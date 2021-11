PNW Components Launches MTB Apparel Line with Lifetime Warranty

To support our riders, we wanted to make apparel that feels good, looks good, and will stand the test of time. See you out on the trail! — Aaron Kerson, Co-Founder, PNW Components

Fall 2021 Collection

THE LANDER JACKET

THE OZONE TRAIL JERSEY

THE SHUTTLE SHORT

PNW Components hired a Product Design Director in late 2019 and after two years of work, they are launching their first apparel collection, consisting of a unisex jacket and jersey, and a men's-specific short, today.The brand better known for dropper posts, handlebars, and stems says that a steady request from customers asking for them to sell riding gear pushed them to enter the category. Their goals with the new apparel line is to "offer garments that are affordable, hold up to the elements, and can be trusted for the long haul."The Fall '21 MTB Apparel is covered by the same Lifetime Warranty as all other PNW Components branded products. PNW says they are committed to cover any failure due to a manufacturing defect and will repair or replace without charge to the original owner. Full details are here PNW is committed to sustainability and the new apparel is manufactured from bluesign® and OEKO-TEX® certified fabrics, and ships in compostable and biodegradable packaging.• XS, S, M L, XL, XXL (unisex)• Colours: Super Nova (orange), Neutron (green)• MSRP: $149 USD• XS, S, M L, XL, XXL (unisex)• Colours: Crater (grey), Helium (blue)• MSRP $59 USD• XS, S, M L, XL, XXL (men's)• Colour: Eclipse (black)• MSRP $99 USDPNW says that this is just the beginning of their long-term plans for the riding apparel segment and they are working on a more extensive line, including more women's-specific pieces.More details at pnwcomponents.com