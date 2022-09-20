PNW Components Launches New Pebble Tool

PNW Components today launched their new Pebble Tool, a colorful, compact and ergonomic multi-tool that features an integrated Dynaplug tubeless tire repair plug accessory.
The Pebble Tool makes on-the-go adjustments quick and easy with four carefully-selected hex sizes. A clever Dynaplug tire repair accessory makes puncture repairs a breeze while minimizing what you need to bring along on rides. Unscrewing the Dynaplug accessory reveals a bonus Torx T25 underneath.
Colors:
|Fixing your bike trailside without a tool is like trying to wrap a burrito without a tortilla. It’s not gonna be a good time, so why put yourself through that?— Todd Cannatelli, CEO, PNW Components
● Blackout Black
● Blood Orange
● Fruit Snacks Purple
● Golden Daze BronzeProduct Details:
● Bits included: Torx T25, 3mm, 4mm, 5mm and 6mm Hex
● Integrated Dynaplug tire repair accessory (including 1 Dynaplug® Soft Tip tire repair plug)
● Size: 65mm L x 21mm W
● Thickness: 15mm
● Weight: 51 grams
● Compatible Dynaplug replacement tire repair plugs include:
○ Soft Nose Tip (Dynaplug part # DPB-1472) *included w/ Pebble Tool
○ Pointed Tip (Dynaplug part # DPB-1670)
○ Bullet Tip (Dynaplug part # DPB-1496)
○ Soft Nose For Air Road Kit (Dynaplug part # DPB-406 MSRP:
$37 USD
Additional Dynaplug Soft Tip tire repair plugs can be purchased at pnwcomponents.com.
For other styles of compatible Dynaplug tire repair plugs, visit dynaplug.com.
15 Comments
www.topeak.com/global/en/product/1160-NINJA-16