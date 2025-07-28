Powered by Outside

PNW Components Release Loam Pedal V2

Jul 28, 2025
by Mike Kazimer  
photo

You’d think flat pedal technology, or really any pedal technology, would have been perfected by now, but given the number of new models we’ve seen introduced this year it seems like plenty of companies still see room for improvement. PNW Components' latest entry is the Loam Pedal V2, which features a wide 115 x 109mm aluminum platform and a unique pin design licensed from Tectonic, a small company based out of Durango, Colorado.

The pedals are available in black, silver, purple, green, or orange, and weigh in at 420 grams for the pair. They’re priced at $159 USD.
Loam Pedal V2 Details

• 115 x 109mm aluminum platform
• 10 pins per side, total of 12 pins per pedal
• Internals: 2x cartridge bearings + bushing
• Colors: black, silver, purple, green, orange
• Weight: 420 grams
• Price: $159 USD
• More info: pnwcomponents.com

photo

The machined aluminum platform itself isn’t totally concave, but it’s also not totally convex either - material has been removed from the platform above the center of the axle in order to create a depression to cradle the forefoot. The front and rear of the platform is 15.5mm high, the inner and outer portion over the axle is 17mm, and the height at the center of the platform is 14mm.

There are 10 stainless steel pins on each side, although 8 of those pins actually extend all the way through the pedal and out the other side. That means there’s no way to adjust the pin height via a washer, but it should also make replacing a pin a quick procedure - just unthread the 2.5mm set screw, slide out the pin, and slide in a new one. I wouldn’t say the system is vastly superior compared to pedals where the pins are threaded into the body, but the design does mean that if you really mangle a pin it should still be very easy to remove it without busting out the vice grips or a Dremel tool.

photo
Eight of the 10 pins extend all the way through the pedal body.

photo
A 2.5mm hex head bolt holds the pins in place.

Initial Impressions

I have a handful of rides in on the Loam V2 pedals, and so far I’ve been impressed - they hit a really nice sweet spot when it comes to the platform dimensions and overall level of traction. They’re very grippy while still allowing for the occasional foot reposition when necessary, and the depression in the center makes them feel more concave than a cursory skim of the numbers might suggest.

With the grippiest pedals on the market (the Chromag Dagga, for example) I’ll often end up removing some pins to fine-tune how aggressively they’re digging into my shoes. The Loam pedals have a just-right feel right out of the box, and I haven't had to tinker with the pin placement at all. It’s too early to comment on long term durability, but when the time comes to replace bearings or bushings no special tools are required.

photo



We have a flat pedal round-up in the works, since several new options have been released this year, but in the meantime, let us know what your current favorite flat pedals are in the comments below.

128 Comments
  • 401
 “let us know what your current favorite flat pedals are in the comments below”

Deity Deftrap. Would love to know how it stacks up against the rest of the gucci alloy pedals.
  • 30
 I like them more than the few alloy flat pedals I’ve ridden, and all the editors on the green site that ride flats full time like them.
  • 70
 I like my deftraps, I broke one set, Diety overnighted me a new set to make it for a park day. After those took a beating, I grabbed some supervillains.
  • 40
 I really liked the Race Face Atlas pedals, but stupidly sold them with a bike, I have been riding Deity Deftraps which are fine but I seem to break pins on them more than any other pedals I've used. I have a set of PNW Range pedals sitting in a box that I should put on but always forget too. . . I just put my SPD pedals back on a month ago because I can't seem to find a pair of Size 14 Freerider Pros for a decent price. . . and few companies are making size 14 flat shoes these days.
  • 90
 Dagga
  • 40
 Burgtec Penthouse Mk5 are my personal pick!
  • 20
 Been using the DMR Vaults for years, never had a problem with them.
  • 20
 I've just snapped a pair of Unite pedals - everyone I've spoken to that has bought them in the past has come to the same result. I'd love to be able to choose pedals based on the spindle diameter. I need girth.
  • 20
 @Jacobperkins: Interesting. I worked at a shop where we (unfortunately) sold Unite. The pedals had horrible tolerancing issues with the bearings. Never saw one snap though. I imagine if you contact Unite about it, they'll blame it on user error...
  • 30
 Well, I have a pair of Øutlier Pendulum pedals on order, so I'll hold my comment until I've ridden them.

