PNW Components Launches New Pebble Tool

Fixing your bike trailside without a tool is like trying to wrap a burrito without a tortilla. It’s not gonna be a good time, so why put yourself through that? — Todd Cannatelli, CEO, PNW Components

Colors:

Product Details:

MSRP:

PNW Components today launched their new Pebble Tool, a colorful, compact and ergonomic multi-tool that features an integrated Dynaplug tubeless tire repair plug accessory.The Pebble Tool makes on-the-go adjustments quick and easy with four carefully-selected hex sizes. A clever Dynaplug tire repair accessory makes puncture repairs a breeze while minimizing what you need to bring along on rides. Unscrewing the Dynaplug accessory reveals a bonus Torx T25 underneath.● Blackout Black● Blood Orange● Fruit Snacks Purple● Golden Daze Bronze● Bits included: Torx T25, 3mm, 4mm, 5mm and 6mm Hex● Integrated Dynaplug tire repair accessory (including 1 Dynaplug® Soft Tip tire repair plug)● Size: 65mm L x 21mm W● Thickness: 15mm● Weight: 51 grams● Compatible Dynaplug replacement tire repair plugs include:○ Soft Nose Tip (Dynaplug part # DPB-1472) *included w/ Pebble Tool○ Pointed Tip (Dynaplug part # DPB-1670)○ Bullet Tip (Dynaplug part # DPB-1496)○ Soft Nose For Air Road Kit (Dynaplug part # DPB-406$37 USDAdditional Dynaplug Soft Tip tire repair plugs can be purchased at pnwcomponents.com. For other styles of compatible Dynaplug tire repair plugs, visit dynaplug.com.