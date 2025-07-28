PNW Components Release Loam Pedal V2

You’d think flat pedal technology, or really any pedal technology, would have been perfected by now, but given the number of new models we’ve seen introduced this year it seems like plenty of companies still see room for improvement. PNW Components' latest entry is the Loam Pedal V2, which features a wide 115 x 109mm aluminum platform and a unique pin design licensed from Tectonic, a small company based out of Durango, Colorado.



The pedals are available in black, silver, purple, green, or orange, and weigh in at 420 grams for the pair. They’re priced at $159 USD.

Loam Pedal V2 Details



• 115 x 109mm aluminum platform

• 10 pins per side, total of 12 pins per pedal

• Internals: 2x cartridge bearings + bushing

• Colors: black, silver, purple, green, orange

• Weight: 420 grams

• Price: $159 USD

• More info:

Eight of the 10 pins extend all the way through the pedal body.

A 2.5mm hex head bolt holds the pins in place.

Initial Impressions

The machined aluminum platform itself isn’t totally concave, but it’s also not totally convex either - material has been removed from the platform above the center of the axle in order to create a depression to cradle the forefoot. The front and rear of the platform is 15.5mm high, the inner and outer portion over the axle is 17mm, and the height at the center of the platform is 14mm.There are 10 stainless steel pins on each side, although 8 of those pins actually extend all the way through the pedal and out the other side. That means there’s no way to adjust the pin height via a washer, but it should also make replacing a pin a quick procedure - just unthread the 2.5mm set screw, slide out the pin, and slide in a new one. I wouldn’t say the system is vastly superior compared to pedals where the pins are threaded into the body, but the design does mean that if you really mangle a pin it should still be very easy to remove it without busting out the vice grips or a Dremel tool.I have a handful of rides in on the Loam V2 pedals, and so far I’ve been impressed - they hit a really nice sweet spot when it comes to the platform dimensions and overall level of traction. They’re very grippy while still allowing for the occasional foot reposition when necessary, and the depression in the center makes them feel more concave than a cursory skim of the numbers might suggest.With the grippiest pedals on the market (the Chromag Dagga, for example) I’ll often end up removing some pins to fine-tune how aggressively they’re digging into my shoes. The Loam pedals have a just-right feel right out of the box, and I haven't had to tinker with the pin placement at all. It’s too early to comment on long term durability, but when the time comes to replace bearings or bushings no special tools are required.