Other than that: Few things can beat the classic Brooklyn Machine Works Shinburgers.
  • 20
 @megatryn: You're going to have a blast. Been on mine for about a month and while Im having to re-learn how to position my body during corners, they're a blast. And incredibly comfortable to ride - that was a hidden bennie.
  • 20
 I only ride deftraps now. Everything else feels plain BAD in comparison.
  • 10
 @megatryn: Same! I really had to order some after reading Aston's review!!!
  • 10
 Supervillain
  • 10
 Crankbros Stamp large even though I don't have large feet. I've always lusted after the old boomslang pedals but the price kept me away.
  • 10
 @angerider: Yeah, I ordered mine on the second batch in march and just got the notification that they were shipped today.
  • 10
 @bigjimdaniel: Just got mine on friday and rode the National DH Champs on them this weekend. I'm now considering getting another pair for my trailbike.

I did however, manage to step on the wrong side a few times during practice in the same place in the course. Tight, slow, chunky section where I hit a rock with the pedal which hit me off balance and had to take the foot off and put it on again in the chunk. After I cleand that section off and rode it smooth in seeding and finals, it was all golden.

Had to cut my seat post about 1,5cm to get the seat to hit me on the correct place on my knee/thigh too.
  • 260
 A few months ago there was talk about the Pendulum Pedal from OutlierMTB (the weird looking pedal that was offset from the crank arm and had no center spindle). That is the flat pedal I am hoping to see a review about.
  • 100
 NSMB has already done a write up if you're curious
nsmb.com/articles/outlier-mtb-pedals
  • 51
 I have them and like them. Helps with feeling more "in" the bike more versus "on" the bike. Grip is great. But caveat, I can only run them on one bike in my stable because I've maxed out dropper insertion due to stupid frame designs. It is crazy uninterrupted straight seat tubes still isn't universal 25% of the way into the 21st century.
  • 42
 @shapethings: I'm confused, the Outlier pedal drops your foot position by a few mm, making your leg stroke length (is that a thing?) longer at the top of the saddle. Can't you just not extend your dropper all the wy to top-out and solve that problem? Sounds annoying, but not so bad as to require a different dropper or pedal I would think
  • 110
 I have them and have been swapping them between my two bikes. I can give a decent review and will keep it brief.

I like them, but I'm not in love. I actually like them better on my short travel bike than I do on my longer travel bike I take to Pisgah.

They help me most on technical climbing. You know that feeling when you get hung up on an edge and your foot tries to slide forward off the pedal? That doesn't happen as much and your foot feels more locked in. You can just stomp and climb.

I did have to drop my dropper post to accommodate the drop of the pedal...so factor that into your purchase decision.

Pedal strikes didn't really change for me despite being "lower". They are thinner due to being one sided, and when I do hit they truly do just glide off and you barely feel it.

The reason I'm not in love with them on my big bike is that I don't know that the "locked in" feel I get during technical climbing carries over as much to descending. Also the times you need to dab a foot or get hung up and need to get going again can you have searching for the "right side" of the pedal...which happens to my hack-ass often on the Pisgah off-camber roots/rocks.

I've only had them for a few months so all of this could change...but for now they are staying on my short travel bike and I'm going back to my Tectonics for the big bike.
  • 50
 @PeakHopper: If their foot is dropping lower, then they would have to lower their seat by the same amount to keep their same saddle height.
  • 82
 AstonMTB just got his review out.
astonmtb.bike/reviews/outlier-mtb-pendulum-pedals
  • 50
 I've had a pair for about a month and love them. I ordered another set. I feel very locked in. I've got a nerve disorder and my feet don't work right, and the Pendulums help me keep my heels down. -Andy
  • 20
 @squarewheel: Kinda cool that someone else noticed them benefiting climbing more than expected and that I'm not taking crazy pills.
  • 20
 @y0bailey: Interestingly, I have the opposite perspective (but also only like them, not love).

