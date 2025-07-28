PNW Components Release Loam Pedal V2

You’d think flat pedal technology, or really any pedal technology, would have been perfected by now, but given the number of new models we’ve seen introduced this year it seems like plenty of companies still see room for improvement. PNW Components' latest entry is the Loam Pedal V2, which features a wide 115 x 109mm aluminum platform and a unique pin design licensed from Tectonic, a small company based out of Durango, Colorado.
The pedals are available in black, silver, purple, green, or orange, and weigh in at 420 grams for the pair. They’re priced at $159 USD.
Loam Pedal V2 Details
• 115 x 109mm aluminum platform
• 10 pins per side, total of 12 pins per pedal
• Internals: 2x cartridge bearings + bushing
• Colors: black, silver, purple, green, orange
• Weight: 420 grams
• Price: $159 USD
• More info: pnwcomponents.com
The machined aluminum platform itself isn’t totally concave, but it’s also not totally convex either - material has been removed from the platform above the center of the axle in order to create a depression to cradle the forefoot. The front and rear of the platform is 15.5mm high, the inner and outer portion over the axle is 17mm, and the height at the center of the platform is 14mm.
There are 10 stainless steel pins on each side, although 8 of those pins actually extend all the way through the pedal and out the other side. That means there’s no way to adjust the pin height via a washer, but it should also make replacing a pin a quick procedure - just unthread the 2.5mm set screw, slide out the pin, and slide in a new one. I wouldn’t say the system is vastly superior compared to pedals where the pins are threaded into the body, but the design does mean that if you really mangle a pin it should still be very easy to remove it without busting out the vice grips or a Dremel tool.Initial Impressions
I have a handful of rides in on the Loam V2 pedals, and so far I’ve been impressed - they hit a really nice sweet spot when it comes to the platform dimensions and overall level of traction. They’re very grippy while still allowing for the occasional foot reposition when necessary, and the depression in the center makes them feel more concave than a cursory skim of the numbers might suggest.
With the grippiest pedals on the market (the Chromag Dagga, for example) I’ll often end up removing some pins to fine-tune how aggressively they’re digging into my shoes. The Loam pedals have a just-right feel right out of the box, and I haven't had to tinker with the pin placement at all. It’s too early to comment on long term durability, but when the time comes to replace bearings or bushings no special tools are required.
Deity Deftrap. Would love to know how it stacks up against the rest of the gucci alloy pedals.
Other than that: Few things can beat the classic Brooklyn Machine Works Shinburgers.
I did however, manage to step on the wrong side a few times during practice in the same place in the course. Tight, slow, chunky section where I hit a rock with the pedal which hit me off balance and had to take the foot off and put it on again in the chunk. After I cleand that section off and rode it smooth in seeding and finals, it was all golden.
Had to cut my seat post about 1,5cm to get the seat to hit me on the correct place on my knee/thigh too.
nsmb.com/articles/outlier-mtb-pedals
I like them, but I'm not in love. I actually like them better on my short travel bike than I do on my longer travel bike I take to Pisgah.
They help me most on technical climbing. You know that feeling when you get hung up on an edge and your foot tries to slide forward off the pedal? That doesn't happen as much and your foot feels more locked in. You can just stomp and climb.
I did have to drop my dropper post to accommodate the drop of the pedal...so factor that into your purchase decision.
Pedal strikes didn't really change for me despite being "lower". They are thinner due to being one sided, and when I do hit they truly do just glide off and you barely feel it.
The reason I'm not in love with them on my big bike is that I don't know that the "locked in" feel I get during technical climbing carries over as much to descending. Also the times you need to dab a foot or get hung up and need to get going again can you have searching for the "right side" of the pedal...which happens to my hack-ass often on the Pisgah off-camber roots/rocks.
I've only had them for a few months so all of this could change...but for now they are staying on my short travel bike and I'm going back to my Tectonics for the big bike.
astonmtb.bike/reviews/outlier-mtb-pendulum-pedals
I pedal strike on tech climbs with these (Megatrail MX, high BB, 170mm cranks). So, climbing was a bit of a downgrade.
The Q factor is quite wide, and you lose ~10mm of saddle height.
I run Saint cranks and there’s a sliver of clearance between the pedal and crank. A little bit of FOD can bind the pedal.
That said, my ankles are so happy with the pendulum action. Grip is great, lower CG, etc.
Curious if I’d notice a change by swapping to my trusty Deftraps and bumping my stack up by 10mm. Higher CG, but effective stack is maintained. I could then run low BB, too, and have basically the same clearance.
I’m really hoping that the revival of the Nukeproof brand might also bring back the axle and bearing replacement kits which you can’t find anymore…though probably wishful thinking
For reference: www.instagram.com/p/DDK0gmHNDBk/?img_index=1
As a general rule, pins need to thread out from the top of the pedal (even better when there is also hex access from below) or at least have the exposed part of the pin unthreaded and narrower so it doesn't damage the threads on the way out.
Random question, when do you guys replace the bearings on your Scarabs or Daggas? I’m on season 4 with my Scarabs and they seem to still be spinning just fine
Bent pins? Awesome! Underside pins bend in the perfect direction to improve grip when they're on the topside, so I never fret or change a pin.
The lower price of composite pedals just adds to the win.
Pedaling Innovations Catalyst pedal on my trail Fatbike Skookum AF. Interesting pedal, i do think my feet are less fatigued after a spin on these. However i have gotten a few pedal strikes since I’ve used them.
Chromag Scarabs on my full suspension.
Deity T-Mac’s were on a full suspension i just sold. Huge solid platform.
I like them all. I think the Vaults honestly may be my favorite all around pedal.
The downside of all these super thin pedals seems to be crap bearing life though and the podiums are no exception there.
I’m all for bearings in the crank arms and super thin stainless platforms but sadly dont have the manufacturing capabilities in my shed.
Also, it enforces a symmetrical pin layout front and back, and no fore-aft layout shift. Is that a good thing? It's not exactly common...
Lightweight (250g per pair) Solid,, small, and grippy with the Freerider Pro Adidas.
30 $ on Aliexpress.
www.pinkbike.com/news/tectonic-components-launches-new-alibi-pedal.html
