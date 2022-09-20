PNW Components Launches New Pebble Tool

Sep 20, 2022
by PNW Components  

PNW Components today launched their new Pebble Tool, a colorful, compact and ergonomic multi-tool that features an integrated Dynaplug tubeless tire repair plug accessory.

The Pebble Tool makes on-the-go adjustments quick and easy with four carefully-selected hex sizes. A clever Dynaplug tire repair accessory makes puncture repairs a breeze while minimizing what you need to bring along on rides. Unscrewing the Dynaplug accessory reveals a bonus Torx T25 underneath.


bigquotesFixing your bike trailside without a tool is like trying to wrap a burrito without a tortilla. It’s not gonna be a good time, so why put yourself through that? Todd Cannatelli, CEO, PNW Components


Colors:
● Blackout Black
● Blood Orange
● Fruit Snacks Purple
● Golden Daze Bronze


Product Details:
● Bits included: Torx T25, 3mm, 4mm, 5mm and 6mm Hex
● Integrated Dynaplug tire repair accessory (including 1 Dynaplug® Soft Tip tire repair plug)
● Size: 65mm L x 21mm W
● Thickness: 15mm
● Weight: 51 grams
● Compatible Dynaplug replacement tire repair plugs include:
○ Soft Nose Tip (Dynaplug part # DPB-1472) *included w/ Pebble Tool
○ Pointed Tip (Dynaplug part # DPB-1670)
○ Bullet Tip (Dynaplug part # DPB-1496)
○ Soft Nose For Air Road Kit (Dynaplug part # DPB-406Cool

MSRP: $37 USD

Additional Dynaplug Soft Tip tire repair plugs can be purchased at pnwcomponents.com.

For other styles of compatible Dynaplug tire repair plugs, visit dynaplug.com.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Tools PNW Components Pnw Components Pebble


15 Comments

  • 21 0
 With all the integrated tools these days it took me a second to realize this doesn't go into your bike anywhere.
  • 9 2
 You could put it in your downtube, but you'd have to remove your fork or BB to get it out...
  • 27 3
 You could grease it up and shove it up your down tube!
  • 2 0
 @chileconqueso: You could probably fit multiple in there
  • 1 0
 With all the smooth rounded edges, I can imagine the perfect little hole to shove this into.
  • 1 0
 @neatoneto: shhh, that's my secret.
  • 1 0
 Huge miss to leave out a 2mm. Shimano 12-speed mechs use 2mm for hi-lo stops and b-tension, kinda the epitome of "on-the-go adjustments", right next to 3mm for suspension tweaks. I would have left out the 6mm instead: not too many 6mm that are going to get properly torqued with that little guy (based on experience with a similarly small Specialized EMT tool, which also lacks a 2mm and yet includes a freaking 8mm!)
  • 2 0
 Good thing it's colorful, and that they told us. That's so much more important than properly sized and treated tool bits (status of which was not mentioned).
  • 2 0
 No 2mm, 2.5mm or 8mm? Who wants a multitool that can't install lock-on grips, tune a derailleur or snug a loose pedal?
  • 3 2
 For all the dads with younger kids, just buy the fruit snacks color to prank your kids.
  • 1 0
 He gets it
  • 4 2
 I will stick to my Wolftooth 8-bit pack pliers
  • 4 0
 Wolftooth made a mini one that's a bit cheaper too. I like that wolftooth tools are flat so im not as afraid of falling on them in a zipper pocket.
  • 1 1
 Not bad. But I'd still go with the Topeak Ninja 16+ as the best, though no plug tool:

www.topeak.com/global/en/product/1160-NINJA-16
  • 1 0
 Looks good. Bike tools are cool.





