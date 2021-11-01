PNW Components Launches MTB Apparel Line with Lifetime Warranty

PNW Components hired a Product Design Director in late 2019 and after two years of work, they are launching their first apparel collection, consisting of a unisex jacket and jersey, and a men's-specific short, today.
The brand better known for dropper posts, handlebars, and stems says that a steady request from customers asking for them to sell riding gear pushed them to enter the category. Their goals with the new apparel line is to "offer garments that are affordable, hold up to the elements, and can be trusted for the long haul."
|To support our riders, we wanted to make apparel that feels good, looks good, and will stand the test of time. See you out on the trail!—Aaron Kerson, Co-Founder, PNW Components
The Fall '21 MTB Apparel is covered by the same Lifetime Warranty as all other PNW Components branded products. PNW says they are committed to cover any failure due to a manufacturing defect and will repair or replace without charge to the original owner. Full details are here
.
PNW is committed to sustainability and the new apparel is manufactured from bluesign® and OEKO-TEX® certified fabrics, and ships in compostable and biodegradable packaging. Fall 2021 CollectionTHE LANDER JACKETA lightweight trail companion designed for densely forested descents and foggy morning climbs. Designed with an anti-flop back pocket storage system, a helmet friendly hood, and an adventure accommodating fabric to keep you focused on the trail ahead.
• XS, S, M L, XL, XXL (unisex)
• Colours: Super Nova (orange), Neutron (green)
• MSRP: $149 USDTHE OZONE TRAIL JERSEYWoven from a smart mix of 20% wool and 80% polyester, this jersey is luxuriously soft, breathable, moisture-wicking, quick drying and anti-bacterial. Sleep easy knowing this jersey is Bluesign approved, guaranteeing the fabric meets the demanding requirements of the highest environmental standards for the textile industry.
• XS, S, M L, XL, XXL (unisex)
• Colours: Crater (grey), Helium (blue)
• MSRP $59 USDTHE SHUTTLE SHORTFocused on comfort, this trail short features a lightweight and mobile fabric that keeps the elements out and all your gear secure, including a cell phone pocket so good at securing your phone you’ll forget you even brought it.
• XS, S, M L, XL, XXL (men's)
• Colour: Eclipse (black)
• MSRP $99 USD
PNW says that this is just the beginning of their long-term plans for the riding apparel segment and they are working on a more extensive line, including more women's-specific pieces.
More details at pnwcomponents.com
14 Comments
I wish they'd include a repair component.
It doesn't have to be as generous as a Patagonia-style free repairs for life, really no questions asked, but something along the lines of, "If you rip your shorts and want to get them fixed, here's this qualified place you can send them to for a reasonable price" would be nice.
I'll also forever whinge about any MTB jersey that doesn't have at least a little pocket somewhere to hold a multi-tool, CO2 cartridge, fruit snacks or similar. I can go without any kind of pack on about 80% of my rides so long as I've got a little jersey pocket. Sucks to have to strap a pack on because you need to carry just a few little things and your jersey doesn't have a pocket.
Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
Post a Comment