I pedal strike on tech climbs with these (Megatrail MX, high BB, 170mm cranks). So, climbing was a bit of a downgrade.
The Q factor is quite wide, and you lose ~10mm of saddle height.
I run Saint cranks and there’s a sliver of clearance between the pedal and crank. A little bit of FOD can bind the pedal.

That said, my ankles are so happy with the pendulum action. Grip is great, lower CG, etc.

Curious if I’d notice a change by swapping to my trusty Deftraps and bumping my stack up by 10mm. Higher CG, but effective stack is maintained. I could then run low BB, too, and have basically the same clearance.
  • 182
 it does not get better than tmacs
  • 200
 Until you try the Daggas...
  • 81
 @wolftwenty1: Daggas were my goto pedals until I got these new PNW ones. The pins aren't quite as tall but the new loams have a really nice shape to them and feel just as solid as the Daggas!
  • 60
 @wolftwenty1: been on daggas for years. Just got b rage pedals on par. Both better than tmacs
  • 40
 Supervillain
  • 10
 @sirosisofliver: this.
  • 10
 @wolftwenty1: sam progression for me. If you have big feet the Daggas are great but probably horrible for most smaller people.
  • 90
 Tectonic Components (where they licensed the pin design from) Altar V2 pedals are fantastic. They are the best feeling pedal I've ridden - better than Tmacs and Daggas imo. Also the pins have been very robust, I've smacked them HARD into rocks on multiple occasions with minimal damage. Would highly recommend them, especially for riders with larger feet as they have one of the bigger platforms on the market at 125mm
  • 30
 I second this. Some of the grippiest pedals around.
  • 20
 Thirded on this. The new model, the alibi is just as good at half the price
  • 110
 I had to retire my Sam Hill nukeproof horizons recently and I’ve still never had a better pedal than those.
  • 50
 Same here, loved those pedals.
I’m really hoping that the revival of the Nukeproof brand might also bring back the axle and bearing replacement kits which you can’t find anymore…though probably wishful thinking
  • 10
 Great pedals when the axles aren't bent. They need that steady drip of replacements
  • 10
 Can you not buy them over in CA anymore? still available through various shops in the UK
  • 10
 @phalley: I think I've just bent the axle on one of mine Frown
  • 50
 @sb-jetski: there's a company called Ascend created by ex NP staff, who seem to be developing a very similar pedal IYKWIM. I would bet on spares being cross-compatible when that arrives.
For reference: www.instagram.com/p/DDK0gmHNDBk/?img_index=1
  • 20
 @chakaping: bloody spot on lad! I'll give them a shout.
  • 20
 I have mine for 8 years, still going strong, the grip is amazing
  • 101
 So if you break a pin on the bottom of the pedal you have to replace both the top and bottom together and you can't just go buy them at ace hardware. INTERESTING
  • 401
 Nah, you just take the pin out and turn it over, good as new!!
  • 30
 Yeah this is a bit wasteful, but a reality of that design. It does certainly save time when pins are mangled though. The fact that it's now specialty hardware is a turn off for me. Cool idea, it just has it's own set of problems unfortunately.
  • 80
 From what I can tell, the idea system is to avoid ruining your pedals with stripped pin treads. Also PNW's website says the come with extra pins, set screws, and pedal washers.
  • 100
 How is this worse than having your entire pedal body f*cked after hitting a regular pin on a rock?
  • 52
 f*ck proprietary pins. Grub screws work better, are more durable, and are cheaper/easier to replace. And when you replace your pins more regularly, they work better. Just like rubber. It's grippy when it's new, and if hold onto it too long it's much less grippier.
  • 60
 Why not make it possible to screw regular pins into a removable dowel? Best of both worlds.
  • 40
 @LAT2: Make the dowel the pin carrier, then the dowel doesn't need to be replaced, just removed for service, or when a pin gets REAL buggered up. That would also let you customize pin height. Nice 2.1 for @PNWcomponents
  • 81
 IMO this pin design looks far superior than traditional pins for aluminum pedals. I have so many irreversibly bent pins that won't even come out of my pedals.
  • 61
 With sooo many pedals getting massive I think we need reviewers with smaller, medium and large feet. Finding that a lot of pedals just feel to big with my size 7-8 US (depending on brand)
  • 40
 I have a bunch of the PNW plastic pedals for my backup bikes and dirt jumper and they are great and cheap except it is impossible to remove bend pins. My main bike uses Tenet Occult pedals which are currently my favorite. I really liked the feel of North Shore Billet pedals but had some issues with the spindles. I didn't get along with OneUp aluminum pedals.

