a Range of Bakeable Components to Solve Product Shortages

Apr 1, 2021
by PNW Components  

Press Release: PNW Components


Well, it seems trite to say it has been a YEAR since last April. No one really could have predicted the challenges, changes, and hardships that have occurred. Lack of bike product has been the main struggle for our team, and we decided after a year of out-of-stock notifications, shipping delays, and product launch push backs that it was time to take things into our own hands (and kitchens). What could our team do with the skills we’ve learned in lockdown to get our customers bike products? One fateful Saturday, while sending each other pics of our latest sourdough creations, it dawned on the team. Bike parts and bread: a match made in Paul Hollywood’s dreams.

Get your components and carbohydrates in one place with the PNW Components Bakeables, made fresh to order in the kitchens of PNW employees. Complete your cockpit with the best-in-class Loaf Lever for smooth dropper actuation, the extra-wide, extra-thick Baguette Bars for reduced vibrations, and the Garlic Bread Grips so you always have a snack in the palm of your hands.

Avoid dings and scratches with the French Bread Frame Protectors, which are easily altered to fit any sized frame.

Get your climb on with the doughy Dinner Roll Dropper Post and pair it with some cured meats and cheese for a mid-ride boost of protein.

And finally, save your shins and feel particularly grounded with the Pita Pedals.

Obviously, we aren’t making bike parts out of bread. And although we are still dealing with stock challenges and shortages, we’re making progress and updating the way we work regularly. Thanks for all the support through 2020 and into 2021. We could not be here without you all.

18 Comments

  • 15 0
 Extended Disclaimer: As illustrated in the Bakeables video, animals are drawn to our new product line. Always be aware of your surroundings while riding with Bakeables and keep your head on a swivel.
  • 1 0
 when will the actual handlebars be in stock again?
  • 1 0
 @jmtbf: Soon! We're hoping within the next couple of weeks. If you want to be notified when they're back, head over to the Range Bar page on our site and sign up for our new "waitlist" feature. It'll send an email your way as soon as they're back in stock.
  • 1 0
 @pnwcomponents: Cool, I am on the wait list. Will it be available in all colors?
  • 2 0
 @jmtbf: Yes they will!
  • 1 0
 @pnwcomponents: Any gluten-free options?
  • 1 0
 @steveczech: Absolutely! All products are baked to order, so just send us the deets and we'll get to it.
  • 13 0
 Wow... This new line is dough-p... At yeast they are making the most of the current situation and not loafing around.
  • 4 0
 We felt we needed to rise to the occasion! Doing anything less would just feel crumby..
  • 4 0
 I'm surprised the dropper isn't made from dill dough.
  • 3 0
 So should we all get baked?
  • 4 0
 We're not going to tell you how to spend your free time..
  • 1 0
 Making it easier to measure jump lines using the baguette!
  • 1 0
 subscribing now!!!!
  • 1 0
 I want some
  • 1 0
 Excellent ingenuity
  • 1 0
 Pita pedals....
  • 1 0
 Get em while they're hot!

