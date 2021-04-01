PNW Components Launch a Range of Bakeable Components to Solve Product Shortages

Press Release: PNW Components
Well, it seems trite to say it has been a YEAR since last April. No one really could have predicted the challenges, changes, and hardships that have occurred. Lack of bike product has been the main struggle for our team, and we decided after a year of out-of-stock notifications, shipping delays, and product launch push backs that it was time to take things into our own hands (and kitchens). What could our team do with the skills we’ve learned in lockdown to get our customers bike products? One fateful Saturday, while sending each other pics of our latest sourdough creations, it dawned on the team. Bike parts and bread: a match made in Paul Hollywood’s dreams.
Get your components and carbohydrates in one place with the PNW Components
Bakeables, made fresh to order in the kitchens of PNW employees. Complete your cockpit with the best-in-class Loaf Lever for smooth dropper actuation, the extra-wide, extra-thick Baguette Bars for reduced vibrations, and the Garlic Bread Grips so you always have a snack in the palm of your hands.
Avoid dings and scratches with the French Bread Frame Protectors, which are easily altered to fit any sized frame.
Get your climb on with the doughy Dinner Roll Dropper Post and pair it with some cured meats and cheese for a mid-ride boost of protein.
And finally, save your shins and feel particularly grounded with the Pita Pedals.
Obviously, we aren’t making bike parts out of bread. And although we are still dealing with stock challenges and shortages, we’re making progress and updating the way we work regularly. Thanks for all the support through 2020 and into 2021. We could not be here without you all.
18 Comments
Post a Comment