As a general rule, pins need to thread out from the top of the pedal (even better when there is also hex access from below) or at least have the exposed part of the pin unthreaded and narrower so it doesn't damage the threads on the way out.
  • 50
 Chromag Scarabs with Daggas pins have been working great for me. I've also got along with One-Up aluminum and plastic pedals too but find the platform is bigger than I need.
  • 20
 same hack for me, Chromag Contact with Daggas pins. All the grip you need in a smaller package
  • 20
 I’ve been digging this combo too. The pins have also been digging.. into my shins.

Random question, when do you guys replace the bearings on your Scarabs or Daggas? I’m on season 4 with my Scarabs and they seem to still be spinning just fine
  • 10
 @Takaya94: Unfortunately, I had play on one of my pedals after one season. I got the axle kit and replaced bearing and axle on both earlier this spring. (also realized my pedals are the Pressure and not Contact)
  • 10
 @Takaya94: I'm only like a year and half on my current pair, my previous pair are still going strong after 5 years on my friends bike.
  • 41
 RaceFace Chesters or the Fooker knock-offs, whichever has the color I want. I'll never go back to aluminum pedals after eliminating pains, dents, and breakages from harsh pedal strikes. Composites forgive all of my tech mistakes.

Bent pins? Awesome! Underside pins bend in the perfect direction to improve grip when they're on the topside, so I never fret or change a pin.

The lower price of composite pedals just adds to the win.
  • 20
 Woot for Fooker!
  • 10
 The Fookers spin better than any other pedal Ive had and the internals always stay clean.
  • 40
 Outlier Pendulum pedals have a been a game changer. Much more than just platform size and grip. My heels are always lower than everything else and I feel super locked in. Buuut if not these then Daggas for sure.
  • 70
 I love my deity t-mac's
  • 20
 Bought a set of the first gen Loam pedals last year in the silver color. They were unbelievably slippery. The pins were sort of rounded not sharp and the pedal body was smooth. Coming from OneUps on my previous bike I was pretty disappointed and put them on a different rig. Hope these are better.
  • 10
 Interested in these mainly because the Lightning colour is amazing and I already have a Loam Stem in the same colour. Matchy matchy and all that. Saying that, they're going to have to be good to beat the insane grip of the Deity Supervillains on that bike now, or my 8-or-something-years-old Burgtec Mk4s that just will not die.
  • 10
 I've got FK pedals on my commuter bike that are a copy of plastic nukeproof Neutrons and which cost 25 €. I've also got Burgtec MK5s and I am asking myself why I bought these. They are great, but but the MK pedals would be enough for most riding and I like the smaller platform.
  • 50
 Chromag Dagga have been amazing in my experience.
  • 20
 I have a set of blackspire sub 420s that are coming up on 10 years old that just won’t die. My preference is The Brutes though, bit heavy but I have significantly bent two crank arms and the pedals have laughed it off.
  • 10
 Ive been liking 2 pedals lately, The Supervillains and the Outlier Pendulums. I had supervillains installed on a test bike one evening and got on the bike the next day… i was like DAMN these pedals are the shit only to look down and see my very own supervillains. Now to elaborate on the Pendulums: 1st off lemme say these are ideal for someone running short cranks 1st and foremost. Im already running 165’s on an OG Ripmo AF and im already about to up my fork travel to 170 to combat the rockstrikes. You would think the pendulums would be the ultimate DH pedal?! But ive actually found them to be helping with technical climbs: ive been smashing some NASTY tech climbs lately and i feel like the Pendulums are part of the equation. With all this being said, if i were to go out right now and spend $150-$300 on a set of flats right now i’d like to try the Outlier Void flats.
  • 40
 I love my raceface atlas pedals, just sold my bike and bought a new pair for my new bike!
  • 30
 My race face atlas pedals are great, would love to try the new pnw ones with how good all of there other components have done for me.
  • 10
 DMR Vaults on my Hardtail.
Pedaling Innovations Catalyst pedal on my trail Fatbike Skookum AF. Interesting pedal, i do think my feet are less fatigued after a spin on these. However i have gotten a few pedal strikes since I’ve used them.
Chromag Scarabs on my full suspension.
Deity T-Mac’s were on a full suspension i just sold. Huge solid platform.
I like them all. I think the Vaults honestly may be my favorite all around pedal.
  • 50
 I also love the shape and grip of Vaults. Have several, but the main drawback of the Vault is the poor design on the seal on the bushing side. Hope they could redesign that part of the pedal and keep the rest as is. Might try Race Face Turbine next, they look similar to Vaults but hopefully better design around axle.
  • 10
 @thestraightline: I’ve come to this exact same conclusion. Half a dozen pairs of Vaults but won’t buy another if I can find a similar shaped pedal with better sealing. If you try the Turbines I’d be keen to hear about them!
  • 20
 Been happy with the Trail One The Vortex Composite Pedals on a few bikes. Free rebuild kits and the grip is great. I like the pin design for these though, maybe if I feel like splashing for new pedals Ill try a set.
  • 10
 Bringing some diversity into the thread: Trialtech Sport Lite pedals with SL axles. Or whatever shiny but cheap 250g thingy is on Ali this week. But it must have a steel axle, no jumps in diameter near the cranks. That's crucial.
  • 10
 Praxis podium are my grippiest pedals yet. I’m a bit of a fettler so have ground the 4mm pins to a taper of about 1mm up top.

The downside of all these super thin pedals seems to be crap bearing life though and the podiums are no exception there.

I’m all for bearings in the crank arms and super thin stainless platforms but sadly dont have the manufacturing capabilities in my shed.
  • 30
 Loving my new Deity Flat Trak pedals. Similar feel to the Deftrap, but with a few more pins for extra grip.
  • 10
 I love my flat trak too, they feel perfect. I don’t like too concave. These have just enough for me.
  • 30
 Race face atlas pedals are awesome. So grippy and huge 118mm platform for big feet.
  • 20
 …yet also lighter than most of their competitors.
  • 10
 The loam pedals i owned had the most free-running bearings of any pedal I've seen. You kicked off your foot and it would spin for 5 seconds, I actually went back to pedals with more drag in their rotation
  • 10
 Rode a rental with them on and noticed the same thing. Meat grinders in the making.
  • 20
 PNW seems P.F.G. what really sold me was the pricepoint of their dropper seatpost, and I've been eyeing one for some time now.
  • 40
 FYI their warranty department is unreal. Had a minor issue with a new stem; sent in a warranty claim on thursday of last week, and the replacement stem got to me today - on the other side of North America no less. Huge props to Jesse.
  • 10
 I've got Deity bladerunners on my 3 bikes, I like 'em, not mad grip which is fine by me but low profile and durable. There may be better out there but who can try every pedal on the market?
  • 10
 Hope F22 for me. Good size and concavity, plenty of grip, good pin design and excellent, long lasting bearings. Not the cheapest but I can´t fault them.
  • 51
 Fookers
  • 10
 I hand them out in gift packages that include a skin stapler and Tegaderm.
  • 20
 Currently running Eclat Surge Xl pedals. I keep bending the spindles on MTB specific pedals so I went back to my BMX stuff.
  • 20
 On up wave, love them, however can ride any bmx plastic platform like odyssey with same success
  • 10
 I'm very sold on the angled pins. I can't decide how I feel about the wave shape. There's no doubt they have a very locked in feel though
  • 10
 Currently my fav is PNW's composite pedal, the 'Range'. Good price, stronger plastic than other composites I have tried and grip in the right places.
  • 20
 Burgtec Mk5 in Kash Bronze, baby. Best flat pedals I;ve run yet
  • 35
 The biggest problem with the dual sided pins is that pins don't wear symmetrically. The "bottom front/top back" pins wear way faster than "top front/bottom back" pins. But with this system you'll be replacing a good "top front" pin to get a new good "top back". Big waste, especially since these pins are not nearly as cheap as even stainless 3x10mm bolts or grub screws.

Also, it enforces a symmetrical pin layout front and back, and no fore-aft layout shift. Is that a good thing? It's not exactly common...
  • 60
 Take the pin out, turn it around, put the pin back in. Voila - double the life!
  • 10
 @iamamodel: Then I have a smashed pin on top-front and a good pin soon-to-be-smashed on bottom-front. Not ideal. Point is that whenever you swap out a smashed pin, you also swap out a not-nearly-as-smashed pin. I never change all the pins on my pedals at once: the "bottom front/top back ones get swapped almost 3 times as often, and the outside ones about twice as often, as the inside ones and "top front/bottom back". With this system I'm burning 2-3 times as many pins are I really need to. Wasteful.
  • 20
 Looks like Alu version of tectonics alibi pedal
  • 30
 TMAC
  • 10
 Tatze Link are my current favorites - after owning and riding a bunch of other flats over the years
  • 10
 Am I missing something, or is the pedal height/thickness not mentioned anywhere? That’s a key factor for ground clearance.
  • 20
 Deity T-Mac and DMR Vaults exist, so why would you need anything else?
  • 11
 Since two years, I've been using Wellgo ATB C237s.
Lightweight (250g per pair) Solid,, small, and grippy with the Freerider Pro Adidas.
30 $ on Aliexpress.
  • 10
 OneUp Aluminum pedals. Best pedals I have personally ever tried. No reason to try anything other than just sheer curiosity.
  • 10
 Deity Supervillains are my current favorite trail pedal with Deftraps coming in second for the dirt jumper.
  • 20
 Kona Wah Wah!
  • 21
 Wolftooth Ripsaw for my $$$
  • 20
 And a lot of $$$$ they are
  • 10
 Spank oozy reboot all day long
  • 10
 Factor (RIP) Bake pedals and Deity Supervillains.
  • 10
 Stamp1 gen2 composite large $59
  • 10
 Burgtec Penthouse Mk5 FTW
  • 10
 Pick a dick and be a flat pedal about it.
  • 47
 No mention of the “interesting” pins being licensed tech from a small upstart, featured here just a few months ago?

www.pinkbike.com/news/tectonic-components-launches-new-alibi-pedal.html
  • 100
 "and a unique pin design licensed from Tectonic, a small company based out of Durango, Colorado." Ding dong
  • 21
 @plustiresaintdead: oop, my mistake. My skimming isn’t what it used to be. Well done Pinkbike.
  • 11
 Original DXs.
  • 47
 Not even going to link your own articles about the Tectonic system or pedals?
  • 30
 Read. Better.
  • 11
 @justanotherusername: Yeah, umm, still the only link is to PWN Components, nothing to Tectonic or the PB articles about Tectonic.
  • 30
 @justinfoil: read. Use Google.
  • 14
 @justanotherusername: read better or use Google? Which is it?

How would one even know to search for previous articles about this? Are we supposed to Google every topic in every article to see if PB ever wrote something else about it? Isn't that their job?
  • 10
 @justinfoil: understand. Better
  • 10
 @justanotherusername: I now understand better that you're an idiot.
  • 30
 @justinfoil: ah, bless.







